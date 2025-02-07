Valute / EAF
EAF: GrafTech International Ltd
13.42 USD 0.68 (5.34%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EAF ha avuto una variazione del 5.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.77 e ad un massimo di 14.20.
Segui le dinamiche di GrafTech International Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EAF News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.77 14.20
Intervallo Annuale
0.55 14.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.74
- Apertura
- 13.92
- Bid
- 13.42
- Ask
- 13.72
- Minimo
- 12.77
- Massimo
- 14.20
- Volume
- 508
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 42.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1442.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 872.46%
20 settembre, sabato