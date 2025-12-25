Becktester Telegram Signals for MT5

5
Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests

Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels, parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode.

Multi currency testing mode in MT5.

Important Information

After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the moment and is provided only to verified buyers. You can see a video demonstration of how it works in the product description.

There is no reason to download the demo version — it will not work in the Strategy Tester. This limitation exists because the main purpose of this product is to test Telegram signals directly inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. If demo testing were allowed, it would completely eliminate the need to purchase the full version.

Instructions

Key Benefits

  • Telegram Login (personal account) — connect to public/private channels.
  • Auto parsing — extracts Buy/Sell, Entry, SL, multi-TP levels.
  • True backtesting in MT5 — objective stats before you risk real funds.
  • Live Parsing Test Mode — paste a message link or raw text and preview the parsed structure. 
  • Flexible mapping — e.g., GOLD → XAUUSD, NAS100 → USTEC.
  • Pro management — custom SL/TP, breakeven, trailing (inside EA).

How It Works

  1. Python Parser logs in to Telegram, reads channel messages, parses signals, exports signals.csv .
  2. MT5 EA loads signals.csv and runs the backtest (visualization + full statistics).

Test Mode (Live Parsing)

  • Choose input type: By Link (e.g. https://t.me/test_signals/1234 ) or By Text.
  • Click PreTest to preview the parsed structure and optionally save test_signal.csv .

Backtest Mode

  • Select date range and channel; parser builds signals.csv .
  • Run EA in MT5 Strategy Tester 

Example Signal

BUY GOLD @2385 SL 2375 | TP1 2390 | TP2 2395 | TP3 2400

Parsed as: Symbol: XAUUSD, Type: BUY, Entry: 2385, SL: 2375, TP1–TP3 detected.

Statistics & Reports

  • Total Trades, Winrate %, Net Profit/Loss
  • Max Drawdown, Profit Factor, Average R:R, Avg Trade Duration
  • CSV export: results.csv

Demo Version Limitation

The Market demo runs with restricted backtesting (few sample trades only) and shows an on-chart prompt: “For full backtesting of Telegram channels, please purchase the full version.”

Notes

  • MT5 Strategy Tester processes one symbol at a time
  • CSV files ( signals.csv , test_signal.csv ) should be placed in Terminal\Common\Files\signals.csv, placement occurs automatically.
  • Checking signals via a copy-protected link is only available for public channels. For private channels, you'll need to rewrite the signal text yourself and paste it into the verification window.
Verify any Telegram channel with real numbers — not promises. Test it now with Becktester Telegram Signals.

리뷰 1
Shady Shata
1482
Shady Shata 2025.12.27 15:24 
 

That performance is a revolution in the world of Forex, my friend. I was suffering from free and paid signal channels due to the big show and motivational images, but after I implemented your programmed tool, all those masks fell off completely, and the real results appeared. Thank you so much. Just a very small amount protected me from thousands of fake subscriptions.

