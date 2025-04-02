Valute / GPOR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GPOR: Gulfport Energy Corporation
167.51 USD 5.81 (3.35%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GPOR ha avuto una variazione del -3.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.04 e ad un massimo di 174.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Gulfport Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPOR News
- Martinez Jason Joseph sells Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) shares for $102942
- Gulfport Energy completes redemption of Series A preferred stock
- U.S. Natural Gas Futures Extend Weekly Losses on High Supply
- Gulfport Energy: Preferred Share Redemption Removes 2.2 Million Common Shares
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gulfport Energy Operating earnings missed by $0.22, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Gulfport Energy Q2 2025 slides: Accelerating shareholder returns amid operational gains
- W&T Offshore (WTI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- HighPeak Energy (HPK) Moves 7.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Why Is Gulfport Energy Stock Soaring On Friday? - Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR)
- Donald Trump Issues This Oil Price Warning, But Markets Keep A Cool Head
- Gulfport Energy stock hits all-time high at 201.85 USD
- What The Strait Of Hormuz, The Oil Chokepoint At The Center Of The Iran-Israel Conflict, Means For The Stock Market
- Gulfport Energy VP sells $122,694 in stock
- Gulfport Energy Stock: Free Cash Flow Should Increase In Upcoming Quarters (NYSE:GPOR)
- KeyBanc raises Gulfport Energy stock target to $215
- Gulfport Energy buys back shares from Silver Point Capital
- Gulfport Energy’s CLAO Patrick Craine sells $975,614 in stock
- Gulfport energy director Wolf sells $373,838 in stock
- Higher Gas Prices Boost Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)
Intervallo Giornaliero
167.04 174.38
Intervallo Annuale
136.45 210.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 173.32
- Apertura
- 174.38
- Bid
- 167.51
- Ask
- 167.81
- Minimo
- 167.04
- Massimo
- 174.38
- Volume
- 746
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.77%
20 settembre, sabato