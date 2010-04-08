Light Bringer Grid EA
- Experts
- Lesiba Shalton Letsoalo
- 버전: 7.0
- 업데이트됨: 15 12월 2025
- 활성화: 10
Intelligent Mean Reversion Trading with Advanced Risk Management
Light Bringer EA is a sophisticated grid trading expert advisor that combines 5+ technical indicators with smart filters to identify high-probability mean reversion entries across multiple currency pairs.
Key Features
Smart Entry System
- 5+ indicators: RSI, Bollinger Bands, ATR, Standard Deviation
- Ranging market filter - trades only in favorable conditions
- Multi-pair support (AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD recommended)
- Place EA on AUDCAD chart for optimal performance
Intelligent Grid Recovery
- ATR-based dynamic grid spacing
- Progressive lot multipliers
- Basket closure at profit target
- Automatic break-even protection
- Swap cost coverage
Risk Management
- Spread filter & trading day selection
- Prop firm mode with DD limits
- Grid pause timer between trades
- Max 9 grid levels per direction
- Auto or fixed lot sizing
Requirements
- Minimum Deposit: $300 (0.01 lot)
- Recommended: $1,000+
- VPS: Highly recommended
- Timeframe: M15 default
- Chart: Place on AUDCAD
Why Light Bringer?
Unlike basic grid systems, Light Bringer only enters during ranging markets using multi-indicator confirmation. The intelligent recovery system and break-even protection ensure efficient drawdown recovery while safeguarding profits.
Perfect for traders seeking automated, hands-off forex income with institutional-grade filtering.
Trading involves substantial risk. Test on demo first.