추천 제품
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts: 여러 시장을 동시에 모니터링하고 중요한 기회를 놓치지 마세요 개요 Custom Alerts 는 여러 종목에 걸쳐 잠재적 트레이딩 기회를 한눈에 파악하고자 하는 트레이더를 위한 동적인 솔루션입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power와 같은 Stein Investments의 주요 도구들과 통합되어, 여러 차트를 오가거나 기회를 놓치는 일 없이 중요한 시장 변화를 자동으로 알림으로 제공합니다. 이제 브로커가 제공하는 모든 자산군을 지원하며, 기호를 입력할 필요 없이 자산 유형만 선택하면 설정이 완료됩니다. 1. Custom Alerts가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 올인원 시장 모니터링 • Custom Alerts 는 외환, 금속, 암호화폐, 지수, 주식(브로커가 지원하는 경우)까지 다양한 자산군의 신호를 수집하고 통합합니다. • 여러 차트를 전환할 필요 없이 하나의 창에서 명확한 알림을 받아보
Optimal F Service
Semen Racheev
유틸리티
Optimal F Service Application Type: Service Application Functions: Calculation of the optimal fraction and trade volume to achieve maximum growth of the equity curve, based on the results of previous trades. About this app Capital management is the most crucial and often underestimated component of any trading system. Proper capital management can enhance—and sometimes significantly improve—the performance of your trading algorithm. This application automatically calculates the optimal fractio
HedgingTrading
Evgeniy Zhdan
유틸리티
Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading. A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots. Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging. Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings). A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.   Settings: Close profit (if 0 here
BluePrint Adaptive Trader
Stepan Sinic
지표
BluePrint Adaptive Trader - Professional Trading System Advanced Channel Trading System based on our proprietary TrenderFlex PRO algorithm Learn more about TrenderFlex PRO KEY FEATURES • TrenderFlex PRO Channel Technology - Advanced channel calculation based on our proven algorithm • Adaptive Risk Management - Automatic TP/SL calculation based on channel width • Win Rate Statistics - Real-time tracking of TP1, TP2, TP3 success rates • Multi-Timeframe Analysis - Monitor 7 timeframes simultaneou
Twitter Model MMXM Indicator in ICT style for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Twitter Model MMXM Indicator (ICT Style) for MetaTrader 5 The Twitter Model MMXM Indicator (ICT Style) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to help traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones using key Smart Money and ICT concepts . This indicator focuses on detecting liquidity grabs , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , and CISD levels , offering structured trade setup signals based on institutional price behavior. The tool monitors the daily high and low within a 24-hour cycle , applying sw
AutoLevels
Maxim Kuznetsov
유틸리티
Automatic calculation and marking of resistance and price reversal levels. The script will perform statistical calculations and plot a regular grid on which the quote moves on the graph. These levels are very stable. Use them in trading planning and for placing pending orders. Just select a timeframe and AutoLevels will indicate the important places of the chart in the form of horizontal lines. Solid lines indicate more "dense" areas - areas of price reversal, where the quote happens more oft
Zigzag X Fibo
Ian David Emmanuel Bello
지표
The ZigZag indicator's main objective is to highlight significant price movements by filtering out minor price fluctuations. It enables the visualization of trends by eliminating market "noise," which can assist traders in making more informed decisions. Adding the Fibonacci indicator, which is a powerful tool for identifying potential support and resistance levels in financial markets.
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
유틸리티
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
Professional management and graphic tool
Mohsen Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Yahya Akrimi
유틸리티
Professional P/L Calculator & Risk-Reward Tool **The complete trading management solution combining two powerful tools in one!**   What You Get:   Advanced P/L Calculator - Real-time profit/loss tracking with percentage - Automatic break-even price calculation - Risk levels: -10%, -20% loss lines displayed on chart - Profit targets: +10%, +20% gain lines - Complete position breakdown (Buy/Sell lots, swap, net position) - Target price calculator - see P/L at any price level - Set SL/TP fo
