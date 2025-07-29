Valute / ITW
ITW: Illinois Tool Works Inc
261.82 USD 1.71 (0.65%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ITW ha avuto una variazione del -0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 261.50 e ad un massimo di 263.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Illinois Tool Works Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ITW News
Intervallo Giornaliero
261.50 263.73
Intervallo Annuale
214.66 279.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 263.53
- Apertura
- 263.21
- Bid
- 261.82
- Ask
- 262.12
- Minimo
- 261.50
- Massimo
- 263.73
- Volume
- 1.084 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.18%
20 settembre, sabato