통화 / BARK
BARK: BARK Inc Class A
0.85 USD 0.01 (1.16%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BARK 환율이 오늘 -1.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.83이고 고가는 0.86이었습니다.
BARK Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
0.83 0.86
년간 변동
0.77 2.56
- 이전 종가
- 0.86
- 시가
- 0.84
- Bid
- 0.85
- Ask
- 1.15
- 저가
- 0.83
- 고가
- 0.86
- 볼륨
- 513
- 일일 변동
- -1.16%
- 월 변동
- -5.56%
- 6개월 변동
- -37.96%
- 년간 변동율
- -47.20%
20 9월, 토요일