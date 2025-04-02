Devises / GPOR
GPOR: Gulfport Energy Corporation
167.51 USD 5.81 (3.35%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GPOR a changé de -3.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 167.04 et à un maximum de 174.38.
Suivez la dynamique Gulfport Energy Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
167.04 174.38
Range Annuel
136.45 210.31
- Clôture Précédente
- 173.32
- Ouverture
- 174.38
- Bid
- 167.51
- Ask
- 167.81
- Plus Bas
- 167.04
- Plus Haut
- 174.38
- Volume
- 746
- Changement quotidien
- -3.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.42%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -9.26%
- Changement Annuel
- 11.77%
20 septembre, samedi