Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot

4.67

Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price! (Prop-Firm Compatible)- All future updates free - Back-test Video Uploaded- Everytick Mode Used- Must Check

BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY - Note I recommend using London Session for this EA in Live/demo Account.
(Note- Set file not required for Upgraded Version V10- Also you can write to me after purchase if you want to use previous versions of this EA)
 It uses quantitative market logic combined with adaptive trade filtering to identify high-probability market conditions while maintaining controlled risk management.

The EA is optimized for intraday trading, works without martingale or grid strategies, and is suitable for both backtesting and live trading environments.

🔹 Key Features (Concise)

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Quantitative & rule-based trade logic

  • Adaptive market condition filtering

  • Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit management

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Works on MetaTrader 5

  • Supports backtesting on Every Tick / Real Ticks

🔹 Recommended Settings (Optional Section)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15 / M30 (as per optimization)

  • Recommended minimum balance: As per broker requirements

🔹 One-Line Tagline (Optional)


리뷰 3
雪糕
39
雪糕 2026.01.05 13:12 
 

Very good EA. Stable profit. Support is good and very fast

Stephen
233
Stephen 2025.12.29 05:56 
 

The backtest results are amazing. Hope it does just as well in real trading too. Support's quick and on point. Thanks Vyom!

Marcus Glink
1102
Marcus Glink 2026.01.05 17:29 
 

I bought the EA from Vyom Tekriwal just a few days ago, so I can’t say too much about it yet. In my backtests, the EA didn’t perform particularly well most of the time. However, because of the great support and the trust I have in Vyom Tekriwal, I decided to give the EA a chance. Before I start throwing stars around, I’ll wait a bit longer. Vyom Tekriwal himself already gets 5 out of 5 stars from me. If his EA proves itself in the coming weeks, I’ll update the rating here as well. Vyom is a cool guy and helps with every question — keep it up, my friend!

Update:

Unfortunately, I have to revise my review. On the second day, the EA went negative and used up the profit it made the day before, which was also visible in the backtest. Now there is a new version, and I’ll give it another chance before drawing my final conclusion.

Marcus Glink
1102
Marcus Glink 2026.01.05 17:29 
 

I bought the EA from Vyom Tekriwal just a few days ago, so I can’t say too much about it yet. In my backtests, the EA didn’t perform particularly well most of the time. However, because of the great support and the trust I have in Vyom Tekriwal, I decided to give the EA a chance. Before I start throwing stars around, I’ll wait a bit longer. Vyom Tekriwal himself already gets 5 out of 5 stars from me. If his EA proves itself in the coming weeks, I’ll update the rating here as well. Vyom is a cool guy and helps with every question — keep it up, my friend!

Update:

Unfortunately, I have to revise my review. On the second day, the EA went negative and used up the profit it made the day before, which was also visible in the backtest. Now there is a new version, and I’ll give it another chance before drawing my final conclusion.

Vyom Tekriwal
2442
개발자의 답변 Vyom Tekriwal 2026.01.05 21:58
Hi Marcus, the EA's performance depends on broker leverage & trading environment which broker allows, the EA has been performing consistently good for other clients and so I can assure you it will perform good for you too. Give it a week, and you will see best results just like other clients who are getting good results. Also, the new advanced version is upgraded today, so you can use it & see best results!! Good Luck with Trading bro!!
雪糕
39
雪糕 2026.01.05 13:12 
 

Very good EA. Stable profit. Support is good and very fast

Vyom Tekriwal
2442
개발자의 답변 Vyom Tekriwal 2026.01.05 13:16
I extend my warm thanks to you for taking out sometime to leave feedback. I wish you all the success in trading!! 💘 I am always there for my customers and I assure you I will keep on providing best upgrades to current EA .
Stephen
233
Stephen 2025.12.29 05:56 
 

The backtest results are amazing. Hope it does just as well in real trading too. Support's quick and on point. Thanks Vyom!

Vyom Tekriwal
2442
개발자의 답변 Vyom Tekriwal 2025.12.29 05:59
I wish you all the success in trading ❣️. Just apply latest upgraded mt5 version of ea 2.24 using set file I attached in comment. Use it on demo account for a week then once satisfied switch to live account. Also avoid trading during Asia Pacific session as market is ranging. I have added option in EA to turn off trading during Asia Pacific session
