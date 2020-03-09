AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4

AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4

This advanced MT4 indicator leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market reversal points with up to 90% accuracy. Designed for traders who demand precision, it analyzes price action in real time and highlights optimal entry opportunities for both buy and sell trades. Suitable for all major Forex pairs and timeframes, this tool is ideal for intraday and swing trading strategies.

Key Features:

  • AI-powered reversal detection

  • Clear visual buy and sell signals

  • Customizable alert notifications

  • Easy-to-use, lightweight design

  • Compatible with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 4

Empower your trading decisions with intelligent, reliable signals and improve your results with confidence.


추천 제품
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
지표
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
지표
"신호 히스토그램 스캘퍼" 표시기는 다시 그리거나 지연되지 않는 히스토그램 및 신호 형태의 일반 표시기입니다. "신호 히스토그램 스캘퍼" 표시기는 추세에 따른 최상의 진입점을 차트에 표시합니다. 다른 추세 지표와 함께 필터로 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 이 지표는 M5 시간대에서 좋은 결과를 보여줍니다. 신호는 양초가 닫힌 후 생성되어 녹색과 빨간색 원 형태로 나타납니다. "신호 히스토그램 스캘퍼" 지표는 순수한 형태의 스캘핑과 필터를 사용한 일중 거래용으로 고안되었습니다. 스크린샷은 포지션의 진입점과 이탈점의 예를 보여줍니다. "신호 히스토그램 스캘퍼" 지표를 사용하여 거래할 때 지표 알고리즘에 고유한 스캘핑 전략이 포함되어 있으므로 항상 흑자 상태가 됩니다. "신호 히스토그램 스캘퍼" 표시기는 다시 그리거나 지연되지 않는 히스토그램 및 신호 형태의 일반 표시기입니다. "신호 히스토그램 스캘퍼" 표시기는 추세에 따른 최상의 진입점을 차트에 표시합니다. 다른 추세 지표와 함께 필터로 사
REX complete 3in1
Christophe Godart
지표
This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Forex FalconF4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Forex Falcon: Innovative Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In today’s fast-paced trading environment, your results depend on the quality of the tools you use. Forex Falcon is not just a trading bot—it’s a high-tech solution designed to enhance your efficiency in the Forex market. This multi-currency bot combines a wide range of features, enabling traders of all levels to navigate complex market conditions with confidence. Why Choose Forex Falcon Selecting the right trading bot requir
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Sharp Scalper
Mazin Salim Said Ba Abbad
지표
The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping trade
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
지표
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Supply and Demand Monster MT4
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
지표
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
지표
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
지표
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
Moving Autumn MT4
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Experts
Easy and simple,  Moving A utumn MT4 . You're the boss, watch, smile. Recommendations: Currency pair: GBPUSD ,EURUSD ,XAUUSD. Use Currency : One . Timeframe: H4 Minimum lots: 0.15 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Profit : 250  -200  Minimum deposit : $1000 IMPORTANT:   It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! VPS recommended  Committed to Continuous Improvement: We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our to provide you with the best possible trading experi
Best Divergence App
Sandeep Bhardwaj
지표
Best Divergence Indicator for advanced traders without distraction of lines or arrows. It is not a magic blackbox for novice traders rather a great tool for experienced traders to decide their entry and exit. Can be used for most of the Forex pairs, Gold, Oil, Crypto. Flexibility to play with input to customize ur unique research too.  Therefore, I will suggest turning off arrows and divergence line to reduce clutter and instead use the following advice: For sell on divergence indicator start tu
Easy Backtest
Jacek Pawel Bialek
Experts
Easy Backtest Backtesting your trading strategy is the most important thing which every successful trader knows very well. Easy Backtest is the perfect solution to test your new strategy in Strategy Tester in your MT4 , using all available historical data. You can place orders: BUY , SELL , pending orders with Stop Loss and Take Profit , and you can modify them at any time. You can close orders individually or all at once, and also  breakeven the same like you do it in live trading. The play b
FREE
King Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
King Gold Grid Presentamos con orgullo el revolucionario Asesor Experto de Sistema Grid, una obra maestra creada por  Mr Beast. Este excepcional producto se distingue como uno de los mejores en su categoría, destacando por su magnífica gestión de riesgos y especialización en el trabajo con el oro. Diseñado meticulosamente para optimizar la eficiencia y maximizar los beneficios, este asesor experto se erige como un líder indiscutible en el mundo de los sistemas de rejilla. Su capacidad para adapt
