EAF: GrafTech International Ltd

12.74 USD 0.66 (5.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EAFの今日の為替レートは、5.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.72の安値と12.98の高値で取引されました。

GrafTech International Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
11.72 12.98
1年のレンジ
0.55 12.98
以前の終値
12.08
始値
12.36
買値
12.74
買値
13.04
安値
11.72
高値
12.98
出来高
676
1日の変化
5.46%
1ヶ月の変化
35.68%
6ヶ月の変化
1364.37%
1年の変化
823.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K