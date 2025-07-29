QuotazioniSezioni
ITW: Illinois Tool Works Inc

261.82 USD 1.71 (0.65%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ITW ha avuto una variazione del -0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 261.50 e ad un massimo di 263.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Illinois Tool Works Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
261.50 263.73
Intervallo Annuale
214.66 279.13
Chiusura Precedente
263.53
Apertura
263.21
Bid
261.82
Ask
262.12
Minimo
261.50
Massimo
263.73
Volume
1.084 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.65%
Variazione Mensile
-0.25%
Variazione Semestrale
6.07%
Variazione Annuale
0.18%
20 settembre, sabato