Gann My DAX EA – Precision Trading Based on GANN Price Action

Gann My DAX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the DAX Index (DE40), leveraging price action strategies inspired by the principles of GANN analysis. This EA is optimized out-of-the-box for the DAX and is engineered for high performance under both backtest and live market conditions.

A fully tuned .set file for the DAX is included, providing traders with a plug-and-play solution for instant deployment.

Built-In Risk and Prop Firm Compliance

Advanced risk controls including daily drawdown and profit limits

Minimum time interval between trades

Strictly no martingale or grid strategies

Ideal for use with proprietary trading firms

Targeted Monthly Performance

Designed for consistency, the EA aims to achieve a monthly profit target of 10% under stable market conditions. While results may vary, this performance target reflects optimized settings on the DAX.

Recommended Lot Sizes

Account Balance (USD) Recommended Lot Size 100,000 2.00 50,000 1.00 25,000 0.50 12,500 0.25 6,250 0.13 3,000 0.06 1,500 0.03 750 0.02





Key Input Parameters

Lot Management

LotSize/Percentage: Fixed lot size when auto lot sizing is disabled or percentage from equity

Risk Management Mode: Either fixed lot or percentage from equity

Trade Direction & Execution Filters

Spread Filter On : use spread or not

use spread or not Max Spread points : max spread in points

max spread in points mode: Buy/Sell/Both options

Buy/Sell/Both options IntervalBetweenTrades: Enables trade delay logic

Enables trade delay logic WaitTime: Minimum time between trades in minutes

Session Management

Customizable trading days: Mon, Midweek (Wed–Fri), Fri and weekend

hb, mb, he, me: Primary session (hour/minute)

Primary session (hour/minute) hb1, mb1, he1, me1: Secondary session if needed other fill in some time as in primary session

Trade Management

StopLoss / TakeProfit: Defined in points

Defined in points trail_start / trail_step: Dynamic trailing stop setup

Dynamic trailing stop setup close_by_opp: Closes trades on opposite signal

Moving Average (MA) Filters

use_ma: Enables MA filter

Enables MA filter Reverse signal: use reverse signal of MA

use reverse signal of MA ma_period_a: MA period

MA period timeframe: MA timeframe (e.g. 5M, 15M, 1H)

MA timeframe (e.g. 5M, 15M, 1H) ma_methods: MA type (SMA, EMA, etc.)

MA type (SMA, EMA, etc.) ma_applied_price: Price applied to MA

Price applied to MA timeframe_price: Timeframe for GANN signal detection

GANN-Based Logic

use_levelup1 – use_leveldn15: Activates individual GANN levels for trade triggers

Advanced Risk Management

use_MA_Extra: Restricts trades when near multiple MAs in V6

Restricts trades when near multiple MAs MA_points: Minimum margin from MA in V6

Minimum margin from MA BE start / BE step: Break-even logic in points

Break-even logic in points close_time / CloseHour / CloseMinute: Scheduled trade close functionality in V6

Daily and Monthly Risk Controls

risk_current_pair_only: true shows risk only for pair on chart



true shows risk only for pair on chart dailyLoss: Max daily drawdown (%)

Max daily drawdown (%) dailyProfit: Daily profit target (%)

Daily profit target (%) Monthly Profit: Targeted monthly returns

option to select these 3 Risk parameters to be per pair or positions opened on all pairs



To see risk for all opened positions (also manual opened positions) set magic number =0 and risk_current_pair=false

