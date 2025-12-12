Smart Bulk SL Setter

🛡️ Smart Bulk SL Setter

Tired of the chaos of manually adjusting Stop Loss levels one trade at a time? Say goodbye to tedious manual work and hello to superior risk control!

The Smart Bulk SL Setter is the intelligent script that grants you the power of collective Stop Loss management with a single click. This script is engineered to act as an automated "Safety Shield," ensuring every open position is instantly protected within predefined risk boundaries—even during the most volatile trading moments.

🌟 Features That Put You in Command:

  • One-Touch Risk Command: Define a unified Stop Loss (SL) price to be applied simultaneously to dozens of open positions, eliminating the critical risk of forgetting to protect any single trade.

  • Smart, Targeted Filtering: No more random actions. You can now choose to apply the new SL exclusively to:

    • Buy Positions Only (BUY).

    • Sell Positions Only (SELL).

    • All Open Positions (ALL).

  • Comprehensive Market Coverage: Extend your action to include all open symbols (across your portfolio) or restrict it only to the active symbol on your current chart.

  • Preserve Profit Targets: The script modifies the Stop Loss (SL) only, keeping the existing Take Profit (TP) level of each trade intact, ensuring your profit potential remains untouched.

  • Speed and Security in Execution: Modification requests are sent efficiently and rapidly, with a precise tracking of how many positions have been successfully updated.

Don't let market volatility catch you off guard! Make your risk management automated, precise, and smart with the Smart Bulk SL Setter. Shift your focus from routine tasks back to strategic trading decisions.


