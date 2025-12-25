Becktester Telegram Signals for MT5

5
Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests

Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels, parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode.

Multi currency testing mode in MT5.

Important Information

After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the moment and is provided only to verified buyers. You can see a video demonstration of how it works in the product description.

There is no reason to download the demo version — it will not work in the Strategy Tester. This limitation exists because the main purpose of this product is to test Telegram signals directly inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. If demo testing were allowed, it would completely eliminate the need to purchase the full version.

Instructions

Key Benefits

  • Telegram Login (personal account) — connect to public/private channels.
  • Auto parsing — extracts Buy/Sell, Entry, SL, multi-TP levels.
  • True backtesting in MT5 — objective stats before you risk real funds.
  • Live Parsing Test Mode — paste a message link or raw text and preview the parsed structure. 
  • Flexible mapping — e.g., GOLD → XAUUSD, NAS100 → USTEC.
  • Pro management — custom SL/TP, breakeven, trailing (inside EA).

How It Works

  1. Python Parser logs in to Telegram, reads channel messages, parses signals, exports signals.csv .
  2. MT5 EA loads signals.csv and runs the backtest (visualization + full statistics).

Test Mode (Live Parsing)

  • Choose input type: By Link (e.g. https://t.me/test_signals/1234 ) or By Text.
  • Click PreTest to preview the parsed structure and optionally save test_signal.csv .

Backtest Mode

  • Select date range and channel; parser builds signals.csv .
  • Run EA in MT5 Strategy Tester 

Example Signal

BUY GOLD @2385 SL 2375 | TP1 2390 | TP2 2395 | TP3 2400

Parsed as: Symbol: XAUUSD, Type: BUY, Entry: 2385, SL: 2375, TP1–TP3 detected.

Statistics & Reports

  • Total Trades, Winrate %, Net Profit/Loss
  • Max Drawdown, Profit Factor, Average R:R, Avg Trade Duration
  • CSV export: results.csv

Demo Version Limitation

The Market demo runs with restricted backtesting (few sample trades only) and shows an on-chart prompt: “For full backtesting of Telegram channels, please purchase the full version.”

Notes

  • MT5 Strategy Tester processes one symbol at a time
  • CSV files ( signals.csv , test_signal.csv ) should be placed in Terminal\Common\Files\signals.csv, placement occurs automatically.
  • Checking signals via a copy-protected link is only available for public channels. For private channels, you'll need to rewrite the signal text yourself and paste it into the verification window.
Verify any Telegram channel with real numbers — not promises. Test it now with Becktester Telegram Signals.

Avis 1
Shady Shata
1483
Shady Shata 2025.12.27 15:24 
 

That performance is a revolution in the world of Forex, my friend. I was suffering from free and paid signal channels due to the big show and motivational images, but after I implemented your programmed tool, all those masks fell off completely, and the real results appeared. Thank you so much. Just a very small amount protected me from thousands of fake subscriptions.

