CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / GPOR
Volver a Acciones

GPOR: Gulfport Energy Corporation

173.87 USD 2.41 (1.37%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GPOR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 173.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 178.50.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Gulfport Energy Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GPOR News

Rango diario
173.00 178.50
Rango anual
136.45 210.31
Cierres anteriores
176.28
Open
178.23
Bid
173.87
Ask
174.17
Low
173.00
High
178.50
Volumen
901
Cambio diario
-1.37%
Cambio mensual
0.25%
Cambio a 6 meses
-5.82%
Cambio anual
16.01%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B