Light Bringer Grid EA

Light Bringer EA - Smart Multi-Pair Grid System

Intelligent Mean Reversion Trading with Advanced Risk Management

Light Bringer EA is a sophisticated grid trading expert advisor that combines 5+ technical indicators with smart filters to identify high-probability mean reversion entries across multiple currency pairs.

Key Features

Smart Entry System

5+ indicators: RSI, Bollinger Bands, ATR, Standard Deviation

Ranging market filter - trades only in favorable conditions

Multi-pair support (AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD recommended)

Place EA on AUDCAD chart for optimal performance

Intelligent Grid Recovery

ATR-based dynamic grid spacing

Progressive lot multipliers

Basket closure at profit target

Automatic break-even protection

Swap cost coverage

Risk Management

Spread filter & trading day selection

Prop firm mode with DD limits

Grid pause timer between trades

Max 9 grid levels per direction

Auto or fixed lot sizing

Requirements

Minimum Deposit : $300 (0.01 lot)

: $300 (0.01 lot) Recommended : $1,000+

: $1,000+ VPS : Highly recommended

: Highly recommended Timeframe : M15 default

: M15 default Chart: Place on AUDCAD

Why Light Bringer?

Unlike basic grid systems, Light Bringer only enters during ranging markets using multi-indicator confirmation. The intelligent recovery system and break-even protection ensure efficient drawdown recovery while safeguarding profits.

Perfect for traders seeking automated, hands-off forex income with institutional-grade filtering.

Trading involves substantial risk. Test on demo first.