Gilded Edge EA is a fully automated trading expert advisor designed for scalping trading on the XAUUSD (GOLD) instrument.

The advisor operates on lower timeframes and uses an algorithm that analyzes short-term price movements and volatility to identify market entry points. The strategy's primary goal is to exploit local impulses while maintaining strict risk management.

Key features of the strategy

No order grid (optional)

The advisor does not use grid algorithms and does not hold a series of averaging positions.

No martingale (optional)

The lot size is not increased after losing trades. Position volume is calculated based on the specified risk parameters.

Limitation of the number of positions (optional)

Only one position per symbol can be open at any given time.

Risk control

Each trade is accompanied by a mandatory stop-loss. Position management is carried out according to pre-defined algorithms.

Operating principle

Price flow analysis on M1 and M5 timeframes

Searching for short-term impulse movements

Opening trades on small price fluctuations

Using a dynamic trailing stop and moving the position to breakeven when specified conditions are reached

The frequency of transactions depends on market activity, volatility and broker parameters.

Recommendations for use

Trading instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 or M5

Account type: ECN / Raw Spread

Minimum deposit: from 300 USD (depending on risk settings and broker conditions)

Execution: A broker with a low spread and fast execution speed is recommended

Infrastructure: Using a VPS is recommended for stable operation

Important information

Trading results depend on the quality of order execution, the spread size, the broker's commission, and market conditions.

Before using on a real account, it is recommended to test the advisor in the strategy tester and on a demo account.