货币 / GPOR
GPOR: Gulfport Energy Corporation
175.53 USD 0.75 (0.43%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GPOR汇率已更改-0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点175.32和高点176.31进行交易。
关注Gulfport Energy Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPOR新闻
- Martinez Jason Joseph sells Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) shares for $102942
- Gulfport Energy completes redemption of Series A preferred stock
- U.S. Natural Gas Futures Extend Weekly Losses on High Supply
- Gulfport Energy: Preferred Share Redemption Removes 2.2 Million Common Shares
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gulfport Energy Operating earnings missed by $0.22, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Gulfport Energy Q2 2025 slides: Accelerating shareholder returns amid operational gains
- W&T Offshore (WTI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- HighPeak Energy (HPK) Moves 7.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Why Is Gulfport Energy Stock Soaring On Friday? - Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR)
- Donald Trump Issues This Oil Price Warning, But Markets Keep A Cool Head
- Gulfport Energy stock hits all-time high at 201.85 USD
- What The Strait Of Hormuz, The Oil Chokepoint At The Center Of The Iran-Israel Conflict, Means For The Stock Market
- Gulfport Energy VP sells $122,694 in stock
- Gulfport Energy Stock: Free Cash Flow Should Increase In Upcoming Quarters (NYSE:GPOR)
- KeyBanc raises Gulfport Energy stock target to $215
- Gulfport Energy buys back shares from Silver Point Capital
- Gulfport Energy’s CLAO Patrick Craine sells $975,614 in stock
- Gulfport energy director Wolf sells $373,838 in stock
- Higher Gas Prices Boost Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)
日范围
175.32 176.31
年范围
136.45 210.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 176.28
- 开盘价
- 176.31
- 卖价
- 175.53
- 买价
- 175.83
- 最低价
- 175.32
- 最高价
- 176.31
- 交易量
- 34
- 日变化
- -0.43%
- 月变化
- 1.21%
- 6个月变化
- -4.92%
- 年变化
- 17.12%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值