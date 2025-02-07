Währungen / EAF
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
EAF: GrafTech International Ltd
12.74 USD 0.66 (5.46%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EAF hat sich für heute um 5.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.72 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.98 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die GrafTech International Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EAF News
- GrafTech International to implement 1-for-10 reverse stock split and reduce authorized shares
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 25 to August 29) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- GrafTech to implement 1-for-10 reverse stock split on August 29
- GrafTech International COO Jeremy S. Halford to resign effective September 12
- GrafTech (EAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BMO Capital raises GrafTech stock price target to $1.50 on improved outlook
- Alerus Financial Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Celcuity, SES AI, Abercrombie & Fitch And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
- GrafTech: Green Shoots Talk Not Yet Seen In The Results (NYSE:EAF)
- Earnings call transcript: GrafTech Q2 2025 reports net loss, stock dips
- GrafTech Q2 2025 slides reveal operational improvements despite widening losses
- GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GrafTech International (EAF) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- GrafTech earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- GrafTech shares fall over 2% as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Charter, HCA, Aon lead earnings reports for Friday
- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- GrafTech (EAF) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
- GrafTech International (EAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
11.72 12.98
Jahresspanne
0.55 12.98
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.08
- Eröffnung
- 12.36
- Bid
- 12.74
- Ask
- 13.04
- Tief
- 11.72
- Hoch
- 12.98
- Volumen
- 676
- Tagesänderung
- 5.46%
- Monatsänderung
- 35.68%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1364.37%
- Jahresänderung
- 823.19%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K