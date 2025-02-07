通貨 / EAF
EAF: GrafTech International Ltd
12.74 USD 0.66 (5.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EAFの今日の為替レートは、5.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.72の安値と12.98の高値で取引されました。
GrafTech International Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EAF News
1日のレンジ
11.72 12.98
1年のレンジ
0.55 12.98
- 以前の終値
- 12.08
- 始値
- 12.36
- 買値
- 12.74
- 買値
- 13.04
- 安値
- 11.72
- 高値
- 12.98
- 出来高
- 676
- 1日の変化
- 5.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 35.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1364.37%
- 1年の変化
- 823.19%