TPS Gold Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
CapTaiNCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. TimeFrame M1 M5 SET FILES;  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247 Recommendations Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account; Use VPS server with ping less 10ms; ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD  The settings of the EA  Trade Manager  Magic Number  Slippa
Price Grid Navigator
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
지표
프라이스 그리드 네비게이터 지표 프라이스 그리드 네비게이터는 트레이더가 주요 지지선과 저항선을 동적으로 파악할 수 있도록 설계된 강력하고 직관적인 거래 도구입니다. 잠재적 진입점, 청산점, 그리고 반전 구간을 명확하게 시각적으로 표시하여 모든 경험 수준의 트레이더에게 필수적인 도구입니다. 이 지표는 이러한 구간을 동적으로 계산하고 표시하여 트레이더에게 잠재적 진입점, 청산점, 그리고 반전 구간을 명확하게 시각적으로 보여줍니다. 외환, 지수 또는 상품 거래 등 어떤 상품을 거래하든 이 도구는 동적 원리를 적용하는 과정을 간소화하여 정확하고 확신을 가지고 정보에 기반한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 장점 및 특징 1. 정확한 지지선 및 저항선: 이 지표는 현재 가격 범위를 기반으로 주요 가격선을 동적으로 계산하고 표시하여 정확성과 관련성을 보장합니다. 2. 사용자 정의 기간: P 매개변수를 사용하면 최고가와 최저가를 계산하는 기간을 조정할 수 있으므로 다양한 거래 스타일
FREE
The Pulse mt4
Roman Kuleshov
5 (1)
지표
The Pulse 은 축적 기간을 실시간으로 보여주는 지표입니다. 간단히 말해서,축적은"스마트 머니"가 시장에서 강력한 움직임을 시작하기 전에 조용히 자산을 수집 할 때입니다. 차트에서는 가격이 한 범위에"붙어"있는 것처럼 보입니다. 이것은 축적 단계입니다—누군가가 큰 움직임을 준비하고 있습니다. 그리고 이러한 순간을 알아 차리는 법을 배우면—시장이"동결"하는 것처럼 보이지만 동시에 긴장이 느껴질 때-적절한 시간에 적절한 장소에있을 수 있습니다. 축적 기간을 결정하는 것은 적절한 순간을 기다릴 수 있다는 것을 의미합니다. The Pulse 표시기는 축적 기간을 나타내며 축적 가격은 원하는대로 움직일 수 있지만 대부분의 경우 움직임은 측면입니다 The Pulse Blog. The blog: Why every trader should have The Pulse indicator as an additional tool for trading. Version mt5 축적 기간은
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
지표
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
Possibility 75
Leonid Basis
지표
Next level of trend trading here. Possibility 75%, the indicator analyzes the current market to determine short (small dot), middle (circle with a dot inside) and long (cross with a circle and a dot inside) trends.  Wingdings characters of  Aqua color represents the beginning of the UP trend. Wingdings characters of  Orange color represents the beginning of the DOWN trend. Possibility 75% Indicator will improve your trading in the world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
지표
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
지표
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
PipTick Pairs Spread MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
지표
The Pairs Spread indicator has been developed for the popular strategy known as pairs trading, spread trading, or statistical arbitrage. This indicator measures the distance (spread) between prices of two directly (positively) correlated instruments and shows the result as a curve with standard deviations. So, traders can quickly identify when the instruments are too far apart and use this information for trade opportunities.  How to use the Pairs Spread indicator Best results are attained whe
Flipa Setups
Muhamad
지표
NEXT price Actions - Series One 1. Auto Mapping Projection Price Action XAUUSD to get the most accurate setup for each Entry Zone. 2. The tool used has been customized according to Swap Zones setup. 3. The setup that results after Mapping is all setups, namely Scalping, Intraday, and Swing. 4. This setup does not need a marking and depends on SNR & SND. 5. This setup only depends 100% on the tool used. 6. This setup is very suitable for getting an Entry in a shadow candle stick. 7. This s
FlySystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.23 (13)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert. Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensiti
FREE
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
지표
이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 이 대시보드는 여러 기호와 최대 9개의 타임프레임에서 작동하는 매우 강력한 소프트웨어입니다. 주요 지표(최상의 리뷰: 고급 공급 수요)를 기반으로 합니다.   Advanced Supply Demand 대시보드는 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 다음과 같이 표시됩니다.  영역 강도 등급을 포함하여 필터링된 공급 및 수요 값, 영역에 대한/및 영역 내 Pips 거리, 중첩된 영역을 강조 표시하고 모든 (9) 시간 프레임에서 선택한 기호에 대해 4가지 종류의 경고를 제공합니다. 그것은 당신의 개인적인 필요에 맞게 고도로 구성 가능합니다! 당신의 혜택! 모든 트레이더에게 가장 중요한 질문: 시장에 진입하기에 가장 좋은 수준은 무엇입니까? 최고의 성공 기회와 위험/보상을 얻으려면 강력한 공급/수요 영역 내 또는 그 근처에서 거래를 시작하십시오. 손절매를 위한 최적의 장소는 어디입니까? 가장 안전하려면 강력한 수요/공급 구역 아래/위에 정류장을 두십시오.
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
지표
이 지표는 실제 거래에 완벽한 자동 파동 분석 지표입니다! 사례... 참고:   웨이브 그레이딩에 서양식 이름을 사용하는 데 익숙하지 않습니다. Tang Lun(Tang Zhong Shuo Zen)의 명명 규칙의 영향으로 기본 웨이브를   펜   으로 명명하고 2차 웨이브 밴드를   세그먼트   로 명명했습니다. 동시에, 세그먼트에는 추세 방향이 있습니다.   주요 추세 세그먼트에는   이름이 지정되지만(이 이름 지정 방법은 향후 노트에서 사용됩니다. 먼저 말씀드리겠습니다.) 알고리즘은 굴곡 이론과 거의 관련이 없으므로 그렇게 해서는 안 됩니다. 이는 나의 시장 분석을   통해 요약된 끊임없이 변화하고 복잡한 운영 규칙을   반영합니다. 밴드는 더 이상 사람마다 다르지 않도록 표준화되고 정의되었습니다. 인위적인 간섭의 드로잉 방법은 시장 진입을 엄격하게 분석하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 거래 인터페이스의 미학을 개선하고 원래의 K-line 거래를
