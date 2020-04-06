Light Bringer Grid EA

Light Bringer EA - Smart Multi-Pair Grid System

Intelligent Mean Reversion Trading with Advanced Risk Management

Light Bringer EA is a sophisticated grid trading expert advisor that combines 5+ technical indicators with smart filters to identify high-probability mean reversion entries across multiple currency pairs.

Key Features

Smart Entry System

  • 5+ indicators: RSI, Bollinger Bands, ATR, Standard Deviation
  • Ranging market filter - trades only in favorable conditions
  • Multi-pair support (AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD recommended)
  • Place EA on AUDCAD chart for optimal performance

Intelligent Grid Recovery

  • ATR-based dynamic grid spacing
  • Progressive lot multipliers
  • Basket closure at profit target
  • Automatic break-even protection
  • Swap cost coverage

Risk Management

  • Spread filter & trading day selection
  • Prop firm mode with DD limits
  • Grid pause timer between trades
  • Max 9 grid levels per direction
  • Auto or fixed lot sizing

Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $300 (0.01 lot)
  • Recommended: $1,000+
  • VPS: Highly recommended
  • Timeframe: M15 default
  • Chart: Place on AUDCAD

Why Light Bringer?

Unlike basic grid systems, Light Bringer only enters during ranging markets using multi-indicator confirmation. The intelligent recovery system and break-even protection ensure efficient drawdown recovery while safeguarding profits.

Perfect for traders seeking automated, hands-off forex income with institutional-grade filtering.

Trading involves substantial risk. Test on demo first.


