通貨 / GPOR
GPOR: Gulfport Energy Corporation

173.32 USD 0.55 (0.32%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GPORの今日の為替レートは、-0.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり172.90の安値と175.59の高値で取引されました。

Gulfport Energy Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
172.90 175.59
1年のレンジ
136.45 210.31
以前の終値
173.87
始値
175.59
買値
173.32
買値
173.62
安値
172.90
高値
175.59
出来高
475
1日の変化
-0.32%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.07%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.12%
1年の変化
15.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K