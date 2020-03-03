Gold Submarine

Gold Submarine V1.0: A Robust and Reliable Trading Companion

Thank you for choosing to explore the Gold Submarine V1.0 Expert Advisor (EA) for trading Gold (XAUUSD). We're excited to offer this tool to the community and believe in its potential to assist your trading journey.

Robustness in the Gold Market

The Gold Submarine V1.0 is designed for the high-volatility, high-liquidity environment of the XAUUSD market. Gold's unique role as a safe-haven asset means it often exhibits strong, clean price movements, particularly around certain market sessions or key daily levels. This EA is built to consistently identify and engage with those decisive movements.

The robustness of this Expert Advisor comes from its focused approach:

  • Targeted Time of Entry: By limiting its search for new opportunities to specific, high-probability times ,, the EA filters out much of the lower-quality "noise" of the market. This disciplined execution is key to surviving and thriving in volatile markets like Gold.

  • Built-in Risk Management: The EA incorporates both a Stop Loss and a Trailing Stop functionality. This ensures that every trade is protected from excessive losses and, once profitable, profits are locked in automatically, allowing the EA to adapt to Gold's rapid price changes without continuous manual intervention.

  • Consistent Position Sizing: The Lot Size allows EA to manage risk as a percentage of account balance. This helps ensure that your position size adjusts to your account equity, promoting more consistent risk management over time.

Recommended Usage and Time Frames

The Gold Submarine V1.0 operates on an underlying daily price structure. While the core logic uses daily levels, we recommend attaching the EA to the H1 ,M30, and M15 timeframes on your XAUUSD chart - using different magic number per chart.

  • Minimal User Interaction: Once the EA is attached and configured, it requires very little daily attention. Like, you may close manually trades while in more profits rather than relying on trailing stop loss(optional). 

  • Testing is Crucial: We strongly recommend beginning your use on a Demo Account(Most recommended) or running a thorough Back-test before engaging with a Live Account. 

A Note on the Unique Magic Number

The Magic Number (Magic) is an essential parameter for the proper functioning of the EA.

  • Why it's Crucial: The Magic Number acts as a unique tag that allows the Gold Submarine V1.0 to distinguish and manage only the trades and orders it has opened. This prevents it from accidentally interfering with manual trades you might place, or trades opened by any other Expert Advisor running on your account.

  • Rule for Gold Submarine V1.0: If you decide to run this EA on multiple Gold (XAUUSD) charts (perhaps with different settings, if your broker allows), you must assign a unique Magic Number to the EA instance on each chart. If you are only running it on one Gold chart, you can use the default value.

Why We Are Distributing This EA for Free ?

We are sharing the Gold Submarine V1.0 with the trading community at no cost because we genuinely believe in the power of collaborative testing and optimization.

Your practical application and feedback across various real-world brokerage conditions, network environments, and market situations is invaluable. It helps us:

  1. Validate Robustness: Test the EA's performance under a wider variety of broker execution styles and Gold price action than we can cover internally.

  2. Identify Edge Cases: Discover any unforeseen behaviors or optimization needs in different setups (e.g., various account types, server times, or specific parameter combinations).

We encourage you to share your experiences, performance metrics, and any suggestions for improvement. Your contribution is greatly appreciated and helps us refine this tool for future versions.