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
지표
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
SkyGeniX
ʿAsm Mhmd Samy Asmaʿyl Rmdan
유틸리티
SkyGeniX: Innovative Solutions for Intelligent Automation SkyGeniX is a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance your workflows with intelligent automation. Whether you're managing complex tasks or optimizing performance, SkyGeniX offers a seamless, user-friendly experience tailored to your needs. Key features include: Smart Optimization : Enhance efficiency and achieve your goals faster with advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Tailor the tool to your specific requirements for
FREE
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
Ice Pivot points
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
유틸리티
Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time, originally used by floor traders. Using this method, you can understand where the market is going in a day through a few simple calculations. The pivot point in the pivot point method is the turning point of the market direction during the day. A series of points can be obtained by simply calculating the high, low and closing price of the previous day. These points may form key support and resistance lines. The pivot point, support and
FREE
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
지표
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
유틸리티
한 번에 여러 포지션/거래를 열어야 합니까? 우리는 귀하의 쉬운 솔루션을 만들었습니다. 이제 한 번에 여러 직위를 입력할 수 있습니다. 로트 크기, 포지션 수, 이익 실현 및 손실 중지를 설정할 수 있습니다. 예: 특정 로트 규모로 3, 5, 10 또는 원하는 수의 포지션을 구매하려고 합니다. 이제 "구매" 버튼을 탭하기만 하면 됩니다. 또는 예: 특정 로트 규모로 3, 5, 10 또는 원하는 수의 포지션을 판매하려고 합니다. 간단히 "판매" 버튼을 클릭하시면 됩니다. han beon-e yeoleo pojisyeon/geolaeleul yeol-eoya habnikka? ulineun gwihaui swiun sollusyeon-eul mandeul-eossseubnida. ije han beon-e yeoleo jig-wileul iblyeoghal su issseubnida. loteu keugi, pojisyeon su, iig silhyeon mich sonsil jung
HenGann
Ehsan Kariminasab
Experts
Hengann Sq, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month. Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you be able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position according your desir
Binance Quotes Downloader
Vladimir Mametov
유틸리티
MQL5 script for downloading historical data from Binance to MetaTrader 5. Creates custom symbols with multiple timeframe support and incremental updates. Functionality : Downloads data from Binance API (spot and futures markets) Creates and manages custom MT5 symbols Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 timeframes Implements incremental updates with intelligent data management Configures 24/7 trading sessions for cryptocurrency symbols Input Parameters : Main Configuration : SymbolName
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
지표
CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
High frequency Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 다양한 구성이 가능한 견고한 로봇 아래 스크린샷의 설정에 따라 10분 기간으로 BTC를 사용하세요. 전문가 로봇을 구매할 경우, 로봇을 지속적으로 개선하기 위해 수정을 요청할 권리가 있습니다. 주요 특징 이동 평균 교차 전략: EA는 두 개의 이동 평균선(MA1과 MA2)을 사용하여 거래 신호를 생성합니다. 빠른 MA(MA1)가 느린 MA(MA2) 위 또는 아래로 교차하면 거래가 시작됩니다. 마팅게일 전략: 거래에서 손실이 발생하면 다음 거래의 로트 크기가 승수(마팅게일 승수)만큼 증가합니다. 마팅게일 시퀀스는 승리한 거래 후 또는 최대 마팅게일 단계 수(maxMartingale)에 도달하면 재설정됩니다. 위험 관리: 손절매(SL) 및 이익실현(TP) 수준은 구성 가능합니다. 수익을 확보하고 손실을 최소화하기 위해 추적 정지 및 손익분기점 기능이 포함되었습니다. 일일 이익/손
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
유틸리티
Chart Walker X Engine | Machine-led instincts Powerful MT5 chart analysis engine equipped with a sophisticated neural network algorithm. This cutting-edge technology enables traders to perform comprehensive chart analysis effortlessly on any financial chart. With its advanced capabilities, Chart Walker streamlines the trading process by providing highly accurate trading entries based on the neural network's insights. Its high-speed calculations ensure swift and efficient analysis, empowering tra
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
안녕하세요 거래자 여러분, 실제 결과로 이 도구를 엄격하게 설계했습니다. 이전 전략 중 몇 가지를 기반으로 외환 시장에 맞게 조정했습니다. 따라서 기계 학습의 인공 지능에 맞게 조정되었습니다. 즉, AI는 매개 변수를 읽은 다음 내 전략에 참조한 다음 항목이 더 나은 품질이 되도록 학습합니다. 위치를 복구할 수 있는 노드도 있습니다. 또 다른 혁신적인 점은 모든 것이 가상 방식으로 캡슐화된다는 것입니다. 손절매, 이익실현 등의 서버로 전송되며, 매우 인도적인 방식으로 진행됩니다. 중요한 두 가지는 extractFeatures 및 trainModel 기능을 디자인한다는 것입니다. 이것은 양초를 디자인하고, Slippage를 분해하고, Spread에 적응하기 위해 어떻게 움직이는지 배우는 일을 담당할 것입니다. 내 전략 개발은 전문 트레이더로서 수년에 걸쳐 내가 설계했으며 성능을 최적화하고 더 좋게 만들기 위해 AI의 자체 적응을 추가했습니다. 이익 실현과 손절매로 통제되는 실제
