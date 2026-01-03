Becktester Telegram Signals (MT4/MT5) — User Guide

signals.csv

QuickStart — 7 steps

Launch Backtester Telegram Signals.exe . Log in to Telegram: phone number → code → (if necessary) 2FA password. Open the Test Mode tab and test 1-2 signals (PreTest) to ensure recognition is correct. Open Backtest Mode , select a channel/chat, and set the period (Start/End Date). Start parsing and get the signals.csv file. Open Strategy Tester in MT4/MT5, select an Expert Advisor, and set the test dates (preferably the same period). Run the test and evaluate the results (report/statistics/chart/trades).

1) Launch Parser (.exe).

Unzip the Parser archive (if it's in an archive). Run Backtester Telegram Signals.exe If Windows displays a security warning, allow it to run only if the file was purchased from an official source.

2) Log in to Telegram.

Enter your phone number with the country code. Enter the code sent to Telegram. If two-factor authentication is enabled, enter your 2FA password.

Parser uses your Telegram account, so it can see the channels/chats you're a member of (including private ones).





Number/code entry windows/2FA

3) Recognition Test (Test Mode) — Required Step:

Before downloading months of history, test recognition on 1–2 messages. This ensures that the final signals.csv file is correct.

Open the Test Mode (Live Parsing) tab. Test the signal via By Link (if the channel is public) or By Text (insert the signal text). Click PreTest and ensure that the following parameters are correctly identified: Symbol , Order Type (BUY/SELL), Entry , SL , and TP .

Important: If recognition is incorrect, first ensure that the PreTest (format, words, and signal structure) is correct, and only then proceed to downloading the history.





Test Mode: By Link / By Text





PreTest Result: Recognized Fields (Symbol/Entry/SL/TP)

4) Export signal history (Backtest Mode) → signals.csv.

Open the Backtest Mode tab. Refresh the list of channels/chats (if there is a Refresh/Update button). Select a channel/chat from the list. Specify the history period: Start Date and End Date . Run parsing and wait for it to complete.

The output file will be signals.csv , which will then be used by the advisor in Strategy Tester.





Backtest Mode: Channel Selection + Dates





[SCREEN RU-07] Backtest Mode: log/progress + total (number of signals/errors)

5) Where should signals.csv be located?

Parser typically saves the file to a location where the EA can read it automatically (often this is the Terminal\Common\Files folder).

To check manually, in MetaTrader, open File → Open Data Folder , then go to the Common → Files folder and make sure signals.csv is there.





Common\\Files folder with the signals.csv file

6) Launch Strategy Tester (MT4/MT5)

. Open Strategy Tester . Select the Becktester Telegram Signals advisor. Set the testing period ( Use Date ) – preferably the same range as for parsing. Select the instrument to test: If you're testing a single instrument , select it.

, select it. If you're using MT5 and your signals.csv file contains multiple symbols , select any primary symbol (preferably one from the CSV file), and trades for the other symbols will be reproduced from the file (MT5's multi-symbol/multi-currency mode). Click Start and wait for the results.





Strategy Tester: Selecting an Expert Advisor, Symbol, Dates, and Simulation Mode

7) Critical Inputs (recommended minimum)

SignalFile = signals.csv (signal file name)

= signals.csv (signal file name) BrokerUTCOffset — broker time offset (if trades are opened at the wrong time)

— broker time offset (if trades are opened at the wrong time) RejectOrdersWithoutSL / RejectOrdersWithoutTP — recommended to enable to skip signals without SL/TP

/ — recommended to enable to skip signals without SL/TP SLMode / TPMode — take from signal (Signal) or set manually (Custom)

/ — take from signal (Signal) or set manually (Custom) LotMode — fixed lot or risk (%), and volume/risk parameters

— fixed lot or risk (%), and volume/risk parameters SkipDuplicates , SkipWeekendSignals — useful “garbage” filters





Inputs: SignalFile, BrokerUTCOffset, RejectOrdersWithoutSL/TP, SLMode/TPMode

8) Differences between MT4 and MT5 versions

MT4: Testing is typically performed on one instrument at a time. If the CSV file contains several symbols, testing is often performed one at a time.

Testing is typically performed on one instrument at a time. If the CSV file contains several symbols, testing is often performed one at a time. MT5: More convenient for scenarios with multiple symbols in signals.csv (multi-symbol/multi-currency mode).

9) Common issues (briefly)

: 0 trades in the report: check that signals.csv exists, is in the correct folder, and that the test dates overlap the CSV period.

check that signals.csv exists, is in the correct folder, and that the test dates overlap the CSV period. Incorrect recognition: first ensure the PreTest is running correctly in Test Mode, then re-download the history.

first ensure the PreTest is running correctly in Test Mode, then re-download the history. Trades are opening at the wrong time: adjust BrokerUTCOffset.

Get the product

BackTester for MT4 you can get here: Becktester Telegram Signals (MT4)

BackTester for MT5 you can get here: Becktester Telegram Signals (MT5)