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
지표
Title: BBMA Structure Guide - BBMA Structure Guide Description: BBMA Structure Guide is a specialized MQL4 indicator designed to help traders understand the journey of BBMA structure more easily and efficiently. BBMA, or "Bollinger Bands Moving Average," is known for its motto "One Step Ahead," highlighting the importance of understanding market structure in depth. With BBMA Structure Guide, you can quickly identify the underlying market structure patterns that drive price movements. This wil
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
지표
소개       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는   추세 반전을 식별하고 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한       Quantum Trend Sniper 표시기       매우 높은 정확도로 추세 반전을 식별하는 혁신적인 방법으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator를 구입하면 Quantum Breakout Indicator를 무료로 받을 수 있습니다!*** Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는 추세 반전을 식별하고 세 가지 이익실현 수준을 제안할 때 경고, 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 추천: 기간: 모든 기간
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
지표
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Golden Gendut
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
지표
Gendel Gendut is Binary Option Indicator From @realTatino Trade with expaired time Pairs : All Forex Pair Time Frame : M5 only Trade Time All Time Alert : Alert Message, Alert Email, Alerts Push Buffer : 4 Buffer (0,2 (Buy) || 1,3 (Sell) Broker Suitable : All Broker Binary With Forex Pair Auto Trade : Yes Repaint : NO Delay : NO Other Binary Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70915 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71054 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755 etc IND
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
지표
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
지표
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
지표
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
지표
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입력 매개
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
지표
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트 , 환상적인 숫자로 증명된 실계좌 성능 , 그리고 온갖 통계 를 가진 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 많이 구매했지만, 사용 후에 결국 계좌를 날려버린 적이 있나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 애초에 그 신호가 왜 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 이것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 설명서 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 접근 권한이 있는 비공개 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 바라보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 이며, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장 시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 저희는 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더까지 모든 트레이더가 성공 할 수 있도록 기술적 분석 과 트레이딩 계획 을 제공합니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하기에 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 저희는 차트에 여러 다른 지표
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
지표
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Market Structure Visualizer PRO
Ikumi Watanabe
지표
What indicator do you look at most on your MT4 charts? Is it the Moving Average? I d o not believe that the default grid lines on MT4 charts—which you likely see hundreds or thousands of times—are designed with the intent of helping the user win. This is why MT4 users apply various indicators and go through trial and error. Because it is a chart you look at every day, it must present reliable information that we humans can recognize intuitively. This indicator was born from a single core concep
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
지표
OrderFlow Absorption – MT4용 전문 델타 & 흡수 신호 인디케이터 OrderFlow Absorption으로 진정한 오더플로우 분석의 힘을 경험하세요. MetaTrader 4를 위한 궁극의 델타 히스토그램 및 흡수 신호 인디케이터입니다. 가격 움직임의 이면에서 실제로 무슨 일이 일어나는지 알고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 도구는, 시장을 움직이는 숨겨진 매수/매도 압력과 흡수 이벤트를 드러냅니다. 주요 기능 델타 히스토그램 시각화:   매수와 매도 압력을 색상별 히스토그램으로 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 흡수 신호 감지:   고급 로직으로 강세 및 약세 흡수 이벤트를 식별하여 반전 신호를 미리 알려줍니다. 차트 마커:   흡수 신호가 차트에 직접 표시되어 시각적으로 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다. 팝업 알림:   새로운 흡수 신호가 발생하면 실시간으로 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 사용자 지정 임계값:   약한 신호는 필터링하고, 확률이 높은 기회에 집중할 수 있습니다.
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양한
Full Scalping Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
지표
FullScalping 는 모든 시장에서 지속적인 스캘핑 진입 을 생성하도록 특별히 설계된 재그리기 없음, 역방향 그리기 없음 지표입니다. 끊임없는 액션을 찾는 공격적인 트레이더에게 완벽합니다! 독점 정보 및 업데이트를 받으려면 채널에 가입하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor 거의 모든 캔들 에서 신호를 제공하며, 트렌드를 확인하거나 주요 되돌림을 신호합니다. 지속적으로 당신을 안내하는 레이더와 같습니다. 작동 방식은? 매우 간단합니다: 빨간색 화살표 매도 거래에 진입. 파란색 화살표 매수 거래에 진입. 항상 일반적인 트렌드 방향으로 거래하고, 거래당 15-20핍 을 공격적으로 목표로 하며, 급격한 시장 반전 전에 빠르게 퇴장합니다. 신호는 지속적 이므로 거래 기회가 고갈되지 않습니다. 목표는 다음을 사용하여 집중적인 스캘핑 을 실행하는 것입니다: 높은 로트 낮은 스프레드(왼쪽 하단 모서리에 표시) 마지막 트렌
