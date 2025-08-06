クォートセクション
通貨 / APPS
APPS: Digital Turbine Inc

5.34 USD 0.15 (2.89%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

APPSの今日の為替レートは、2.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.27の安値と5.50の高値で取引されました。

Digital Turbine Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
5.27 5.50
1年のレンジ
1.18 7.77
以前の終値
5.19
始値
5.34
買値
5.34
買値
5.64
安値
5.27
高値
5.50
出来高
5.276 K
1日の変化
2.89%
1ヶ月の変化
23.90%
6ヶ月の変化
97.05%
1年の変化
75.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K