Moedas / GPOR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GPOR: Gulfport Energy Corporation
174.20 USD 0.33 (0.19%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GPOR para hoje mudou para 0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 174.20 e o mais alto foi 175.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gulfport Energy Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPOR Notícias
- Martinez Jason Joseph sells Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) shares for $102942
- Gulfport Energy completes redemption of Series A preferred stock
- U.S. Natural Gas Futures Extend Weekly Losses on High Supply
- Gulfport Energy: Preferred Share Redemption Removes 2.2 Million Common Shares
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gulfport Energy Operating earnings missed by $0.22, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Gulfport Energy Q2 2025 slides: Accelerating shareholder returns amid operational gains
- W&T Offshore (WTI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- HighPeak Energy (HPK) Moves 7.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Why Is Gulfport Energy Stock Soaring On Friday? - Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR)
- Donald Trump Issues This Oil Price Warning, But Markets Keep A Cool Head
- Gulfport Energy stock hits all-time high at 201.85 USD
- What The Strait Of Hormuz, The Oil Chokepoint At The Center Of The Iran-Israel Conflict, Means For The Stock Market
- Gulfport Energy VP sells $122,694 in stock
- Gulfport Energy Stock: Free Cash Flow Should Increase In Upcoming Quarters (NYSE:GPOR)
- KeyBanc raises Gulfport Energy stock target to $215
- Gulfport Energy buys back shares from Silver Point Capital
- Gulfport Energy’s CLAO Patrick Craine sells $975,614 in stock
- Gulfport energy director Wolf sells $373,838 in stock
- Higher Gas Prices Boost Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)
Faixa diária
174.20 175.59
Faixa anual
136.45 210.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 173.87
- Open
- 175.59
- Bid
- 174.20
- Ask
- 174.50
- Low
- 174.20
- High
- 175.59
- Volume
- 18
- Mudança diária
- 0.19%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.64%
- Mudança anual
- 16.23%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh