APPS: Digital Turbine Inc
5.34 USD 0.15 (2.89%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
APPSの今日の為替レートは、2.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.27の安値と5.50の高値で取引されました。
Digital Turbine Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
5.27 5.50
1年のレンジ
1.18 7.77
- 以前の終値
- 5.19
- 始値
- 5.34
- 買値
- 5.34
- 買値
- 5.64
- 安値
- 5.27
- 高値
- 5.50
- 出来高
- 5.276 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 23.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 97.05%
- 1年の変化
- 75.08%
