ITW: Illinois Tool Works Inc
261.68 USD 2.22 (0.84%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ITW exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 261.06 and at a high of 264.45.
Follow Illinois Tool Works Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITW News
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Illinois Tool Works (ITW): It Might Have Worked Too Much
- Illinois Tool Works: Hard To Squeeze More Out Of The P/E, Soft Technicals (NYSE:ITW)
- The BLSH Strategy: The Compounding Machine
- Miller launches welding PPE designed specifically for women
- Illinois Tool Benefits From Business Strength Amid Headwinds
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Miller Electric introduces new Millermatic 211 PRO MIG welder
- This Illinois Tool Works Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- Barclays shifts multi-industry ratings as it sees selective upside in second half
- Illinois Tool Works stock downgraded by Barclays on limited upside
- Former American Express CEO Williams joins Navan’s board of directors
- Illinois Tool Works stock price target raised to $261 from $255 at Stifel
- Truist Securities downgrades Illinois Tool Works stock to Hold on valuation
- Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q2 EPS Up 2%
- What's Going On With Illinois Tool Works Stock Wednesday? - Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)
- Illinois Tool Works ITW Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- Illinois Tool Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2025 View
- Illinois Tool Works Q2 2025 slides: Sequential growth amid mixed segment performance
- Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Illinois Tool Works earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Microsoft, Meta, Ford set to report earnings Wednesday
Daily Range
261.06 264.45
Year Range
214.66 279.13
- Previous Close
- 263.90
- Open
- 263.75
- Bid
- 261.68
- Ask
- 261.98
- Low
- 261.06
- High
- 264.45
- Volume
- 512
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- -0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.02%
- Year Change
- 0.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%