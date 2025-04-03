クォートセクション
通貨 / EQBK
EQBK: Equity Bancshares Inc Class A

42.64 USD 1.64 (4.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EQBKの今日の為替レートは、4.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.00の安値と42.71の高値で取引されました。

Equity Bancshares Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
41.00 42.71
1年のレンジ
34.11 50.85
以前の終値
41.00
始値
41.00
買値
42.64
買値
42.94
安値
41.00
高値
42.71
出来高
122
1日の変化
4.00%
1ヶ月の変化
6.55%
6ヶ月の変化
10.64%
1年の変化
5.81%
