Grid Balance Pro EA
- Experts
- Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
- 버전: 1.36
- 업데이트됨: 29 12월 2025
- 활성화: 5
Grid Balance Pro is not just another grid EA. It is a sophisticated, safety-first trading system specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).
Unlike traditional risky grids, Grid Balance Pro incorporates advanced filters like Trend Detection, Volatility Protection, and a Smart News Filter to ensure your account stays safe while generating consistent cash flow.
🏆 Why Grid Balance Pro?
✅ Safety First Logic: The system prioritizes capital preservation. If the market goes against you, the Robust Cut Loss system ensures trades are closed instantly to prevent blowing up the account. ✅ Trend & Volatility Filters: It doesn't trade blindly.
-
Trend Filter (MA): Ensures the first trade follows the major trend.
-
Volatility Filter: Pauses DCA orders during extreme market spikes to avoid bad entries. ✅ Smart News Filter (USD Optimized): Specifically designed for Gold traders. It filters High-Impact USD News automatically using the built-in MQL5 Calendar, preventing trades during NFP, FOMC, or CPI releases. ✅ Auto-Detect Broker: Automatically adjusts settings for 2-digit or 3-digit Gold brokers (e.g., Exness, Tickmill).
🛠️ Key Features
-
Advanced Grid Engine:
-
Dynamic distance multiplier to adapt to market moves.
-
Smart "Sniper Mode" to close the most distant losing order with the most profitable one (Drawdown Reduction).
-
-
Risk Management:
-
Equity Cut Loss (%): Hard stop based on account equity.
-
Auto Restart: System can pause and restart automatically after a cut loss event to recover losses over time.
-
Max Spread Filter: Avoids trading during low liquidity.
-
-
Profit Taking:
-
Cycle Profit: Closes the entire basket of trades when a money target is reached.
-
Safe Rebalance: Takes profit from winning trades to cover small losses, keeping the equity curve smooth.
-
⚙️ Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold M1)
-
Timeframe: M1-H1
-
Minimum Balance: $1,000 for 0.01 Lot (Conservative) or $500 (Aggressive)
-
VPS: Highly Recommended (Low latency is key for Grid strategies)
📊 Input Parameters Highlight
-
InpNewsUSDOnly (True/False): Set to 'True' to filter only USD news (Best for Gold).
-
InpUseTrendFilter: Enable to trade only in the direction of the Moving Average.
-
InpCutLossPercent: Set your maximum risk tolerance (e.g., 30%).
Trade Gold with confidence. Trade with Grid Balance Pro.