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
지표
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
FX Robotic Trading Panel
Koswattage Sampath Dinesha Perera
유틸리티
FX Robotic Trading Panel — v1.0 by Forex Robotic   All-in-one MT5 panel for one-click execution, visual R:R control, risk-based lot sizing, partial closes (incl. virtual TPs), news, and MA signals—right on your chart. Overview FX Robotic Trading Panel is a professional, on-chart control center for MetaTrader 5 that blends lightning-fast trade execution , visual Risk/Reward management , auto lot sizing from risk% , staged partial take-profits (real or virtual ), an economic calendar , and a multi
FREE
Fibonacci Sonar
Lorentzos Roussos
지표
피보나치 소나 피보나치 소나에는 28개의 심볼과 7개의 타임프레임에서 수집한 가격 액션 패턴의 내부 라이브러리가 있습니다. 각 패턴은 2개의 면으로 나뉩니다. 이전 면과 이후 면입니다. 피보나치 소나는 이전 면을 사용하여 유사한 패턴을 인식합니다. 가장 최근의 가격 액션(언제나)부터 가장 최신 막대의 오픈 가격까지 라이브러리를 검색하기 위한 이전 면으로 사용됩니다. 이후 면은 각 패턴에서 본 모든 활동의 집계를 보유합니다. 여기서 피보나치 용어가 등장합니다. 과거에 각 패턴의 모든 인스턴스가 오픈된 것에서 피보나치 시퀀스에서 오픈 가격 위아래의 가격 수준을 배치했습니다. 그런 다음 가격 수준에 도달한 횟수를 측정했습니다. 가격 수준에 도달한 횟수를 개별 가격 패턴에 존재하는 인스턴스 수로 나누면 백분율(%)로 추출할 수 있습니다. 각 패턴에 대해 상위 피보나치 가격과 하위 피보나치 가격에 백분율이 있다고 생각할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 % 값이 주어진 가격을 찾는 방법이 가능
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
지표
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
CandleBot
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
유틸리티
CandleBot 소개 - 캔들스틱 패턴 식별 및 거래의 궁극적인 무료 도구! CandleBot을 사용하여 시장에서 유리하게 나가세요. 간편하게 상승 및 하락하는 흡수, 아침 및 저녁 별, 그리고 망치 신호를 인식하세요. 일정 기간 동안의 시가, 고가, 저가 및 종가에서 유래한 캔들스틱 패턴은 가격 움직임의 시각적 표현으로, 시장 센티먼트를 분석하고 잠재적인 추세 반전이나 지속을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 캔들스틱 패턴 이해하기: 흡수 패턴: 두 개의 캔들스틱으로 이루어져 있으며, 두 번째 캔들이 첫 번째를 완전히 덮습니다. 하락 트렌드 종료 시 나타나는 상승 흡수는 잠재적인 상승 트렌드 반전을 나타내며, 상승 트렌드 종료 시 나타나는 하락 흡수는 가능한 하락 트렌드 반전을 시사합니다. 흡수 캔들의 몸통이 클수록 신호가 강합니다. 망치 패턴: 상단 근처에 작은 몸통과 긴 아래 그림자를 가진 단일 캔들스틱으로 망치를 닮았습니다. 망치가 나타나면 하락 트렌드 후의 반전이 예상되며,
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (581)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
유틸리티
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
유틸리티
DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
유틸리티
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
유틸리티
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider 는 Discord로 직접 거래 신호를 보내는 데에 설계된 사용자 친화적이고 완전히 맞춤화할 수 있는 유틸리티입니다. 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 계좌를 효율적인 신호 제공자로 변환합니다. 귀하의 스타일에 맞게 메시지 형식을 사용자 정의하세요! 사용 편의성을 위해 사전에 디자인된 템플릿을 선택하고 포함하거나 제외할 메시지 요소를 선택할 수 있습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ Telegram 버전 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 간편한 설정을 위해 저희의 상세한 사용자 가이드 를 따르세요. Discord API에 대한 사전 지식이 필요 없습니다; 필요한 모든 도구를 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자 업데이트를 위한 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의합니다. 각 계층이 다른 수준의 신호 접근을 제공하는 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층적 구독 모델을 구현합니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 첨
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
유틸리티
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
유틸리티
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibi
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
유틸리티
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 다기능 트레이딩 어시스턴트 66개 이상의 전문 기능을 하나의 인터페이스로 통합. 더 빠르고 안전한 트레이딩을 경험하세요. 리스크 관리, 주문 자동화, 포지션 제어, 시장 분석 을 한 번에 수행할 수 있는 강력한 도구입니다. 초보자부터 전문 트레이더까지 모두에게 적합합니다. 트레이더가 선택하는 이유 원클릭으로 빠른 주문 실행 및 관리 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 가상 SL/TP, 숨김 주문 포지션 관리: 부분 청산, 브레이크이븐, 자동 트레일링 스톱 시장 분석: 수요/공급 구역, 변동성, 통화 강도, 세션 상세 통계 및 다중 심볼 지원 Telegram 알림 기능 주요 기능 (66+) 리스크 관리: 자동 로트 계산, 손익비 관리 주문 관리: SL/TP, 트레일링 스톱(11가지 모드), 부분 청산 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 가상 및 예약 주문 시장 분석: 변동성, 지지/저항, 세션 인디케이터 통계:
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
유틸리티
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
AlgoRadar
Stephen J Martret
유틸리티
