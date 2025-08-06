통화 / APPS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
APPS: Digital Turbine Inc
5.52 USD 0.18 (3.37%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
APPS 환율이 오늘 3.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.28이고 고가는 5.63이었습니다.
Digital Turbine Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APPS News
- Hong Kong Stock ETFs Get Record China Money on AI, Biotech Craze
- I launched an app at nearly 60 instead of retiring. I didn't let my lack of tech experience intimidate me, and I'm more fulfilled than ever.
- Digital Turbine Stock: Turnaround Stock With Potential For Strong Gains (NASDAQ:APPS)
- I deleted every app on my phone except for calls and texts. It changed how I thought, slept, and spoke to people.
- Instagram (finally) has an iPad app, and it's like the Cadillac of doomscrolling
- Digital Turbine shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- Parents are awash in school apps. I'm pretty sure some were designed by Satan himself.
- See which tech jobs have plunged since ChatGPT, and which roles have boomed
- The most popular AI apps might not be what you'd expect
- Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple and OpenAI Over App Store Rankings
- A new guard of startups is racing to bring back the 'old internet'
- Using AI tools, this LinkedIn VP built and launched an app in a few weeks
- Rising Borrowing Costs Raise New Risks for Small and Mid-Sized Indian Firms
- If You Own These 5 Tech Stocks, Watch Out — Their Momentum Is Fading Fast - Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)
- SEC Says Two Brooklyn Men Made $2.2 Million in Insider Trades
- Obsidian’s CEO on why productivity tools need community more than AI
- Digital Turbine Stock: The Market Shorted Its Improved Monetization (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Unity's AI Platform Vector Shows Early Wins: Can Growth Accelerate?
- Notion CEO Ivan Zhao wants you to demand better from your tools
- Replit's CEO says anyone can build an app in an afternoon with AI — and it's powering a new wave of solo startups
- Why Digital Turbine Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Super Micro Computer Posts Downbeat Q4 Results, Joins Personalis, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Digital Turbine stock rating upgraded by BofA as growth resumes
일일 변동 비율
5.28 5.63
년간 변동
1.18 7.77
- 이전 종가
- 5.34
- 시가
- 5.33
- Bid
- 5.52
- Ask
- 5.82
- 저가
- 5.28
- 고가
- 5.63
- 볼륨
- 6.557 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.37%
- 월 변동
- 28.07%
- 6개월 변동
- 103.69%
- 년간 변동율
- 80.98%
20 9월, 토요일