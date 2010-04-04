Gann My Dax
- Experts
- Abdelkarim Elbouhali
- 버전: 5.5
- 업데이트됨: 26 10월 2025
- 활성화: 10
Gann My DAX EA – Precision Trading Based on GANN Price Action
Gann My DAX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the DAX Index (DE40), leveraging price action strategies inspired by the principles of GANN analysis. This EA is optimized out-of-the-box for the DAX and is engineered for high performance under both backtest and live market conditions.
A fully tuned .set file for the DAX is included, providing traders with a plug-and-play solution for instant deployment.
Built-In Risk and Prop Firm Compliance
- Advanced risk controls including daily drawdown and profit limits
- Minimum time interval between trades
- Strictly no martingale or grid strategies
- Ideal for use with proprietary trading firms
Targeted Monthly Performance
Designed for consistency, the EA aims to achieve a monthly profit target of 10% under stable market conditions. While results may vary, this performance target reflects optimized settings on the DAX.
Recommended Lot Sizes
|Account Balance (USD)
|Recommended Lot Size
|100,000
|2.00
|50,000
|1.00
|25,000
|0.50
|12,500
|0.25
|6,250
|0.13
|3,000
|0.06
|1,500
|0.03
|750
|0.02
Key Input Parameters
Lot Management
- LotSize/Percentage: Fixed lot size when auto lot sizing is disabled or percentage from equity
- Risk Management Mode: Either fixed lot or percentage from equity
Trade Direction & Execution Filters
- Spread Filter On : use spread or not
- Max Spread points : max spread in points
- mode: Buy/Sell/Both options
- IntervalBetweenTrades: Enables trade delay logic
- WaitTime: Minimum time between trades in minutes
Session Management
- Customizable trading days: Mon, Midweek (Wed–Fri), Fri and weekend
- hb, mb, he, me: Primary session (hour/minute)
- hb1, mb1, he1, me1: Secondary session if needed other fill in some time as in primary session
Trade Management
- StopLoss / TakeProfit: Defined in points
- trail_start / trail_step: Dynamic trailing stop setup
- close_by_opp: Closes trades on opposite signal
Moving Average (MA) Filters
- use_ma: Enables MA filter
- Reverse signal: use reverse signal of MA
- ma_period_a: MA period
- timeframe: MA timeframe (e.g. 5M, 15M, 1H)
- ma_methods: MA type (SMA, EMA, etc.)
- ma_applied_price: Price applied to MA
- timeframe_price: Timeframe for GANN signal detection
GANN-Based Logic
- use_levelup1 – use_leveldn15: Activates individual GANN levels for trade triggers
Advanced Risk Management
- use_MA_Extra: Restricts trades when near multiple MAs in V6
- MA_points: Minimum margin from MA in V6
- BE start / BE step: Break-even logic in points
- close_time / CloseHour / CloseMinute: Scheduled trade close functionality in V6
Daily and Monthly Risk Controls
- risk_current_pair_only: true shows risk only for pair on chart
- dailyLoss: Max daily drawdown (%)
- dailyProfit: Daily profit target (%)
- Monthly Profit: Targeted monthly returns
To see risk for all opened positions (also manual opened positions) set magic number =0 and risk_current_pair=false
Your Feedback Matters!
We value your feedback. If you find this EA helpful, please consider leaving a comment or review. Your support encourages ongoing improvements and future updates.
Tags: DE30 DE40 DAX GER30 GER40 GANN PriceAction ForexRobot