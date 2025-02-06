Valute / BARK
BARK: BARK Inc Class A
0.85 USD 0.01 (1.16%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BARK ha avuto una variazione del -1.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.83 e ad un massimo di 0.86.
Segui le dinamiche di BARK Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.83 0.86
Intervallo Annuale
0.77 2.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.86
- Apertura
- 0.84
- Bid
- 0.85
- Ask
- 1.15
- Minimo
- 0.83
- Massimo
- 0.86
- Volume
- 513
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -37.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- -47.20%
21 settembre, domenica