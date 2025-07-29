QuotesSections
ITW: Illinois Tool Works Inc

261.68 USD 2.22 (0.84%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ITW exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 261.06 and at a high of 264.45.

Follow Illinois Tool Works Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
261.06 264.45
Year Range
214.66 279.13
Previous Close
263.90
Open
263.75
Bid
261.68
Ask
261.98
Low
261.06
High
264.45
Volume
512
Daily Change
-0.84%
Month Change
-0.30%
6 Months Change
6.02%
Year Change
0.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%