ALGORADAR - REAL-TIME TRADE ANALYTICS The Most Powerful On-Chart Performance Analyzer for MetaTrader 5 NO EXTERNAL SOFTWARE. NO DIGGING THROUGH FILES. LIVE STATS RIGHT ON YOUR CHART. Unlike other portfolio analyzers that force you to run standalone apps or hunt through MT5 folders for reports, AlgoRadar displays your complete trading performance directly on your charts in real-time. ANALYZE & RANK ALL YOUR EAs ON ONE CHART! Running multiple Expert Advisors? Which one is actually your BEST perfor
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
유틸리티
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5용 암호화폐 차트 통합 도구 개요 Crypto Charting for MT5는 WebSocket을 통해 실시간 OHLC 차트 데이터를 제공합니다. 여러 거래소를 지원하며 MT5에서 자동으로 데이터가 동기화됩니다. 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 차트 자동 역사 데이터 업데이트 네트워크 중단 시 예약된 동기화 모든 MT5 타임프레임 지원 OHLCV 데이터 지원 전략 테스터 지원 자동 재연결 기능 지원 거래소 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 추가 정보 Crypto Ticks 라는 별도 제품에서 틱 데이터와 오더북 정보를 제공합니다. 참고 사항 DLL 미사용, VPS 환경에 적합합니다. Strategy Tester에서는 WebRequest 기능이 작동하지 않습니다. 데모가 필요하신 경우 MQL5의 개인 메시지를 통해 문의하십시오. Full
Notify To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.67 (3)
유틸리티
Notify To Telegram MT5 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 5 account. Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages Support full Emoji.  Parameters Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID    - input your Telegram   user ID,   group /   channel ID, use comma to input multi chat ID as chat_id_1, chat_id_1 Magic number f
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
유틸리티
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Experts
트레이딩 어드바이저 아이스 큐브 스캘퍼 -         이는 매일 대량의 거래를 하는 데이 스캘퍼로   , 각 거래에서 몇 포인트의 이익을 얻습니다. EA의 전략은 RSI 지표를 사용하여 추세에 맞춰 거래하는 것입니다. EA는 승수를 적용한 평균화를 사용하는데, EA를 사용하기 전에 이를 이해해야 합니다. 하지만 이 전략은 백테스팅과 실시간 거래에서 모두 좋은 성과를 보였습니다. 구매하기 전에 전략 테스터에서 자문가의 작업을 테스트해 보세요. 위험 통제     전문가 자문의 위험을 통제하기 위해 평균화 주문의 최대 수와 주식 위험을 제한할 수 있습니다. 자문가의 작동 방식을 이해하려면 무료 신호를 구독하여 자문가의 작동 방식과 잠재력을 이해할 수 있습니다. MT4용 Ice Cube Scalper 버전 구매 후 반드시 저에게 연락해주세요.           저는 언제나 설정을 도와드리겠습니다. 고문의 온라인 모니터링 -           https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
유틸리티
MT5의 Expert Advisor Risk Manager는 매우 중요하며 제 생각에는 모든 거래자에게 필요한 프로그램입니다. 이 Expert Advisor를 사용하면 거래 계정의 위험을 제어할 수 있습니다. 위험 및 이익 통제는 금전적 측면과 백분율 측면에서 모두 수행될 수 있습니다. Expert Advisor가 작동하려면 통화 쌍 차트에 첨부하고 예금 통화 또는 현재 잔액의 %로 허용되는 위험 값을 설정하기만 하면 됩니다. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] 어드바이저 기능 이 위험 관리자는 위험을 제어하는 ​​데 도움이 됩니다. - 거래를 위해 - 하루 - 일주일 동안 - 한 달 동안 당신은 또한 제어할 수 있습니다 1) 거래 시 최대 허용 랏 2) 1일 최대 주문 수 3) 하루 최대 수익 4) 지분 인수 이익 설정 그게 다가 아닙니다. 설정에서 자동 설정을 지정하면 고문이 기본 SL 및 TP를 설정할 수도 있습니다. 상
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
유틸리티
평균화 도우미 - 이러한 종류의 거래 도우미 도구는 두 가지 기술을 사용하여 이전에는 수익성이 없었던 포지션의 평균을 맞추는 데 도움이 됩니다. 표준 평균화 추세에 따라 포지션을 이후 오픈하여 헤지 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 포지션 모두 여러 방향의 여러 미결제 포지션을 한 번에 정리할 수 있습니다   . 예를 들어, 하나는 매도 포지션이고 다른 하나는 매수 포지션인데, 두 포지션 모두 수익이 없거나, 하나는 수익이 없고 하나는 수익이지만 수익이 충분하지 않은 경우, 두 포지션의 평균을 계산하여 더 높은 수익률로 거래를 마감하려는 경우, 이 유틸리티는 평균화 도우미(Averaging Helper)를 사용하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 평균화 도우미 유틸리티를 사용하면 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 포지션을 평균화하고 지정한 이익 실현 크기에 맞춰 포지션을 마감하는 방향을 자동으로 계산할 수 있습니다. 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 오픈할 수 있도록 지원합니
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
AI Trade Analyzer   는 지표 형식으로 구현된 지능형 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 프로그램은 차트에 신호를 시각화하여 표시하고, 기술 지표와 뉴스 배경을 바탕으로 트레이더가 시장 상황을 평가하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 주요 기능: 1. 기술적 분석: 인기 있는 지표 지원: EMA(단기/장기), 이치모쿠, ADX, RSI, MACD, 스토캐스틱, ATR, 볼린저 밴드, 피벗 포인트, 피보나치. 추세, 차이점 및 주요 수준을 파악합니다. 2. 뉴스 배경을 활용한 작업: 지정된 매개변수(기간, 날짜)에 따라 경제적 이벤트를 수신합니다. 거시경제 데이터가 시장에 미칠 수 있는 영향을 고려합니다. 3. 자동화 및 사용자 정의: 잠재적 진입점, SL, TP를 계산하여 분석적 결론을 형성합니다. 확립된 매개변수에 따라 정보를 해석하는 능력을 바탕으로 시장 상황을 평가합니다. 4. 다국어 지원: 결과는 러시아어, 영어, 독일어, 인도네시아어로 표시될 수 있습니다. 5. 유연한 인터페이스:
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
GoldPro와 함께 혁신적이고 효율적인 금 거래의 세계에 오신 것을 환영합니다. GoldPro는 금 시장에서 성공을 거둘 수 있도록 특별히 설계된 고급 거래 로봇입니다. 자문가는 평균화 기법을 사용합니다. 이를 좋거나 나쁘다고 인식해서는 안 되며, 시장에서 효과적인 접근 방식으로 인식해야 합니다. 한 방법은 좋고 다른 방법은 나쁘다는 단극적 믿음을 버리면, 이 기법은 실제로 존재하며 성공적으로 적용될 수 있습니다. 이는 사실입니다. 신뢰성과 경험: GoldPro는 저희 금융 및 기술 전문가 팀의 면밀한 연구와 수년간의 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었습니다. 저희 로봇은 시장 움직임을 효과적으로 분석하고 정보에 기반한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 검증되고 신뢰할 수 있는 전략을 기반으로 합니다. 적응성과 정확성: GoldPro는 변화하는 시장 상황에 신속하게 적응할 수 있는 고유한 알고리즘을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 로봇은 잠재적인 거래 기회를 파악하고 최적의 진입 및 청산 시점을 결정하는
