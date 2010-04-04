Gann My Dax

Gann My DAX EA – Precision Trading Based on GANN Price Action

Gann My DAX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the DAX Index (DE40), leveraging price action strategies inspired by the principles of GANN analysis. This EA is optimized out-of-the-box for the DAX and is engineered for high performance under both backtest and live market conditions.

A fully tuned .set file for the DAX is included, providing traders with a plug-and-play solution for instant deployment.

Built-In Risk and Prop Firm Compliance

  • Advanced risk controls including daily drawdown and profit limits
  • Minimum time interval between trades
  • Strictly no martingale or grid strategies
  • Ideal for use with proprietary trading firms

Targeted Monthly Performance

Designed for consistency, the EA aims to achieve a monthly profit target of 10% under stable market conditions. While results may vary, this performance target reflects optimized settings on the DAX.

Recommended Lot Sizes

Account Balance (USD) Recommended Lot Size
100,000 2.00
50,000 1.00
25,000 0.50
12,500 0.25
6,250 0.13
3,000 0.06
1,500 0.03
750 0.02


Key Input Parameters

Lot Management

  • LotSize/Percentage: Fixed lot size when auto lot sizing is disabled or percentage from equity
  • Risk Management Mode: Either fixed lot or percentage from equity

Trade Direction & Execution Filters

  • Spread Filter On : use spread or not
  • Max Spread points : max spread in points
  • mode: Buy/Sell/Both options
  • IntervalBetweenTrades: Enables trade delay logic
  • WaitTime: Minimum time between trades in minutes

Session Management

  • Customizable trading days: Mon, Midweek (Wed–Fri), Fri and weekend
  • hb, mb, he, me: Primary session (hour/minute)
  • hb1, mb1, he1, me1: Secondary session if needed other fill in some time as in primary session

Trade Management

  • StopLoss / TakeProfit: Defined in points
  • trail_start / trail_step: Dynamic trailing stop setup
  • close_by_opp: Closes trades on opposite signal 

Moving Average (MA) Filters

  • use_ma: Enables MA filter
  • Reverse signal: use reverse signal of MA
  • ma_period_a: MA period
  • timeframe: MA timeframe (e.g. 5M, 15M, 1H)
  • ma_methods: MA type (SMA, EMA, etc.)
  • ma_applied_price: Price applied to MA
  • timeframe_price: Timeframe for GANN signal detection

GANN-Based Logic

  • use_levelup1 – use_leveldn15: Activates individual GANN levels for trade triggers

 Advanced Risk Management

  • use_MA_Extra: Restricts trades when near multiple MAs in V6
  • MA_points: Minimum margin from MA in V6
  • BE start / BE step: Break-even logic in points
  • close_time / CloseHour / CloseMinute: Scheduled trade close functionality in V6

Daily and Monthly Risk Controls

  • risk_current_pair_only: true shows risk only for pair on chart
  • dailyLoss: Max daily drawdown (%) 
  • dailyProfit: Daily profit target (%) 
  • Monthly Profit: Targeted monthly returns 
option to select these 3 Risk parameters to be per pair or positions opened on all pairs 

To see risk for all opened positions (also manual opened positions) set magic number =0 and risk_current_pair=false

Your Feedback Matters!

We value your feedback. If you find this EA helpful, please consider leaving a comment or review. Your support encourages ongoing improvements and future updates.

Tags: DE30 DE40 DAX GER30 GER40 GANN PriceAction ForexRobot