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
지표
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot
Vyom Tekriwal
4.67 (3)
Experts
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price! (Prop-Firm Compatible)- All future updates free - Back-test Video Uploaded- Everytick Mode Used- Must Check BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY - Note I recommend using London Session for this EA in Live/demo Account. (Note- Set file not required for Upgraded Version V10-
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 - New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price!  (Prop-Firm Compatible) - BACKTEST VIDEO UPLOADED-MUST CHECK- All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $298. Price will be hiked to $499 after Sale of 1st 20 Copies. Set File attached for Version V2.2 in Comment - You Can use on Everytick mode & 1
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) - Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible-  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5  - JUST PLUG & PLAY ON BTCUSD CHART in M5 time- For Back test Use 1 Mint OHLC Mode Upgraded with Best AI & Neural Network Features for Higher Accuracy in BTCUSD Trading- MUST BUY THIS PROFITABLE AI ROBOT!!  - Upgraded version Date 22Dec 2025 Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-maki
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading EURUSD and US30 (Dow Jones) pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA is based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), artificial intelligence, and advanced price action analysis, offering high-probability trade entries with effective risk management.  (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest) It is optimized for intraday and short-term trading on M15 and H1 timeframes. The EA
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase. Hurry up Price is limited to 1st 10 copies only, PRICE WILL BE INCREASE to $300 soon, buy now!!   Note- We are giving 50-100% Money Back Refund Guarantee if not satisfied with result using our bot-  Next 5 copies available for $98, next price $300 Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in C
Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
XAUUSD Trading EA-Upgraded Version V300 Latest-3Jan 2026 - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor Next 10 copies available for $498.  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake     (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
지표
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading is a precision-engineered tool designed to help traders identify high-probability trend entries and exits on Bitcoin pairs. Leveraging advanced Gann methodologies combined with AI-enhanced algorithms, this indicator is optimized for manual trading strategies that seek to capture significant market moves with clarity and confidence. The indicator dynamically plots directional signals and adaptive trend lines to highlight potential reversals and tre
FREE
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
Experts
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Note Set file for BTCUSD is attached in Comment Section Introducing SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD and XAUUSD/Gold with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making. This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade. This Expert Ad
SMC Hacker AI for Bitcoin Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
SMC Hacker AI MT5 – Bitcoin Smart Trading Automation Powered by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP AI Intelligence This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using: Pattern recognition based on historical data Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing Th
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Upgraded Version V80 as on Date 23 Dec 2025_MUST USE THIS NEW BUILD - NOW Just PLUG & PLAY!! Price is limited to 1st 10 Copies Only - For Backtest Use 1 Minute OHLC Mode only  - Note Original Copy of My Expert Advisor is only Sold on MQL5 Market - Anywhere else it's fake & it won't work as my REAL EA Added AI & Neural Network Enhanced Features_23 Dec 2025_Upgrade_MUST USE- Volatility Filter Parameters Optimised, Rangebound Market avoid filter added for Higher Growth ra
SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator
Vyom Tekriwal
지표
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
VWAP AI for NASDAQ and US30 Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
Experts
VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor — Precision Trading for US30, Gold & NASDAQ Overview: VWAP AI is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for NASDAQ (US100) and US30 (Dow Jones) indices. Built for precision and performance, this EA leverages Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), combined with advanced adaptive algorithms and a smart martingale system to identify high-probability trade entries and exits on the M15 timeframe. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence tec