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
유틸리티
Coppy Master MT5는   MetaTrader 4와 MetaTrader 5 터미널 간의 거래를 복사하는 도구입니다. 양방향 복사를 지원합니다: MT5에서 MT4로, MT4에서 MT5로, 그리고 동일 유형의 계좌 간에도 가능합니다. 올바른 작동을 위해서는 모든 단말기를 하나의 컴퓨터나 VPS에서 실행해야 합니다. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  MetaTrader 4로 복사하려면 별도의 제품 버전인   Coppy Master MT4가   필요합니다. 주요 기능: 연결 유형 마스터 및 수신기 모드. 주문을 보내고 받는 로직을 유연하게 구성할 수 있습니다. 주문 관리 시장 및 보류 주문을 복사합니다. 거래의 동기적 마감, 부분 마감 지원, 거래 반전, SL/TP 수정. 기호 작업 접두사와 접미사 지원. 개별 캐릭터의 제외/포함. 자산에 사용자 정의 이름을 할당하는 기능. 제한 사항 및 위험 관리 하루 거래 횟수 제한, 최대 일일 손실액, 잔액 수준을 제한하
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
지표
iPump 표시기는 세 가지 범주의 표시기의 장점을 결합한 다목적 표시기입니다. 여러 TF에서 동시 추세 감지 저항 및 지원 영역 정의 과매수 및 과매도 구역 결정 표시기 기능: 추세 정의 이 기능은 현재 시장 방향을 객관적으로 평가하고 주관성을 피하려는 모든 거래자에게 필요합니다. 순식간에 가장 중요한 시간대의 추세 방향을 비교할 수 있으며 이는 명확하고 직관적입니다. 지지 및 저항 수준 결정 iPump 표시기를 사용하여 몇 초 이내에 자산에 대한 잠재적인 가격 장벽을 평가할 수 있습니다. 또한 표시기는 앞에 있는 레벨 유형을 알려줍니다. 테스트 레벨(저항/지지) 반전 수준 약한 수준 테스트되지 않은 수준 과매수 및 과매도 구역 결정 이 작업의 경우 표시기에는 자산의 현재 상태를 표시하는 지연되지 않고 다시 그리지 않는 신호 발진기가 있으며 이 데이터를 기반으로 다음을 수행할 수 있습니다. 구매가 흥미로울 때 영역을 정확히 알고 있습니다. 자산을 판매하는 것이 흥미로울
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
Experts
GoldPro와 함께 혁신적이고 효율적인 금 거래의 세계에 오신 것을 환영합니다. GoldPro는 금 시장에서 성공을 거둘 수 있도록 특별히 고안된 고급 거래 로봇입니다. 자문가는 평균화 기법을 사용합니다. 이를 좋거나 나쁘다고 인식해서는 안 되며, 시장에서 효과적인 접근 방식으로 인식해야 합니다. 한 방법은 좋고 다른 방법은 나쁘다는 단극적 믿음을 버리면, 이 기법은 실제로 존재하며 성공적으로 적용될 수 있습니다. 이는 사실입니다. 신뢰성과 경험: GoldPro는 저희 금융 및 기술 전문가 팀의 면밀한 연구와 수년간의 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었습니다. 저희 로봇은 시장 움직임을 효과적으로 분석하고 정보에 기반한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 검증되고 신뢰할 수 있는 전략을 기반으로 합니다. 적응성과 정확성: GoldPro는 변화하는 시장 상황에 신속하게 적응할 수 있는 고유한 알고리즘을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 로봇은 잠재적인 거래 기회를 파악하고 최적의 진입 및 청산 시점을 결정하는
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT4로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 최첨단 유틸리티인   Telegram to MT4를   사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사할 수 있습니다. 이 강력한 솔루션은 탁월한 정밀도와 맞춤 설정 옵션을 통해 원활한 신호 실행을 보장하여 시간을 절약하고 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 사용하여 채팅 ID를 손쉽게 가져오고 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 사용자 정의 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "요약")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 신호가 가격 대신 지점을 지정
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
지표
작업 논리 이 표시기의 중요성은 "계기에 연료가 얼마나 남아 있는지"를 이해할 수 있다는 사실에 있습니다. 상황을 상상해보십시오. 배터리가 반쯤 방전 된 자동차에 평균적으로이 양의 에너지는 일반적으로 250km의 자동차에 충분하므로 원하는 경우 700km의 거리를 극복 할 수 없습니다. 따라서 각 상품에 대해 특정 일일 가격 변동이 있으며, 통계적 관찰 결과 자산의 85%가 하루 1ATR을 통과하고 15%만이 2ATR을 통과하는 것으로 나타났습니다. 예: 일일 ATR EURUSD = 682핍. 예를 들어 TP가 500핍인 레벨의 돌파에 대해 거래를 시작하면 올바른 TP 크기를 설정한 것처럼 보이지만 자산이 이미 1일 ATR의 90%를 넘었다는 점은 고려하지 않았습니다. 거래가 열렸을 때, 따라서 상품에 TP를 수신하기에 충분한 에너지가 없을 가능성이 높습니다. 상품에 충전량이 10%만 남아 있는 것을 확인했다면 TP를 조정하거나 거래를 전혀 입력하지 마십시오. 파워 리저브 표시
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
유틸리티
이 스크리너를 사용하면 선택한 기간(시간 프레임) 내에 일반적으로 과매수(% 증가) 또는 과매도(% 하락)보다 많은 자산을 식별할 수 있습니다. 시장은 법에 의해 지배되고, 더 싸게 사거나 더 비싸게 팔지만, 자동 스캐너가 없으면 예를 들어 이번 주 내에 평소보다 더 많이 과매수 또는 과매도된 통화/주식을 식별하는 것이 매우 어려울 것입니다. 현재 시간 또는 월. 수십 또는 수백 개의 기기가 있을 수 있으며 때로는 물리적으로 모든 것을 수동으로 분석할 시간이 없을 수도 있습니다. 이러한 문제는 Screener를 사용하여 쉽게 해결할 수 있습니다. 스크리너가 할 수 있는 일 스캐너는 모든 TF에서 사용할 수 있습니다. 스캐너는 통화, 주식, 암호화폐, 상품, 지수 및 기타 도구와 함께 작동합니다. 자산을 식별하는 논리는 시장의 기본 법칙을 기반으로 하기 때문에 보편적입니다. 스크리너의 도움으로 다양한 전략에 따라 작업할 수 있습니다. 가장 일반적인 전략 중 하나는 펌프 앤 덤프입니
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
유틸리티
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
유틸리티
MT4의 Expert Advisor Risk Manager는 매우 중요하며 제 생각에는 모든 거래자에게 필요한 프로그램입니다. 이 Expert Advisor를 사용하면 거래 계정의 위험을 제어할 수 있습니다. 위험 및 이익 통제는 금전적 측면과 백분율 측면에서 모두 수행될 수 있습니다. Expert Advisor가 작동하려면 통화 쌍 차트에 첨부하고 예금 통화 또는 현재 잔액의 %로 허용되는 위험 값을 설정하기만 하면 됩니다. 어드바이저 기능 이 위험 관리자는 위험을 제어하는 ​​데 도움이 됩니다. - 거래를 위해 - 하루 - 일주일 동안 - 한 달 동안 당신은 또한 제어할 수 있습니다 1) 거래 시 최대 허용 랏 2) 1일 최대 주문 수 3) 하루 최대 수익 4) 지분 인수 이익 설정 그게 다가 아닙니다. 설정에서 자동 설정을 지정하면 고문이 기본 SL 및 TP를 설정할 수도 있습니다. 상담원은 각 이벤트에 경고와 함께 동행하며 주문을 삭제하는 이유를 설명합니다.
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
Experts
