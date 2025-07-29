通貨 / ITW
ITW: Illinois Tool Works Inc
263.53 USD 1.03 (0.39%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ITWの今日の為替レートは、0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり262.28の安値と265.23の高値で取引されました。
Illinois Tool Works Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ITW News
1日のレンジ
262.28 265.23
1年のレンジ
214.66 279.13
- 以前の終値
- 262.50
- 始値
- 263.00
- 買値
- 263.53
- 買値
- 263.83
- 安値
- 262.28
- 高値
- 265.23
- 出来高
- 923
- 1日の変化
- 0.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.77%
- 1年の変化
- 0.84%