Produits recommandés
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts : Surveillez plusieurs marchés sans jamais manquer une configuration clé Présentation Custom Alerts est une solution dynamique pour les traders qui souhaitent surveiller plusieurs instruments de manière centralisée. En intégrant les données de nos outils phares — comme FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels et IX Power — Custom Alerts vous alerte automatiquement des mouvements importants du marché sans avoir à surveiller plusieurs graphiques ou risquer de manquer des opportun
Optimal F Service
Semen Racheev
Utilitaires
Service Optimal F Type d'application : Service Fonctions de l'application : Calcul de la fraction optimale et du volume d'opérations pour maximiser la croissance de la courbe de capital, basé sur les résultats des opérations précédentes. À propos de cette application La gestion du capital est le composant le plus crucial et souvent sous-estimé de tout système de trading. Une gestion appropriée peut améliorer—et dans certains cas de manière significative—les performances de votre algorithme de
HedgingTrading
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilitaires
Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading. A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots. Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging. Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings). A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.   Settings: Close profit (if 0 here
Mega Dashboard
Paul Anscombe
5 (4)
Indicateurs
The Ultimate Dashboard Save $10 now - normal price $79 Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 32 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 25
BluePrint Adaptive Trader
Stepan Sinic
Indicateurs
BluePrint Adaptive Trader - Professional Trading System Advanced Channel Trading System based on our proprietary TrenderFlex PRO algorithm Learn more about TrenderFlex PRO KEY FEATURES • TrenderFlex PRO Channel Technology - Advanced channel calculation based on our proven algorithm • Adaptive Risk Management - Automatic TP/SL calculation based on channel width • Win Rate Statistics - Real-time tracking of TP1, TP2, TP3 success rates • Multi-Timeframe Analysis - Monitor 7 timeframes simultaneou
Twitter Model MMXM Indicator in ICT style for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitaires
Twitter Model MMXM Indicator (ICT Style) for MetaTrader 5 The Twitter Model MMXM Indicator (ICT Style) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to help traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones using key Smart Money and ICT concepts . This indicator focuses on detecting liquidity grabs , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , and CISD levels , offering structured trade setup signals based on institutional price behavior. The tool monitors the daily high and low within a 24-hour cycle , applying sw
AutoLevels
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilitaires
Automatic calculation and marking of resistance and price reversal levels. The script will perform statistical calculations and plot a regular grid on which the quote moves on the graph. These levels are very stable. Use them in trading planning and for placing pending orders. Just select a timeframe and AutoLevels will indicate the important places of the chart in the form of horizontal lines. Solid lines indicate more "dense" areas - areas of price reversal, where the quote happens more oft
Zigzag X Fibo
Ian David Emmanuel Bello
Indicateurs
The ZigZag indicator's main objective is to highlight significant price movements by filtering out minor price fluctuations. It enables the visualization of trends by eliminating market "noise," which can assist traders in making more informed decisions. Adding the Fibonacci indicator, which is a powerful tool for identifying potential support and resistance levels in financial markets.
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilitaires
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
Professional management and graphic tool
Mohsen Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Yahya Akrimi
Utilitaires
Professional P/L Calculator & Risk-Reward Tool **The complete trading management solution combining two powerful tools in one!**   What You Get:   Advanced P/L Calculator - Real-time profit/loss tracking with percentage - Automatic break-even price calculation - Risk levels: -10%, -20% loss lines displayed on chart - Profit targets: +10%, +20% gain lines - Complete position breakdown (Buy/Sell lots, swap, net position) - Target price calculator - see P/L at any price level - Set SL/TP fo
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicateurs
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicateurs
CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
SkyGeniX
ʿAsm Mhmd Samy Asmaʿyl Rmdan
Utilitaires
SkyGeniX: Innovative Solutions for Intelligent Automation SkyGeniX is a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance your workflows with intelligent automation. Whether you're managing complex tasks or optimizing performance, SkyGeniX offers a seamless, user-friendly experience tailored to your needs. Key features include: Smart Optimization : Enhance efficiency and achieve your goals faster with advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Tailor the tool to your specific requirements for
FREE
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor, qui suit les tendances et agit selon les indicateurs Ichimoku, est programmé pour identifier les moments forts de la tendance et garantir une plus grande précision dans les décisions d'entrée, pour une meilleure performance opérationnelle. Il propose un contrôle optionnel du stop-loss basé sur le pourcentage de variation de prix, ou un « stop-inversion » entre ces moments, ainsi qu'une mise à l'échelle des lots en fonction de la croissance du solde. Découvrez quels paramètres off