자동화된 거래는 자본을 늘리는 데 도움이 되어야지, 끝없는 설정과 이론으로 당신을 혼란스럽게 해서는 안 됩니다. SPARK는   초보자가 정확성과 단순성에 초점을 맞춰 자신 있게 시작할 수 있도록 설계된 가볍지만 효과적인 전문가 자문 도구입니다. SPARK는 왜 다른가요? EUR/USD에 초점:   EA는 가장 유동적이고 안정적인 통화 쌍 중 하나인 EUR/USD에 특별히 최적화되었습니다. 유동성 돌파 논리를 기반으로 구축된   SPARK는 가격이 돌파할 가능성이 높은 고유한 유동성 구역을 식별하고 이에 대응하여 높은 확률의 거래를 제공합니다. 설정에 대한 스트레스 없이   EUR/USD 차트에 연결하고 실행만 하면 됩니다. 모든 것이 미리 설정되어 있습니다. 자동 보호:   EA는 미끄러짐과 스프레드 조건을 관리하여 부적절한 거래 진입을 방지합니다. 일관된 논리:   거래는 동적 존 감지 알고리즘을 통해 필터링되어 더욱 스마트하고 시기적절한 입력이 가능합니다. 이야기가 아닌 실제
FREE
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
작업 논리 Stop Out 유틸리티는 Stop Out 레벨까지 남은 포인트 수를 보여주는 간단하지만 매우 편리한 표시기입니다. 이점은 많은 트레이더가 이익을 추구하는 거래의 위험을 의도적으로 과대 평가하고 사용 가능한 마진을 최대로 사용한다는 사실에 있으며, 이 경우 브로커가 강제로 포지션을 닫을 수 있는 위치를 아는 것이 매우 중요합니다. 차트에 표시기를 놓고 매수 또는 매도의 열린 위치에 따라 차트에서 바로 이 거래 가격의 경계 표시를 볼 수 있습니다. 포지션을 열 때까지는 차트에 선이 보이지 않습니다. 차트에 선이 표시되지 않는다고 해서 유틸리티가 작동하지 않는 것은 아닙니다. 거래의 위험이 최소화되고 예금이 클 가능성이 높으므로 스탑 아웃 선을 훨씬 더 높게 찾아야 합니다. / 현재의 위험으로 당신은 스톱 아웃에서 멀리 떨어져 있기 때문에 거래보다 낮습니다. 질문이 있는 경우 토론 섹션에 질문을 작성할 수 있습니다. 즐거운 거래. Recommended Robot
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
유틸리티
카피 마스터 MT4       MetaTrader 4 및 MetaTrader 5 터미널용 트레이딩 복사 도구입니다. 양방향 복사를 지원합니다. MT4에서 MT5로, MT5에서 MT4로, 그리고 동일 유형의 계정 간 MT4에서 MT4로. 올바르게 작동하려면 모든 터미널이 동일한 PC나 VPS에서 실행되어야 합니다. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  MetaTrader 4에 복사하려면 별도 버전이 필요합니다.       카피마스터 MT5       — 필수입니다. 주요 특징: 복사 모드 마스터 및 리시버 역할을 모두 지원합니다. 거래 송수신을 위한 유연한 설정이 가능합니다. 주문 관리 시장가 및 보류 주문을 복사합니다. 동기화 및 부분 마감, 매매 반전, 손절매/실현가 수정을 지원합니다. 심볼 처리 접두사와 접미사를 지원합니다. 특정 기호를 제외하거나 포함하고, 자산에 사용자 지정 이름을 지정할 수 있습니다. 위험 관리 및 한도 일일 거래 한도, 최대 손실 한도,
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
트레이딩 어드바이저 아이스 큐브 스캘퍼 -           그것은 하루 스캘퍼입니다       , 매일 많은 거래를 하고 각 거래에 여러 포인트를 사용합니다. EA의 전략은 RSI 지표를 사용하여 추세에 따라 거래하는 것입니다. EA는 승수 로트와 함께 평균화를 사용하므로 EA를 사용하기 전에 이를 이해해야 하지만 백테스팅과 라이브 거래 모두에서 전략이 잘 수행되었습니다. 구매하기 전에 전략 테스터에서 어드바이저의 작업을 테스트하십시오. Expert Advisor에서 위험을 제어하기 위해 평균화를 위한 최대 주문 수와 자본 위험을 제한할 수 있습니다. 어드바이저가 작동하는 방식을 이해하기 위해 무료 신호를 구독할 수 있으므로 어드바이저가 작동하는 방식과 그 잠재력을 이해할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 반드시 연락 주시고,             항상 설정을 도와드리겠습니다. 또한 모든 구매자에게는 다른 고문의 형태로 귀중한 보너스가 제공됩니다. 고문의 온라인 모니터링 -        
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
EA의 전략은 스윙 트레이딩을 기반으로 하며 iPump 지표에 의해 계산된 날카로운 충동 이후의 항목이 있습니다. 앞서 언급했듯이 EA는 자동 지원으로 수동 거래를 열 수 있습니다. - 하락추세의 경우 ↓ 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매수 영역에 들어가 추세를 따라 매도합니다. - 상승 추세 ↑의 경우 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매도 영역에 빠지면 추세를 따라 매수합니다. 선택한 자산에서 거래할 때 고문은 추세를 고려하고 현재 추세에 따라 거래를 엽니다. 수익성이 없는 거래는 중지와 평균을 사용하여 마감할 수 있습니다. 두 번째 옵션은 확실히 더 수익성이 높지만 더 위험합니다. 장점 다양한 TF에 대한 레벨 분석을 위한 내장 레벨 표시기 차트에서 수동으로 평균화 수준을 선택하는 기능 많은 피라미드형 주문을 열어 이익을 배가할 수 있는 능력(주문 수는 스스로 제어할 수 있음) iPump 표시기의 역 신호를 기반으로 TP in% 설정에 대한 추가 기준 "손"
MT4 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
이 유틸리티는 MT4에서 디스코드로 시그널을 전송하도록 설계되었습니다. 거래 시그널을 전송할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 다음과 같은 기능을 수행할 수 있는 여러 가지 고유한 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. 터미널에서 Discord로 직접 메시지를 보냅니다. 사용자 정의 텍스트와 함께 이모티콘 보내기 MT4 터미널에서 Discord로 직접 텍스트와 이미지를 보내세요 이 모든 기능을 통해 사용자는 신호가 있는 채널을 유지하고 거래에 집중하며 양질의 신호를 찾을 수 있습니다. Instructions for the utility 완벽하게 사용자 정의 가능한 메시지 신호 메시지는 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다. 헤더와 푸터를 직접 지정하세요 메시지 하단에 링크 삽입 고문 또는 수동 주문의 코멘트 표시 여러 언어 지원 이 유틸리티는 14개 언어의 메시지를 지원합니다. 영어 스페인 사람 러시아인 독일 사람 이탈리아 사람 프랑스 국민 포르투갈 인 터키어 말레이 사람 중국인 일본어 한국인 아라비아 사람 힌디
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
이 유틸리티는 MT5에서 디스코드로 시그널을 전송하도록 설계되었습니다. 거래 시그널을 전송할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 다음과 같은 기능을 수행할 수 있는 여러 가지 고유한 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. 터미널에서 Discord로 직접 메시지를 보냅니다. 사용자 정의 텍스트와 함께 이모티콘 보내기 MT5 터미널에서 Discord로 직접 텍스트와 이미지를 보내세요 이 모든 기능을 통해 사용자는 신호가 있는 채널을 유지하고 거래에 집중하며 양질의 신호를 찾을 수 있습니다. Instructions for the utility 완벽하게 사용자 정의 가능한 메시지 신호 메시지는 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다. 헤더와 푸터를 직접 지정하세요 메시지 하단에 링크 삽입 고문 또는 수동 주문의 코멘트 표시 여러 언어 지원 이 유틸리티는 14개 언어의 메시지를 지원합니다. 영어 스페인 사람 러시아인 독일 사람 이탈리아 사람 프랑스 국민 포르투갈 인 터키어 말레이 사람 중국인 일본어 한국인 아라비아 사람 힌디
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
