Grid Balance Pro EA

Grid Balance Pro - The Ultimate Safe Grid System for XAUUSD

Grid Balance Pro is not just another grid EA. It is a sophisticated, safety-first trading system specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).

Unlike traditional risky grids, Grid Balance Pro incorporates advanced filters like Trend Detection, Volatility Protection, and a Smart News Filter to ensure your account stays safe while generating consistent cash flow.

🏆 Why Grid Balance Pro?

✅ Safety First Logic: The system prioritizes capital preservation. If the market goes against you, the Robust Cut Loss system ensures trades are closed instantly to prevent blowing up the account. ✅ Trend & Volatility Filters: It doesn't trade blindly.

Trend Filter (MA): Ensures the first trade follows the major trend.

Volatility Filter: Pauses DCA orders during extreme market spikes to avoid bad entries. ✅ Smart News Filter (USD Optimized): Specifically designed for Gold traders. It filters High-Impact USD News automatically using the built-in MQL5 Calendar, preventing trades during NFP, FOMC, or CPI releases. ✅ Auto-Detect Broker: Automatically adjusts settings for 2-digit or 3-digit Gold brokers (e.g., Exness, Tickmill).

🛠️ Key Features

Advanced Grid Engine: Dynamic distance multiplier to adapt to market moves.

Smart "Sniper Mode" to close the most distant losing order with the most profitable one (Drawdown Reduction). Risk Management: Equity Cut Loss (%): Hard stop based on account equity.

Auto Restart: System can pause and restart automatically after a cut loss event to recover losses over time.

Max Spread Filter: Avoids trading during low liquidity. Profit Taking: Cycle Profit: Closes the entire basket of trades when a money target is reached.

Safe Rebalance: Takes profit from winning trades to cover small losses, keeping the equity curve smooth.

⚙️ Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold M1)

Timeframe: M1-H1

Minimum Balance: $1,000 for 0.01 Lot (Conservative) or $500 (Aggressive)

VPS: Highly Recommended (Low latency is key for Grid strategies)

📊 Input Parameters Highlight

InpNewsUSDOnly (True/False): Set to 'True' to filter only USD news (Best for Gold).

InpUseTrendFilter: Enable to trade only in the direction of the Moving Average.

InpCutLossPercent: Set your maximum risk tolerance (e.g., 30%).

Trade Gold with confidence. Trade with Grid Balance Pro.









❤️ We Need Your Feedback!

Your satisfaction is our priority. If you find this tool useful, please leave a Rating and Review. Your feedback and suggestions are incredibly valuable and will help us improve Grid Balance Pro in future updates.





🔗 Follow my other products and updates here: