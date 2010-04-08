Gilded Edge EA
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- 버전: 1.26
- 활성화: 5
Gilded Edge EA is a fully automated trading expert advisor designed for scalping trading on the XAUUSD (GOLD) instrument.
The advisor operates on lower timeframes and uses an algorithm that analyzes short-term price movements and volatility to identify market entry points. The strategy's primary goal is to exploit local impulses while maintaining strict risk management.
Key features of the strategy
-
No order grid (optional)
The advisor does not use grid algorithms and does not hold a series of averaging positions.
-
No martingale (optional)
The lot size is not increased after losing trades. Position volume is calculated based on the specified risk parameters.
-
Limitation of the number of positions (optional)
Only one position per symbol can be open at any given time.
-
Risk control
Each trade is accompanied by a mandatory stop-loss. Position management is carried out according to pre-defined algorithms.
Operating principle
-
Price flow analysis on M1 and M5 timeframes
-
Searching for short-term impulse movements
-
Opening trades on small price fluctuations
-
Using a dynamic trailing stop and moving the position to breakeven when specified conditions are reached
The frequency of transactions depends on market activity, volatility and broker parameters.
Recommendations for use
-
Trading instrument: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M1 or M5
-
Account type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Minimum deposit: from 300 USD (depending on risk settings and broker conditions)
-
Execution: A broker with a low spread and fast execution speed is recommended
-
Infrastructure: Using a VPS is recommended for stable operation
Important information
Trading results depend on the quality of order execution, the spread size, the broker's commission, and market conditions.
Before using on a real account, it is recommended to test the advisor in the strategy tester and on a demo account.