Divisas / APPS
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
APPS: Digital Turbine Inc
5.19 USD 0.15 (2.81%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de APPS de hoy ha cambiado un -2.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.46.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Digital Turbine Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APPS News
- Hong Kong Stock ETFs Get Record China Money on AI, Biotech Craze
- I launched an app at nearly 60 instead of retiring. I didn't let my lack of tech experience intimidate me, and I'm more fulfilled than ever.
- Digital Turbine Stock: Turnaround Stock With Potential For Strong Gains (NASDAQ:APPS)
- I deleted every app on my phone except for calls and texts. It changed how I thought, slept, and spoke to people.
- Instagram (finally) has an iPad app, and it's like the Cadillac of doomscrolling
- Digital Turbine shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- Parents are awash in school apps. I'm pretty sure some were designed by Satan himself.
- See which tech jobs have plunged since ChatGPT, and which roles have boomed
- The most popular AI apps might not be what you'd expect
- Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple and OpenAI Over App Store Rankings
- A new guard of startups is racing to bring back the 'old internet'
- Using AI tools, this LinkedIn VP built and launched an app in a few weeks
- Rising Borrowing Costs Raise New Risks for Small and Mid-Sized Indian Firms
- If You Own These 5 Tech Stocks, Watch Out — Their Momentum Is Fading Fast - Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)
- SEC Says Two Brooklyn Men Made $2.2 Million in Insider Trades
- Obsidian’s CEO on why productivity tools need community more than AI
- Digital Turbine Stock: The Market Shorted Its Improved Monetization (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Unity's AI Platform Vector Shows Early Wins: Can Growth Accelerate?
- Notion CEO Ivan Zhao wants you to demand better from your tools
- Replit's CEO says anyone can build an app in an afternoon with AI — and it's powering a new wave of solo startups
- Why Digital Turbine Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Super Micro Computer Posts Downbeat Q4 Results, Joins Personalis, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Digital Turbine stock rating upgraded by BofA as growth resumes
Rango diario
5.03 5.46
Rango anual
1.18 7.77
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.34
- Open
- 5.34
- Bid
- 5.19
- Ask
- 5.49
- Low
- 5.03
- High
- 5.46
- Volumen
- 6.586 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.81%
- Cambio mensual
- 20.42%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 91.51%
- Cambio anual
- 70.16%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B