Smart Grid Set EA는 그리드에서 보류 주문을 입력하기 위한 유연하고 사용자 친화적인 전문가 자문 솔루션입니다. 손익분기점 로직, 다양한 트레일링 스톱 모드, 수동 그리드 배치, 사용자 정의 가능한 로트 크기 및 직관적인 차트 인터페이스를 지원합니다. 그리드 또는 평균화 전략을 사용하는 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 주요 특징 사용자 정의 가능한 그리드에서   매수 정지   및   매도 정지   주문을 배치합니다. 각 그리드 레벨에 대한 개별 로트 크기를 지원합니다. 내장된 트레일링 스톱: 클래식, 캔들 최고/최저 또는 이동 평균 자동 손익분기점 기능 그리드에 대한 사용자 정의 시작 가격을 설정하는 기능 화면 버튼을 통한 수동 그리드 실행 차트에 직접 버튼과 편집 가능한 필드가 있는 시각적 제어판 시간 프레임 변경 후 주문의 선택적 재생성 우리 커뮤니티에 가입하세요       MQL5와 Telegram에서 귀하의 결과, 질문 및 피드백을 공유하세요: MQL5 채널 텔레그램 채
FREE
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
고문에 대한 설명 Smart Expert Advisor는 각 거래 쌍에 대한 설정을 자동으로 선택하는 자동 그리드 거래 고문입니다. Expert Advisor는 각 통화 쌍에 대한 설정을 자동으로 선택하므로 각 쌍에 대한 매개변수를 정의할 필요가 없으며 계산은 거래되는 상품의 변동성을 기반으로 합니다. 거래 시 진입점의 방향을 설정할 수 있습니다. 트렌드별 필터를 활성화합니다. 전략에 대해 EA는 철수 움직임을 포착하는 논리를 기반으로 하며, EA는 가격이 롤백될 때 거래에 들어가고, 가격이 거래 방향으로 가면 피라미드 그리드가 구축되고, 가격이 가격과 반대되면, 권고자는 평균을 사용합니다. 위험 통제 위험 통제를 설정하기 위해 Max DD 설정이 사용되며, 해당 위치에 성공적으로 진입하지 못한 경우 그리드를 닫아야 하는 최대 감소율(%)을 설정합니다. 모든 사람이 재량에 따라 이 설정을 지정합니다. 실제로는 자본금의 30%를 전시하고 있습니다. 위험 초과 시 모든 주문을 삭제하려
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
패널은 모든 초보자가 다룰 수 있는 가장 직관적인 인터페이스를 가지고 있습니다. SLp 열에서 - SL 크기를 핍 단위로 지정해야 합니다. 값이 회색으로 바뀌고 동시에 베이/매도 버튼도 비활성화되면 브로커가 설정하기 전에 허용된 것보다 작은 SL 값을 지정한 것입니다. TP % 열에서 - 계정 잔액의 %에서 TP를 나타냅니다. 설정에서 이 지표가 계산될 항목을 기준으로 자기자본, 잔액 또는 자유 마진을 선택할 수 있습니다. R% 열에서 거래에 대한 위험 값을 설정할 수 있습니다. 단추 Ins . - 설정 값으로 즉시 주문을 열 수 있습니다. 비활성화된 경우 차트에서 직접 거래 매개변수를 사전 설정할 수 있습니다. 상단에서 왼쪽 상단의 빼기 기호를 클릭하여 차트의 패널을 최소화할 수 있습니다. 또한 패널 이름 아래에 있는 + 및 - 버튼을 조정하여 패널 자체의 크기를 늘리거나 줄일 수도 있습니다. 또한 보류 중인 주문을 열고 BU, 후행 중지, 주문 시작을 위한 다양한
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
유틸리티
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4용 트레이딩 패널 EasyTradePad   는 수동 및 반자동 거래를 위한 도구입니다. 이 패널을 통해 주문 및 포지션을 빠르게 관리하고, 한 번의 클릭으로 위험 관리 계산을 수행할 수 있습니다. 패널 특징: 사전 정의된 위험(% 또는 예치 통화)으로 거래를 시작하고 마감합니다. SL 및 TP를 포인트, 백분율 또는 금전적 가치로 설정하세요 위험 대비 보상 비율을 자동으로 계산합니다 손절매를 손익분기점으로 이동 부분 포지션 마감 트레일링 스톱(포인트 또는 캔들 섀도우 기준) 위치 평균화 및 피라미딩 활성 거래의 매개변수 수정 [   데모   ] [   지침   ] 추가 기능: 피라미딩 가격이 이익실현을 향해 움직일 때마다 거래를 단계적으로 추가합니다. 각 새 거래의 위험을 줄일 수 있습니다. 추가되는 거래 수는 쉽게 설정할 수 있습니다. 평균화 차트에서 사용자 지정 수준으로 추가 주문을 할 수 있습니다. 포지션은 평균 진입 가
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
MetaTrader 유틸리티 MTI(주 거래 정보) – 거래자에 대한 기본 거래 정보, 즉 다음을 표시합니다. 평균 및 현재 스프레드 크기 숏 포지션과 롱 포지션을 위한 스왑 사이즈 1 거래 로트에 대해 1핍의 비용 스톱 레벨 크기(대기 주문을 위한 최소 거리) 현재(빨간색) 종료까지의 시간 및 다음(회색) 거래 시작까지의 시간 현재 거래 세션이 끝날 때까지의 시간은 빨간색으로 표시되고 다음 세션이 시작될 때까지의 시간은 회색으로 표시됩니다. 색상은 표시기 속성에서 독립적으로 조정할 수 있습니다. 추천 로봇 스캘퍼 -       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 디스플레이는 다음과 같이 수행됩니다. 유럽 무역 세션(EU 깃발) 미국 무역 세션(미국 국기) 오세아니아 무역 세션(호주 국기) 아시아 무역 세션(일장기) 거래 세션의 종료 시간과 변경 시간을 아는 것이 중요합니다. 거래 세션이 끝날 때까지 많은 트레이더가 자신의 포지션을 고정
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
EA의 전략은 스윙 트레이딩을 기반으로 하며 iPump 지표에 의해 계산된 날카로운 충동 이후의 항목이 있습니다. 앞서 언급했듯이 EA는 자동 지원으로 수동 거래를 열 수 있습니다. - 하락추세의 경우 ↓ 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매수 영역에 들어가 추세를 따라 매도합니다. - 상승 추세 ↑의 경우 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매도 영역에 빠지면 추세를 따라 매수합니다. 선택한 자산에서 거래할 때 고문은 추세를 고려하고 현재 추세에 따라 거래를 엽니다. 수익성이 없는 거래는 중지와 평균을 사용하여 마감할 수 있습니다. 두 번째 옵션은 확실히 더 수익성이 높지만 더 위험합니다. 장점 다양한 TF에 대한 레벨 분석을 위한 내장 레벨 표시기 차트에서 수동으로 평균화 수준을 선택하는 기능 많은 피라미드형 주문을 열어 이익을 배가할 수 있는 능력(주문 수는 스스로 제어할 수 있음) iPump 표시기의 역 신호를 기반으로 TP in% 설정에 대한 추가 기준 "손" 모
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
작업 논리 Stop Out 유틸리티는 Stop Out 레벨까지 남은 포인트를 표시하는 간단하지만 매우 편리한 표시기입니다. 이점은 많은 트레이더가 이익을 추구하는 거래의 위험을 의도적으로 과대 평가하고 사용 가능한 마진을 최대로 사용한다는 사실에 있으며, 이 경우 브로커가 강제로 포지션을 닫을 수 있는 위치를 아는 것이 매우 중요합니다. 차트에 표시기를 놓고 매수 또는 매도의 열린 위치에 따라 차트에서 바로 이 거래 가격의 경계 표시를 볼 수 있습니다. 포지션을 열 때까지는 차트에 선이 표시되지 않습니다. 추천 로봇 스캘퍼 -       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 변수 글꼴 크기 - 레이블의 글꼴 크기 가장자리 들여쓰기 - 가장자리에서 들여쓰기 선 색상 - 선 색상 텍스트 색상 - 텍스트 색상
필터:
Shady Shata
1482
Shady Shata 2025.12.27 15:24 
 

That performance is a revolution in the world of Forex, my friend. I was suffering from free and paid signal channels due to the big show and motivational images, but after I implemented your programmed tool, all those masks fell off completely, and the real results appeared. Thank you so much. Just a very small amount protected me from thousands of fake subscriptions.

Sergey Batudayev
26074
개발자의 답변 Sergey Batudayev 2025.12.27 15:57
Thanks with your feedback!
리뷰 답변