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Timeframe Zoom, le troisième écran, est un Expert Advisor qui utilise les chandeliers Heiken Ashi sur des unités de temps journalières, horaires et de 15 minutes. Les transactions sont déclenchées sur l'unité de temps de 15 minutes. Il achète les jours de chandeliers bleus et vend les jours de chandeliers rouges. Il vérifie que le cours potentiel se situe au-dessus ou en dessous d'une moyenne mobile sur l'unité de temps horaire et utilise les indicateurs MACD et CCI sur l'unité de temps de 15 m
Ice Pivot points
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Utilitaires
Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time, originally used by floor traders. Using this method, you can understand where the market is going in a day through a few simple calculations. The pivot point in the pivot point method is the turning point of the market direction during the day. A series of points can be obtained by simply calculating the high, low and closing price of the previous day. These points may form key support and resistance lines. The pivot point, support and
FREE
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Indicateurs
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
Utilitaires
Besoin d'ouvrir plusieurs positions/trades en même temps ? Nous avons créé votre solution simple. Vous pouvez désormais saisir plusieurs postes à la fois. Vous pouvez définir la taille du lot, le nombre de positions, le take profit et le stop loss. Par exemple : vous souhaitez acheter 3, 5, 10 ou n’importe quel nombre de positions avec une certaine taille de lot. Vous pouvez maintenant le faire en appuyant simplement sur le bouton « Acheter ». Ou Par exemple : vous souhaitez vendre 3, 5, 10 ou
HenGann
Ehsan Kariminasab
Experts
Hengann Sq, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month. Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you be able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position according your desir
Binance Quotes Downloader
Vladimir Mametov
Utilitaires
MQL5 script for downloading historical data from Binance to MetaTrader 5. Creates custom symbols with multiple timeframe support and incremental updates. Functionality : Downloads data from Binance API (spot and futures markets) Creates and manages custom MT5 symbols Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 timeframes Implements incremental updates with intelligent data management Configures 24/7 trading sessions for cryptocurrency symbols Input Parameters : Main Configuration : SymbolName
High frequency Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Robot robuste avec plusieurs configurations disponibles, À utiliser avec BTC sur une période de 10 minutes avec les paramètres de la capture d'écran ci-dessous. Lors de l'achat du robot expert, vous avez le droit de demander des modifications pour continuer à améliorer le robot. Caractéristiques principales Stratégie de croisement de moyennes mobiles : L'EA utilise deux moyennes mobiles (MA1 et MA2) pour générer des signaux de trading. Un cro
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Utilitaires
Chart Walker X Engine | Machine-led instincts Powerful MT5 chart analysis engine equipped with a sophisticated neural network algorithm. This cutting-edge technology enables traders to perform comprehensive chart analysis effortlessly on any financial chart. With its advanced capabilities, Chart Walker streamlines the trading process by providing highly accurate trading entries based on the neural network's insights. Its high-speed calculations ensure swift and efficient analysis, empowering tra
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Bonjour commerçants, j'ai conçu cet outil avec des résultats réels de manière rigoureuse, outil basé sur plusieurs de mes stratégies précédentes, en l'adaptant au marché Forex, donc il est adapté à l'intelligence artificielle de l'apprentissage automatique, c'est-à-dire que l'IA lira les paramètres puis les consultera à ma stratégie, puis il apprendra pour que les entrées soient de meilleure qualité, il a aussi un nœud où vous pouvez récupérer des positions, une autre des choses innovantes que
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
FX Robotic Trading Panel
Koswattage Sampath Dinesha Perera
Utilitaires
FX Robotic Trading Panel — v1.0 by Forex Robotic   All-in-one MT5 panel for one-click execution, visual R:R control, risk-based lot sizing, partial closes (incl. virtual TPs), news, and MA signals—right on your chart. Overview FX Robotic Trading Panel is a professional, on-chart control center for MetaTrader 5 that blends lightning-fast trade execution , visual Risk/Reward management , auto lot sizing from risk% , staged partial take-profits (real or virtual ), an economic calendar , and a multi
FREE
Fibonacci Sonar
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Sonar Le sonar de Fibonacci dispose d'une bibliothèque interne de modèles d'action des prix rassemblés à partir de 28 symboles et de 7 périodes de temps. Chaque modèle est divisé en 2 côtés. Le côté avant et le côté après. Le sonar de Fibonacci utilise le côté avant pour reconnaître des modèles similaires. L'action de prix la plus récente (à tout moment) jusqu'au prix d'ouverture de la barre la plus récente est ce qui est utilisé comme côté avant pour rechercher dans la bibliothèque.
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicateurs
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
CandleBot
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
Utilitaires