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for intraday trading on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. (Note_SET FILE IS ATTACHED IN COMMENT) The EA intelligently identifies high-probability trade setups using dynamic price action and built-in adaptive logic. Key features: Optimized for US30 index (works best on M15 and M30 timeframes) Smart position management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Adaptive entry and exit
Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Experts
Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping. Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test. Next Price $1500, Hurry up buy now, Limited Copies available! It uses a com
Quantum Multicurrency AI Trading BOT MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed for diverse currency pair trading using intelligent decision-making algorithms. It operates with precision across multiple forex instruments, making it an ideal solution for traders who seek consistent performance in volatile markets. This EA is engineered to analyze various market conditions using advanced logic to determine optimal entry and exit points. It supports fixed lot size trading with adjustable
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to target consistent opportunities across major currency pairs using AI-assisted logic and sniper-style trade entries. This automated trading system is built for traders seeking consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and low-drawdown results. It uses advanced technical filters, trend identification, and volatility assessment to generate high-probability trades during active market hours. Developed wit
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4     (Note_High Risk Set file is attached in comment_Use it in M15 time on any currency and see the magic_Recommended Capital $2K-5K) Forex Machine AI Bot MT4 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for consistent intraday trading performance. The EA is built on smart algorithmic logic and integrates multiple layers of trade filtering, risk control, and dynamic position sizing. It is suitable for traders looking for an automated solution that adapts to changing market cond
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
Experts
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor built for precision arbitrage trading. It uses advanced AI algorithms to identify inefficiencies in price movements and execute rapid trades with high accuracy. Optimized for volatile assets, the EA performs best on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging market momentum and price disparities. Designed for the H1 timeframe, it adapts to changing market conditions and delivers consistent performance with minimal user interventio
Dow Jones Rocket EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
US30 Power EA MT5 – Built for Precision, Profitability, and Prop Firm Readiness At Trade Smarter, we understand that effective trading relies on precision and insight. Our dedicated team has developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading the US30 Index, Gold, and Bitcoin, boasting an impressive accuracy and win rate of 80 percent and above. We have integrated advanced AI technology with proven trading strategies to deliver optimal performance. Our Expert Advisor utilize
SureShot EURUSD and Gold AI for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
SureShot AI – EURUSD GBPUSD and Gold Expert Advisor for MT5 - Suitable for Prop Firm Powered by Intelligent Signal Processing and Dynamic Risk Management (Note- Price will be hiked to $700/copy. Limited to 10 copies. Hurry up, buy now! )  Unlock the power of precision trading with SureShot AI, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD) using advanced technical indicators, adaptive strategies, and intelligent risk control systems. This Expert Advisor
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 VYOM
Vyom Tekriwal
지표
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 Reversal AI Alpha Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability reversal zones using advanced AI-based pattern recognition and market structure analysis. This tool combines smart logic with real-time confirmation to help traders identify optimal entry points before major market turns. Whether you're trading volatile instruments like BTCUSD, US30, NASDAQ , or safer assets like Gold and major currency pairs , this indicator ada
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Price will be increased to $199 after 1st 10 Copies-Hurryup now!! Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern r
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변