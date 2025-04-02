通貨 / GPOR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GPOR: Gulfport Energy Corporation
173.32 USD 0.55 (0.32%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GPORの今日の為替レートは、-0.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり172.90の安値と175.59の高値で取引されました。
Gulfport Energy Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPOR News
- Martinez Jason Joseph sells Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) shares for $102942
- Gulfport Energy completes redemption of Series A preferred stock
- U.S. Natural Gas Futures Extend Weekly Losses on High Supply
- Gulfport Energy: Preferred Share Redemption Removes 2.2 Million Common Shares
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gulfport Energy Operating earnings missed by $0.22, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Gulfport Energy Q2 2025 slides: Accelerating shareholder returns amid operational gains
- W&T Offshore (WTI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- HighPeak Energy (HPK) Moves 7.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Why Is Gulfport Energy Stock Soaring On Friday? - Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR)
- Donald Trump Issues This Oil Price Warning, But Markets Keep A Cool Head
- Gulfport Energy stock hits all-time high at 201.85 USD
- What The Strait Of Hormuz, The Oil Chokepoint At The Center Of The Iran-Israel Conflict, Means For The Stock Market
- Gulfport Energy VP sells $122,694 in stock
- Gulfport Energy Stock: Free Cash Flow Should Increase In Upcoming Quarters (NYSE:GPOR)
- KeyBanc raises Gulfport Energy stock target to $215
- Gulfport Energy buys back shares from Silver Point Capital
- Gulfport Energy’s CLAO Patrick Craine sells $975,614 in stock
- Gulfport energy director Wolf sells $373,838 in stock
- Higher Gas Prices Boost Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)
1日のレンジ
172.90 175.59
1年のレンジ
136.45 210.31
- 以前の終値
- 173.87
- 始値
- 175.59
- 買値
- 173.32
- 買値
- 173.62
- 安値
- 172.90
- 高値
- 175.59
- 出来高
- 475
- 1日の変化
- -0.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.12%
- 1年の変化
- 15.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K