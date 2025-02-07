QuotazioniSezioni
EAF: GrafTech International Ltd

13.42 USD 0.68 (5.34%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EAF ha avuto una variazione del 5.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.77 e ad un massimo di 14.20.

Segui le dinamiche di GrafTech International Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.77 14.20
Intervallo Annuale
0.55 14.20
Chiusura Precedente
12.74
Apertura
13.92
Bid
13.42
Ask
13.72
Minimo
12.77
Massimo
14.20
Volume
508
Variazione giornaliera
5.34%
Variazione Mensile
42.92%
Variazione Semestrale
1442.53%
Variazione Annuale
872.46%
