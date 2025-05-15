Währungen / ATRA
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ATRA: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc
11.87 USD 0.20 (1.66%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ATRA hat sich für heute um -1.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.18 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Atara Biotherapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATRA News
- Greg Ciongoli appointed as new chair of Atara Biotherapeutics board
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Atara biotherapeutics (ATRA) director Huang buys $670k in stock
- Mizuho lowers Atara Biotherapeutics stock price target on delayed tab-cel launch
- FDA accepts Atara’s BLA for tab-cel with priority review
- Atara Biotherapeutics stock jumps after FDA accepts BLA for tab-cel
- Ikena Oncology stock rises after naming Kristin Yarema as CEO of combined company
- Atara resubmits tabelecleucel BLA to FDA for EBV-positive PTLD
- CDR-Life Appoints Pascal Touchon to the Board of Directors to Support Continued Growth and Advancement of Next Generation T Cell Engager Platform
- Atara Biotherapeutics Appoints James Huang and Nachi Subramanian to Board of Directors
- Atara Biotherapeutics Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Operational Progress
- Atara Biotherapeutics sets stock and warrant offering prices
Tagesspanne
11.70 12.18
Jahresspanne
5.01 18.71
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.07
- Eröffnung
- 12.00
- Bid
- 11.87
- Ask
- 12.17
- Tief
- 11.70
- Hoch
- 12.18
- Volumen
- 48
- Tagesänderung
- -1.66%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.84%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 94.59%
- Jahresänderung
- 43.70%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K