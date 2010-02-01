Dynamic Range Breaker EA

Dynamic Range Breaker EA: Precision Gold Trading

Unlock the full potential of the Gold market with the Dynamic Range Breaker EA. Engineered for precision and safety, this expert advisor is the ultimate tool for traders who demand consistent results without the stress of high-risk strategies.

This system is fully optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. It is a complete "plug-and-play" solution—simply attach it to your chart and let the algorithm do the work.

Why This is the Strategy You Need

1. Exness Ready & Universally Adaptable

We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. 

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

    2. 100% Safe Logic: NO Martingale, NO Grid

    Your capital safety is non-negotiable. Unlike dangerous "get rich quick" bots that risk your entire account, Dynamic Range Breaker never uses Martingale or Grid systems. Every trade has a calculated Stop Loss. It creates a stable, upward-sloping equity curve without the terrifying drawdowns.

    3. Smart Breakout Technology

    Stop guessing where the price is going. The EA utilizes a sophisticated "Probability Engine" that analyzes breakout strength, distance, and momentum. It filters out fake moves and only executes trades when the statistical probability of success is high.

    4. Trend & Volatility Filtering

    The EA flows with the market, not against it. It uses a 200 EMA to identify the dominant trend and an ATR filter to ensure there is enough volatility to hit profit targets. It doesn't force trades in a dead market.

    5. Profit Protection System

    Let your winners run! The built-in ATR Trailing Stop actively manages your open positions, locking in profits as the market moves in your favor while protecting you from sudden reversals.

    NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

    Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


    Input Parameters (Customizable)

    While the EA is ready to use out of the box, you have full control over the settings to fit your trading style:

    • RiskPercentage: (Crucial for non-Exness brokers) Auto-calculates lot size based on equity. Adjust this if your broker has different leverage or contract specifications.

    • Lots: Fixed lot size to use if you prefer not to use auto-money management.

    • StartHour & EndHour: Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g., London or NY sessions) to avoid low-liquidity periods.

    • ATRPeriod: Determines the timeframe for calculating market volatility.

    • ATRThreshold: The minimum volatility required for the EA to consider entering a trade.

    • MagicNumber: A unique identifier that allows you to run this EA alongside other strategies on the same account.

    • EMAPeriod: Sets the sensitivity of the trend filter (Default: 150).

    • DailyCutLossPercent: Your safety net. Stops the EA for the day if a specific drawdown percentage is reached.

    • ATR_Trailing_Period & Multiplier: Configures how closely the trailing stop follows the price to lock in profit.

    • DayRange: Calculates dynamic Take Profit levels based on the average daily movement of the past few days.

    • UseEMA200Filter: A switch to enable or disable the master trend filter.

    Start Trading Smarter Today

    Don't leave your Gold trading to chance. Equip yourself with a strategy that combines the power of breakout logic with the safety of professional risk management.

    Download Dynamic Range Breaker EA Now

    Exness users: Attach to M5 and go. Other brokers: Adjust Risk Percentage and dominate the market.

