Nova ALG Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around the Alligator indicator framework, designed with a different philosophy than many single-purpose trading systems.

Instead of enforcing one predefined trading style, the system is structured to give users control over how trades are filtered, managed and executed, allowing the same core logic to adapt to different trading approaches.

The Nova approach

Many automated trading systems are designed to operate in one specific way, with limited configuration and fixed assumptions about market behavior.

Nova ALG Trader is built around the opposite idea: a transparent rule-based core combined with extensive configuration options, allowing traders to decide how the system behaves rather than relying on hidden logic.

The Expert Advisor does not attempt to predict markets or adapt autonomously. All decisions are derived from clearly defined rules and user-controlled parameters.

Core trading logic

The system uses the Alligator indicator to evaluate market structure through the relationship of smoothed moving averages. These relationships are used to identify directional phases and to filter out periods where structure is unclear.

Trades are considered only when internal alignment conditions are met. When conditions are not valid, the Expert Advisor remains inactive.

This behavior allows the system to focus on structured trend phases rather than reacting to isolated price movements.

Configuration and flexibility

Nova ALG Trader exposes a wide range of input parameters that control entry filters, trade management and risk behavior.

This allows the same Expert Advisor to be configured for different objectives, such as:

Lower-frequency trend participation

Moderate, balanced trading activity

Higher activity with tighter trade management rules

Predefined presets are included to simplify initial setup, while advanced users can fully customize behavior through manual configuration.

Trade management

Once a position is opened, all trade handling follows deterministic rules defined by the selected settings.

The system supports stop loss, take profit and optional trailing stop functionality.

No grid trading, martingale, averaging-down or recovery mechanisms are used. Each trade is evaluated independently.

Risk and execution

Position sizing is defined by user inputs. The Expert Advisor does not modify trade volume based on previous trade results.

Overall risk exposure depends on account size, leverage, symbol characteristics and configuration choices.

Supported instruments and timeframes

Nova ALG Trader can be applied to various instruments offered by the broker, including forex pairs, cryptocurrencies and CFD instruments with sufficient liquidity.

The system supports multiple timeframes. Higher timeframes may be used for broader trend evaluation, while intermediate timeframes can provide more frequent trade opportunities.

Transparency and evaluation

The Expert Advisor uses only standard MetaTrader indicators and internal calculations. No external data sources or remote connections are involved.

All trading behavior can be observed directly on the chart and evaluated using the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

Who this system is for

Nova ALG Trader is intended for traders who:

Prefer structured, rule-based execution

Value configuration freedom over fixed behavior

Want to adapt a system to their own risk preferences

The Expert Advisor is not designed as a single-purpose or fully self-directing system.

Important information

Automated trading involves risk, and market conditions may change over time. Past behavior observed during testing does not guarantee future outcomes.

Nova ALG Trader provides a configurable framework for trend-based execution, but results depend on market conditions, broker environment and user-defined settings.