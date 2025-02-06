通貨 / BARK
BARK: BARK Inc Class A
0.86 USD 0.04 (4.88%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BARKの今日の為替レートは、4.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.83の安値と0.86の高値で取引されました。
BARK Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
0.83 0.86
1年のレンジ
0.77 2.56
- 以前の終値
- 0.82
- 始値
- 0.84
- 買値
- 0.86
- 買値
- 1.16
- 安値
- 0.83
- 高値
- 0.86
- 出来高
- 390
- 1日の変化
- 4.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -37.23%
- 1年の変化
- -46.58%
