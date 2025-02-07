KurseKategorien
EAF: GrafTech International Ltd

12.74 USD 0.66 (5.46%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EAF hat sich für heute um 5.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.72 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.98 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die GrafTech International Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
11.72 12.98
Jahresspanne
0.55 12.98
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.08
Eröffnung
12.36
Bid
12.74
Ask
13.04
Tief
11.72
Hoch
12.98
Volumen
676
Tagesänderung
5.46%
Monatsänderung
35.68%
6-Monatsänderung
1364.37%
Jahresänderung
823.19%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K