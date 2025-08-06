货币 / APPS
APPS: Digital Turbine Inc
5.27 USD 0.07 (1.31%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APPS汇率已更改-1.31%。当日，交易品种以低点5.23和高点5.44进行交易。
关注Digital Turbine Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
5.23 5.44
年范围
1.18 7.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.34
- 开盘价
- 5.36
- 卖价
- 5.27
- 买价
- 5.57
- 最低价
- 5.23
- 最高价
- 5.44
- 交易量
- 2.228 K
- 日变化
- -1.31%
- 月变化
- 22.27%
- 6个月变化
- 94.46%
- 年变化
- 72.79%
