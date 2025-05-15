货币 / ATRA
ATRA: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc
11.57 USD 0.06 (0.52%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ATRA汇率已更改0.52%。当日，交易品种以低点11.51和高点11.83进行交易。
关注Atara Biotherapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ATRA新闻
- Greg Ciongoli appointed as new chair of Atara Biotherapeutics board
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Atara biotherapeutics (ATRA) director Huang buys $670k in stock
- Mizuho lowers Atara Biotherapeutics stock price target on delayed tab-cel launch
- FDA accepts Atara’s BLA for tab-cel with priority review
- Atara Biotherapeutics stock jumps after FDA accepts BLA for tab-cel
- Ikena Oncology stock rises after naming Kristin Yarema as CEO of combined company
- Atara resubmits tabelecleucel BLA to FDA for EBV-positive PTLD
- CDR-Life Appoints Pascal Touchon to the Board of Directors to Support Continued Growth and Advancement of Next Generation T Cell Engager Platform
- Atara Biotherapeutics Appoints James Huang and Nachi Subramanian to Board of Directors
- Atara Biotherapeutics Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Operational Progress
- Atara Biotherapeutics sets stock and warrant offering prices
日范围
11.51 11.83
年范围
5.01 18.71
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.51
- 开盘价
- 11.56
- 卖价
- 11.57
- 买价
- 11.87
- 最低价
- 11.51
- 最高价
- 11.83
- 交易量
- 30
- 日变化
- 0.52%
- 月变化
- -3.34%
- 6个月变化
- 89.67%
- 年变化
- 40.07%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值