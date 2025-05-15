CotationsSections
Devises / ATRA
Retour à Actions

ATRA: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

12.05 USD 0.02 (0.17%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ATRA a changé de -0.17% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.66 et à un maximum de 12.18.

Suivez la dynamique Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ATRA Nouvelles

Range quotidien
11.66 12.18
Range Annuel
5.01 18.71
Clôture Précédente
12.07
Ouverture
12.00
Bid
12.05
Ask
12.35
Plus Bas
11.66
Plus Haut
12.18
Volume
94
Changement quotidien
-0.17%
Changement Mensuel
0.67%
Changement à 6 Mois
97.54%
Changement Annuel
45.88%
20 septembre, samedi