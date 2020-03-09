Unlock Gold Trading Success with Signal Mastery EA!

Are you ready to elevate your Gold (XAUUSD) trading to the next level? The Signal Mastery Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful, ready-to-use tool designed to automate your trading and help you capitalize on market movements with precision. Forget endless screen time and emotional trading—let the Signal Mastery EA work for you!

This EA is specifically optimized for Gold trading on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe, making it perfect for traders looking for dynamic and frequent opportunities without sacrificing stability. It's built for performance and is ready to be attached to your chart right out of the box! We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions.

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

Key Advantages and Features

Precision Entry Signals: The EA uses a proprietary "Signal Mastery System," combining MACD crossovers and a 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to pinpoint high-probability trade setups. This sophisticated filtering ensures you only enter the market when conditions are favorable.

Intelligent Risk Management: It features an Adaptive Lot Sizing system that scales your trade volume based on both your defined risk percentage and the calculated entry probability. This ensures smarter risk per trade.

Advanced Trend Filtering: A long-term EMA filter (default D1 timeframe) is used to confirm the overarching trend, ensuring trades align with the major market direction, maximizing potential profit, and minimizing counter-trend losses.

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Protect your profits with an ATR-based Trailing Stop . This system automatically moves your Stop Loss to lock in gains as the trade moves in your favor, activating only after a significant profit target is reached, allowing trades room to breathe.

Non-Martingale/Non-Grid: Trade with confidence! This EA utilizes safe, conventional trading methods . It does not use risky Martingale or Grid strategies, focusing instead on high-quality, single-position entries.

Built-in Safety: The Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature acts as a safety net, automatically stopping trading for the day and closing positions if a predefined maximum daily loss is reached, protecting your capital from overexposure.

Optimized & Ready-to-Go: This EA is already fully optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Just attach it to your chart, set your desired risk, and you're good to go!

NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.



Signal Mastery EA Parameters

The EA is highly customizable through the following input parameters, allowing you to fine-tune its performance to your specific risk appetite:

Risk Percentage: Sets the percentage of equity you risk per trade (e.g., 1.5% risk). Set to 0 to disable and use a fixed lot size.

Lots: Your fixed lot size if the Risk Percentage is set to 0.

StartHour / EndHour: Define the specific hours you want the EA to actively trade.

ATR Period for Volatility / ATR Threshold: Used to check if the market is volatile enough for a trade entry.

Magic Number: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

EMA Period for Trend Filter / EMA Timeframe: Configures the long-term trend filter (default 150 periods on Daily Timeframe).

Daily Cut Loss Percentage: The maximum percentage of your starting daily balance you are willing to lose before trading stops for the day (e.g., 8.0%).

ATR Trailing Period / ATR Multiplier for Trailing Stop: Sets the sensitivity and distance for the profit-protecting trailing stop.

ATR multiplier for activation Trailing Stop: The profit level (in ATR multiples) at which the trailing stop becomes active.

Day Range: The number of daily bars used to calculate the dynamic Take Profit level.

FastEMA / SlowEMA / Signal Period: Standard parameters for the MACD indicator component of the signal system.

EMA20 Period for Signal: The period for the short-term EMA used in the core entry signal (20-period by default).

Take Control of Your Gold Trading Today!

Stop relying on luck and start trading with an edge. The Signal Mastery EA is your ticket to automated, disciplined, and profitable Gold trading.

Don't wait—download the Signal Mastery EA and start mastering the Gold market now!