Présentation de CandleBot - Votre Outil Ultime et Gratuit pour Identifier et Trader les Figures de Chandeliers ! Avec CandleBot, saisissez l'avantage sur les marchés en reconnaissant facilement les signaux haussiers et baissiers d'englobement, les étoiles du matin et du soir, ainsi que les signaux de marteau. Les figures de chandeliers, dérivées des prix d'ouverture, de clôture, de plus haut et de plus bas sur une période spécifique, servent de représentations visuelles des mouvements de prix, a
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading de
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Manager – Exécution automatique du stop-loss avec une précision professionnelle Présentation Smart Stop Manager est la couche d’exécution de la gamme Smart Stop, conçue pour les traders qui recherchent une gestion du stop-loss structurée, fiable et entièrement automatisée sur plusieurs positions ouvertes. Il surveille en continu toutes les opérations actives, calcule le niveau de stop optimal à l’aide de la logique de structure de marché Smart Stop, puis met à jour les stops automat
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
HYT (Help Your Trading)   est un outil conçu pour vous aider   à réduire la moyenne de   vos positions perdantes en utilisant deux techniques principales : Moyenne standard. Couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions dans le sens de la tendance. Cet outil vous permet de gérer plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, aussi bien pour l'achat que pour la vente. HYT calcule automatiquement la taille de la position suivante, le prix de l'ordre, la direction de la moyenne e
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistant de Trading Multifonction Plus de 66 outils professionnels intégrés pour gérer, analyser et automatiser vos opérations de trading. Cet assistant regroupe la gestion du risque, le contrôle des positions, les ordres intelligents et l’analyse du marché dans un seul tableau de bord clair et efficace. Convient pour Forex, actions, indices, crypto et autres instruments financiers. Pourquoi les traders choisissent cet outil Ouverture et gestion rapides des positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitaires
DashPlus est un outil de gestion de trading avancé conçu pour améliorer l'efficacité et la performance de vos transactions sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Il offre un ensemble complet de fonctionnalités, incluant le calcul des risques, la gestion des ordres, des systèmes de grilles avancés, des outils basés sur les graphiques et des analyses de performance. Fonctionnalités principales 1. Grille de récupération Implémente un système de grille flexible et de moyenne pour gérer les transactions dan
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitaires
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilitaires
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Intégration des graphiques cryptos dans MetaTrader 5 Présentation Crypto Charting for MT5 fournit des graphiques OHLC en temps réel via WebSocket. Il prend en charge plusieurs plateformes d’échange avec une synchronisation automatique dans MT5. Fonctionnalités Données en temps réel via WebSocket Mise à jour automatique des données historiques Synchronisation programmée après perte de connexion Compatibilité avec tous les intervalles de temps MT5 Données OHLCV complètes
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilitaires
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilitaires
Live Forex Signals est conçu pour le commerce sur les signaux du site   https://live-forex-signals.com/en et https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Paramètres Username   et   Password   si vous avez un abonnement aux sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com. ensuite, vous devez remplir ces paramètres avec vos informations d'identification; s'il n'y a pas d'abonnement, laissez les champs vides; Comment   commentaire sur l
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Utilitaires
Transformez l'incertitude en un plan de trading clair. Trade Planner MT5 est un outil avancé de gestion de capital pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour planifier, contrôler et analyser plusieurs scénarios de compte potentiels. Il aide les traders à évaluer comment l'équité, la marge libre et le niveau de marge peuvent évoluer à tout moment et à tout prix — avant d'ouvrir ou de modifier de véritables transactions. De plus, le programme permet d'anticiper les pires scénarios. Sans une planification appr
Risk Management Tool SmartRiskT
Denis Daniel Hormazabal Andaur
Utilitaires
Take control of your operations efficiently at trading, mannaging by an smart way the risk of your positions. Whit this tools, you can: Estimate the potencial profits or losses from your operations, either in money or pips. You also can visualize profits or losses by substracting the spread cost previusly configured in the tool’s input parameters. Calculate the lot size or margin required for your orders. Estimate the risk/reward ratios of your positions. Study the negative impact of the spread
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilitaires
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite Expert Advisor (EA) on MT5 while executing on prop-firm compliant futures accounts (e.g., Apex, Topstep) that clear via Tradovate. Click here to read the Full Manual & Setup Guide Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders in milliseconds. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your chart (e.g., US100, UST
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilitaires
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Utilitaires
Timeless Charts est une solution de graphiques avancée conçue pour les traders professionnels qui ont besoin de graphiques personnalisés / unités de temps personnalisées – y compris les graphiques en secondes / unités de temps en secondes, les graphiques Renko / barres Renko, les graphiques en clusters / footprints et des outils avancés similaires à ceux disponibles sur les plateformes les plus populaires. Contrairement aux graphiques hors ligne traditionnels ou aux simples indicateurs personnal
