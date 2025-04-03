通貨 / EQBK
EQBK: Equity Bancshares Inc Class A
42.64 USD 1.64 (4.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EQBKの今日の為替レートは、4.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.00の安値と42.71の高値で取引されました。
Equity Bancshares Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
41.00 42.71
1年のレンジ
34.11 50.85
- 以前の終値
- 41.00
- 始値
- 41.00
- 買値
- 42.64
- 買値
- 42.94
- 安値
- 41.00
- 高値
- 42.71
- 出来高
- 122
- 1日の変化
- 4.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.64%
- 1年の変化
- 5.81%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K