APPS: Digital Turbine Inc

5.52 USD 0.18 (3.37%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio APPS ha avuto una variazione del 3.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.28 e ad un massimo di 5.63.

Segui le dinamiche di Digital Turbine Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.28 5.63
Intervallo Annuale
1.18 7.77
Chiusura Precedente
5.34
Apertura
5.33
Bid
5.52
Ask
5.82
Minimo
5.28
Massimo
5.63
Volume
6.557 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.37%
Variazione Mensile
28.07%
Variazione Semestrale
103.69%
Variazione Annuale
80.98%
