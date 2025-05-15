KurseKategorien
ATRA: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

11.87 USD 0.20 (1.66%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ATRA hat sich für heute um -1.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.18 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Atara Biotherapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
11.70 12.18
Jahresspanne
5.01 18.71
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.07
Eröffnung
12.00
Bid
11.87
Ask
12.17
Tief
11.70
Hoch
12.18
Volumen
48
Tagesänderung
-1.66%
Monatsänderung
-0.84%
6-Monatsänderung
94.59%
Jahresänderung
43.70%
