Nova VID Trader is powered by the Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) — a smart, adaptive moving average that responds to market conditions in real time. This Expert Advisor leverages the strength of adaptive smoothing to follow trends when they’re strong and step aside when noise dominates.

Unlike traditional MAs that lag or overshoot, Nova VID Trader uses dynamic volatility weighting to adjust its sensitivity — allowing it to ride trends earlier and exit with discipline. The result is a smooth, calculated strategy that thrives in both trending and transitional markets.

Built for traders who appreciate adaptive logic over static indicators, Nova VID Trader delivers consistent edge by adjusting to what the market is doing — not what it used to do.

Why traders choose Nova VID Trader

True Adaptive Trend Following:

VIDYA responds to market volatility in real time, helping you stay aligned with the strongest moves — without whipsaws.





VIDYA responds to market volatility in real time, helping you stay aligned with the strongest moves — without whipsaws. Clear Entry & Exit Logic:

Precision-timed entries and disciplined exits built around dynamic averages — not static, outdated filters.





Precision-timed entries and disciplined exits built around dynamic averages — not static, outdated filters. No Martingale or Grid:

Each trade is executed with full transparency, risk controls, and optional trailing management.





Each trade is executed with full transparency, risk controls, and optional trailing management. Smarter Signal, Less Noise:

VIDYA adapts to avoid choppy market zones, filtering out poor-quality trades while maximizing trend clarity.

Built for Stability & Speed:

Efficient code, lightweight execution, and robust performance across forex, crypto, and indices.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees future results — but Nova VID Trader offers an intelligent, flexible toolset for trend-based trading across real-world market cycles.

Try the demo and claim your discounted license today.



