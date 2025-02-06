QuotazioniSezioni
BARK
BARK: BARK Inc Class A

0.85 USD 0.01 (1.16%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BARK ha avuto una variazione del -1.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.83 e ad un massimo di 0.86.

Segui le dinamiche di BARK Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.83 0.86
Intervallo Annuale
0.77 2.56
Chiusura Precedente
0.86
Apertura
0.84
Bid
0.85
Ask
1.15
Minimo
0.83
Massimo
0.86
Volume
513
Variazione giornaliera
-1.16%
Variazione Mensile
-5.56%
Variazione Semestrale
-37.96%
Variazione Annuale
-47.20%
