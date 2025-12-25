Becktester Telegram Signals for MT5

Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests

Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels, parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode.

Multi currency testing mode in MT5.

Important Information

After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the moment and is provided only to verified buyers. You can see a video demonstration of how it works in the product description.

There is no reason to download the demo version — it will not work in the Strategy Tester. This limitation exists because the main purpose of this product is to test Telegram signals directly inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. If demo testing were allowed, it would completely eliminate the need to purchase the full version.

Instructions

Key Benefits

  • Telegram Login (personal account) — connect to public/private channels.
  • Auto parsing — extracts Buy/Sell, Entry, SL, multi-TP levels.
  • True backtesting in MT5 — objective stats before you risk real funds.
  • Live Parsing Test Mode — paste a message link or raw text and preview the parsed structure. 
  • Flexible mapping — e.g., GOLD → XAUUSD, NAS100 → USTEC.
  • Pro management — custom SL/TP, breakeven, trailing (inside EA).

How It Works

  1. Python Parser logs in to Telegram, reads channel messages, parses signals, exports signals.csv .
  2. MT5 EA loads signals.csv and runs the backtest (visualization + full statistics).

Test Mode (Live Parsing)

  • Choose input type: By Link (e.g. https://t.me/test_signals/1234 ) or By Text.
  • Click PreTest to preview the parsed structure and optionally save test_signal.csv .

Backtest Mode

  • Select date range and channel; parser builds signals.csv .
  • Run EA in MT5 Strategy Tester 

Example Signal

BUY GOLD @2385 SL 2375 | TP1 2390 | TP2 2395 | TP3 2400

Parsed as: Symbol: XAUUSD, Type: BUY, Entry: 2385, SL: 2375, TP1–TP3 detected.

Statistics & Reports

  • Total Trades, Winrate %, Net Profit/Loss
  • Max Drawdown, Profit Factor, Average R:R, Avg Trade Duration
  • CSV export: results.csv

Demo Version Limitation

The Market demo runs with restricted backtesting (few sample trades only) and shows an on-chart prompt: “For full backtesting of Telegram channels, please purchase the full version.”

Notes

  • MT5 Strategy Tester processes one symbol at a time
  • CSV files ( signals.csv , test_signal.csv ) should be placed in Terminal\Common\Files\signals.csv, placement occurs automatically.
  • Checking signals via a copy-protected link is only available for public channels. For private channels, you'll need to rewrite the signal text yourself and paste it into the verification window.
Verify any Telegram channel with real numbers — not promises. Test it now with Becktester Telegram Signals.

Shady Shata
1483
Shady Shata 2025.12.27 15:24 
 

That performance is a revolution in the world of Forex, my friend. I was suffering from free and paid signal channels due to the big show and motivational images, but after I implemented your programmed tool, all those masks fell off completely, and the real results appeared. Thank you so much. Just a very small amount protected me from thousands of fake subscriptions.

