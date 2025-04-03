Currencies / EQBK
EQBK: Equity Bancshares Inc Class A
40.77 USD 0.16 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EQBK exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.10 and at a high of 40.92.
Follow Equity Bancshares Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQBK News
Daily Range
40.10 40.92
Year Range
34.11 50.85
- Previous Close
- 40.93
- Open
- 40.75
- Bid
- 40.77
- Ask
- 41.07
- Low
- 40.10
- High
- 40.92
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- 1.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.79%
- Year Change
- 1.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%