通貨 / ATRA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ATRA: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc
12.07 USD 0.48 (4.14%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ATRAの今日の為替レートは、4.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.33の安値と12.07の高値で取引されました。
Atara Biotherapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATRA News
- Greg Ciongoli appointed as new chair of Atara Biotherapeutics board
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Atara biotherapeutics (ATRA) director Huang buys $670k in stock
- Mizuho lowers Atara Biotherapeutics stock price target on delayed tab-cel launch
- FDA accepts Atara’s BLA for tab-cel with priority review
- Atara Biotherapeutics stock jumps after FDA accepts BLA for tab-cel
- Ikena Oncology stock rises after naming Kristin Yarema as CEO of combined company
- Atara resubmits tabelecleucel BLA to FDA for EBV-positive PTLD
- CDR-Life Appoints Pascal Touchon to the Board of Directors to Support Continued Growth and Advancement of Next Generation T Cell Engager Platform
- Atara Biotherapeutics Appoints James Huang and Nachi Subramanian to Board of Directors
- Atara Biotherapeutics Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Operational Progress
- Atara Biotherapeutics sets stock and warrant offering prices
1日のレンジ
11.33 12.07
1年のレンジ
5.01 18.71
- 以前の終値
- 11.59
- 始値
- 11.33
- 買値
- 12.07
- 買値
- 12.37
- 安値
- 11.33
- 高値
- 12.07
- 出来高
- 77
- 1日の変化
- 4.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 97.87%
- 1年の変化
- 46.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K