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
Plus de l'auteur
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
HYT (Help Your Trading)   est un outil conçu pour vous aider   à réduire la moyenne de   vos positions perdantes en utilisant deux techniques principales : Moyenne standard. Couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions dans le sens de la tendance. Cet outil vous permet de gérer plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, aussi bien pour l'achat que pour la vente. HYT calcule automatiquement la taille de la position suivante, le prix de l'ordre, la direction de la moyenne e
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Telegram
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Coppy Master MT5   est un outil permettant de copier des transactions entre les terminaux MetaTrader 4 et MetaTrader 5. Prend en charge la copie dans les deux sens : de MT5 à MT4, de MT4 à MT5, et également entre comptes du même type. Pour un fonctionnement correct, tous les terminaux doivent être lancés sur un seul ordinateur ou VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  Pour copier vers MetaTrader 4, une version distincte du produit est requise -   Coppy Master MT4   . Fonctions principales : Type de con
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Experts
Conseiller en trading Ice Cube Scalper -         c'est un scalper de jour   , effectuant un grand nombre de transactions quotidiennement, prenant plusieurs points à chaque transaction. La stratégie de l'EA consiste à trader avec la tendance en utilisant l'indicateur RSI. L'EA utilise la moyenne avec un lot multiplicateur, vous devez comprendre cela avant d'utiliser l'EA, cependant la stratégie a bien fonctionné à la fois dans le backtesting et le trading en direct. Avant d'acheter, assurez-vous
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT5 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
AI Trade Analyzer   est un outil d'analyse de marché intelligent implémenté au format indicateur. Le programme visualise les signaux sur le graphique et aide le trader à évaluer la situation du marché en fonction des indicateurs techniques et de l'actualité. Fonctions principales : 1. Analyse technique : Prise en charge des indicateurs populaires : EMA (court/long), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, stochastique, ATR, bandes de Bollinger, points pivots, Fibonacci. Identifier les tendances, les divergenc
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue dans le monde du trading d'or innovant et efficace avec GoldPro - un robot de trading avancé spécialement conçu pour vous aider à réussir sur le marché de l'or. Le conseiller utilise la technique de la moyenne, vous ne devez pas percevoir cela comme bon ou mauvais, mais comme une approche qui fonctionne sur le marché, en rejetant la croyance unipolaire selon laquelle une méthode est bonne et l'autre est mauvaise, elle existe et peut être appliquée avec succès, c'est un fait. Fiabili
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Ce filtre vous permet d'identifier les actifs qui sont plus que d'habitude surachetés (% d'augmentation) ou survendus (% de baisse) au cours d'une période de temps sélectionnée (intervalle de temps). Le marché est régi par la loi, achetez moins cher, vendez plus, mais sans scanner automatique, il vous sera très difficile d'identifier les devises / actions qui sont surachetées ou survendues plus que d'habitude, disons, au cours de la semaine en cours, ou du courant heure ou mois. Il peut y avoir
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
Experts
Bienvenue dans le monde du trading d'or innovant et efficace avec GoldPro - un robot de trading avancé spécialement conçu pour vous aider à réussir sur le marché de l'or. Le conseiller utilise la technique de la moyenne, vous ne devez pas percevoir cela comme bon ou mauvais, mais comme une approche qui fonctionne sur le marché, en rejetant la croyance unipolaire selon laquelle une méthode est bonne et l'autre est mauvaise, elle existe et peut être appliquée avec succès, c'est un fait. Fiabili
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Conseiller commercial Ice Cube Scalper -           c'est un scalpeur de jour       , effectuant quotidiennement un grand nombre de transactions, prenant plusieurs points à chaque transaction. La stratégie de l'EA consiste à négocier avec la tendance en utilisant l'indicateur RSI. L'EA utilise la moyenne avec un lot multiplicateur, vous devez comprendre cela avant d'utiliser l'EA, mais la stratégie a bien fonctionné à la fois dans le backtesting et le trading en direct. Avant d'acheter, assurez-
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Indicateurs
Logique de travail L'importance de cet indicateur réside dans le fait qu'il permet de comprendre combien de « carburant il reste encore sur l'instrument ». Imaginez la situation, vous êtes parti dans une voiture avec une batterie à moitié déchargée, en moyenne, cette quantité d'énergie est généralement suffisante pour une voiture pour 250 km, donc si vous le souhaitez, vous ne pouvez pas surmonter une distance de 700 km. Ainsi, pour chaque instrument, il existe un certain mouvement de prix quo
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilitaires
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copieur Master MT4       est un outil de copie de transactions pour les terminaux MetaTrader 4 et MetaTrader 5. Il prend en charge la copie dans les deux sens : de MT4 à MT5, de MT5 à MT4, ainsi qu'entre comptes du même type MT4 à MT4. Pour fonctionner correctement, tous les terminaux doivent fonctionner sur le même PC ou VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  Pour copier vers MetaTrader 4, une version séparée —       Copieur Master MT5       — est requis. Caractéristiques principales : Modes de copie
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
Experts
Le trading automatisé devrait vous aider à accroître votre capital, et non pas vous embrouiller avec des paramètres et des théories sans fin. SPARK   est un Expert Advisor léger mais efficace conçu pour donner aux débutants un démarrage en toute confiance en mettant l'accent sur la précision et la simplicité. Pourquoi SPARK est-il différent ? Concentré sur l'EUR/USD :   l'EA est spécifiquement optimisé pour l'EUR/USD, l'une des paires de devises les plus liquides et les plus stables. Construit s
FREE
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
Logique de travail L'utilitaire Stop Out est un indicateur simple mais très pratique indiquant combien de points il reste au niveau Stop Out / Son avantage réside dans le fait que de nombreux traders surestiment délibérément le risque dans le trading à la recherche de profit, utilisent la marge disponible au maximum, et dans ce cas, il est très important de savoir où le courtier peut fermer de force vos positions. Placez simplement l'indicateur sur le graphique et, en fonction de la position
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Véritable indicateur de l'offre et de la demande       - vous permettra de déterminer rapidement l'emplacement des niveaux de résistance et de support sur toutes les périodes. L'indicateur sera utile pour ceux qui utilisent l'analyse technique dans leur trading. L'indicateur est facile à utiliser, il suffit de glisser-déposer sur le graphique et l'indicateur vous montrera les niveaux de support et de résistance les plus probables. Lorsque vous changez de période, vous verrez les niveaux de la n
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
La stratégie de l'EA est basée sur le Swing trading , avec des entrées après des impulsions brutales calculées par l'indicateur iPump. Comme mentionné précédemment, l'EA a la capacité d'ouvrir des transactions manuelles avec un support automatique. - pour une tendance baissière ↓ on entre dans un trade après une hausse corrective du prix, l'actif tombe dans la zone de surachat, on vend le long de la tendance. - pour une tendance haussière ↑, on entre dans un trade après une baisse corrective du
MT4 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
Cet utilitaire est conçu pour envoyer un signal de MT4 vers Discord. Il offre plusieurs fonctionnalités uniques, vous permettant non seulement d'envoyer des signaux de trading, mais aussi d'effectuer les opérations suivantes : Envoyer des messages directement depuis le terminal vers Discord Envoi d'émojis accompagnés d'un texte personnalisé Envoyez du texte et des images directement depuis le terminal MT4 vers Discord Tout cela permet à l'utilisateur de maintenir un canal avec des signaux, en se
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
Cet utilitaire est conçu pour envoyer un signal de MT5 vers Discord. Il offre plusieurs fonctionnalités uniques, vous permettant non seulement d'envoyer des signaux de trading, mais aussi d'effectuer les opérations suivantes : Envoyer des messages directement depuis le terminal vers Discord Envoi d'émojis avec du texte personnalisé Envoyez du texte et des images directement depuis le terminal MT5 vers Discord Tout cela permet à l'utilisateur de maintenir un canal avec des signaux, en se concentr
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
Smart Grid Set EA est un conseiller expert flexible et convivial permettant de placer des ordres en attente sur une grille. Il prend en charge la logique de rentabilité, plusieurs modes de stop suiveur, le placement manuel sur la grille, la personnalisation des tailles de lots et une interface graphique intuitive. Il est idéal pour les traders qui utilisent des stratégies de grille ou de moyenne. Caractéristiques principales Place les ordres   Buy Stop   et   Sell Stop   dans une grille personna
FREE
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Description du conseiller Smart Expert Advisor est un conseiller de trading de grille automatique avec sélection automatique des paramètres pour chaque paire de trading. L'Expert Advisor sélectionne automatiquement les paramètres pour chaque paire de devises, vous n'avez donc pas besoin de définir les paramètres pour chaque paire, les calculs sont basés sur la volatilité de l'instrument négocié. Au moment de la négociation, vous pouvez définir la direction des points d'entrée. Activer le filtre
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilitaires
EasyTradePad – Panneau de trading pour MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   est un outil de trading manuel et semi-automatisé. Son interface permet une gestion rapide des ordres et des positions, ainsi que des calculs de gestion des risques en un clic. Caractéristiques du panneau : Ouvrir et fermer des transactions avec un risque prédéfini (% ou devise de dépôt) Définissez SL et TP en points, en pourcentages ou en valeurs monétaires Calculer automatiquement le ratio risque/récompense Déplacez le stop lo
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
Filtrer:
Shady Shata
1483
Shady Shata 2025.12.27 15:24 
 

That performance is a revolution in the world of Forex, my friend. I was suffering from free and paid signal channels due to the big show and motivational images, but after I implemented your programmed tool, all those masks fell off completely, and the real results appeared. Thank you so much. Just a very small amount protected me from thousands of fake subscriptions.

Sergey Batudayev
26027
Réponse du développeur Sergey Batudayev 2025.12.27 15:57
Thanks with your feedback!
Répondre à l'avis