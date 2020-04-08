CurrencyMeter Pro

# CurrencyMeter Pro - Professional Multi-Market Strength Analyzer

## Overview

CurrencyMeter Pro is a powerful real-time momentum analyzer that tracks the strength of currencies, cryptocurrencies, indices, metals, and energy markets at a glance. Make smarter trading decisions by instantly identifying the strongest and weakest instruments across multiple asset classes.

Whether you're a forex trader looking to pair strong currencies against weak ones, or a multi-asset trader seeking momentum confirmation, CurrencyMeter Pro gives you the edge you need.

---

## Key Features

### Real-Time Momentum Analysis
- Calculates momentum on every tick using adaptive rolling min/max normalization
- Built-in EMA smoothing eliminates noise and false signals
- Scaled -15 to +15 range for easy interpretation
- Color-coded bars: Green = bullish momentum, Red = bearish momentum

### Accurate US Dollar Index (DXY)
- Calculates DXY using the official ICE formula with proper currency weightings
- Track true dollar strength alongside individual pairs
- Option to display DXY at top or bottom of the list

### Two Display Modes (Included)
This product includes TWO indicator files to suit your trading style:

**1. CurrencyMeter_Pro.mq4 (On-Chart Version)**
- Displays directly on your price chart as an overlay
- Position anywhere: Top-Left, Top-Right, Bottom-Left, or Bottom-Right
- Perfect for traders who want everything visible on one screen

**2. CurrencyMeter_Pro_Subwindow.mq4 (Subwindow Version)**
- Displays in a separate panel below your chart
- Horizontal layout option for compact viewing
- Ideal for traders who prefer a clean chart with indicators in separate panels

### Fully Customizable Display
- Adjustable position (X/Y offset in pixels)
- Customizable bar width, height, and spacing
- Choose your colors for positive, negative, and neutral momentum
- Fixed or dynamic text color (matches bar color or stays fixed)
- Adjustable font size and style

### Universal Broker Compatibility
- Symbol prefix/suffix options work with ANY broker naming convention
- Supports formats like: EURUSD, EURUSDm, EUR/USD, EURUSD.pro, m.EURUSD
- Auto-detection: Only displays instruments your broker offers

### EA Integration Ready
- Exports all momentum values via GlobalVariables
- Access real-time strength data in your Expert Advisors
- Variable format: Momentum_EURUSD, Momentum_DXY, etc.

---

## Supported Instruments (100+)

### Forex Majors (7)
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

### Forex Crosses - EUR (18)
EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURCZK, EURDKK, EURGBP, EURHKD, EURHUF, EURJPY, EURMXN, EURNOK, EURNZD, EURPLN, EURRUB, EURSEK, EURSGD, EURTRY, EURZAR

### Forex Crosses - GBP (16)
GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPCZK, GBPDKK, GBPHKD, GBPHUF, GBPJPY, GBPMXN, GBPNOK, GBPNZD, GBPPLN, GBPSEK, GBPSGD, GBPTRY, GBPZAR

### Forex Crosses - AUD/NZD/CAD/CHF (11)
AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDSGD

### Forex Exotics - USD (13)
USDCNH, USDCZK, USDDKK, USDHKD, USDHUF, USDMXN, USDNOK, USDPLN, USDRUB, USDSEK, USDSGD, USDTRY, USDZAR

### Other Forex (1)
NOKSEK

### Precious Metals (4)
XAUUSD (Gold/USD), XAGUSD (Silver/USD), XAUAUD (Gold/AUD), XAGAUD (Silver/AUD)

### Oil & Energy (3)
USOUSD (US Crude Oil), UKOUSD (Brent Crude), XNGUSD (Natural Gas)

### Cryptocurrencies (5)
BTCUSD (Bitcoin), ETHUSD (Ethereum), LTCUSD (Litecoin), XRPUSD (Ripple), BCCUSD (Bitcoin Cash)

### Indices - US (3)
U30USD (Dow Jones 30), SPXUSD (S&P 500), NASUSD (Nasdaq 100)

### Indices - Europe (5)
100GBP (UK FTSE 100), D30EUR (Germany DAX 30), F40EUR (France CAC 40), E50EUR (Euro Stoxx 50), E35EUR (Spain IBEX 35)

### Indices - Asia Pacific (4)
225JPY (Japan Nikkei 225), 200AUD (Australia S&P 200), H33HKD (Hong Kong Hang Seng), H50HKD (Hong Kong 50)

### Custom Symbols (10 Slots)
Add ANY symbol your broker offers using the 10 custom symbol input fields

---

## Input Parameters

### Calculation Settings
| Parameter | Description | Default |
|-----------|-------------|---------|
| Rolling Bars | Lookback period for min/max calculation | 10 |
| Smoothing Factor | EMA smoothing intensity (0.01-0.5) | 0.1 |
| Calculation Timeframe | Timeframe for price data | M1 |

### Display Settings
| Parameter | Description | Default |
|-----------|-------------|---------|
| Display Corner | Chart corner for positioning (On-Chart version) | Left Upper |
| X Offset | Horizontal distance from corner (pixels) | 10 |
| Y Offset | Vertical distance from corner (pixels) | 50 |
| Bar Max Width | Maximum width of momentum bars (pixels) | 150 |
| Bar Height | Height of each bar (pixels) | 18 |
| Spacing Between Bars | Vertical space between meters (pixels) | 28 |
| Font Size | Text size | 10 |
| Font Name | Text font | Arial Bold |
| Positive Momentum Color | Color for bullish momentum | Lime |
| Negative Momentum Color | Color for bearish momentum | Red |
| Neutral/Background Color | Background bar color | Gray |
| Text Color | Label color (when fixed) | White |
| Use Fixed Text Color | True=fixed color, False=dynamic (matches bar) | False |
| Horizontal Layout | Side-by-side display (Subwindow version only) | True |

### Broker Settings
| Parameter | Description | Default |
|-----------|-------------|---------|
| Symbol Prefix | Added before symbol name (e.g., "m.") | Empty |
| Symbol Suffix | Added after symbol name (e.g., ".pro" or "m") | Empty |

### DXY Settings
| Parameter | Description | Default |
|-----------|-------------|---------|
| Show DXY | Display calculated Dollar Index | True |
| DXY At Bottom | Show DXY at bottom of list (vs top) | True |

---

## How To Use

### Installation
1. Copy both .ex4 files to your MT4 Indicators folder
2. Restart MT4 or refresh the Navigator panel
3. Drag your preferred version onto a chart

### Quick Start
1. Enable the instruments you want to track in the Inputs tab
2. Adjust display settings to your preference
3. If symbols don't appear, check your broker's naming convention and set the appropriate prefix/suffix

### Trading Applications
- **Pair Strong vs Weak**: When EUR shows +12 and JPY shows -10, consider long EURJPY
- **Confirm Trends**: Use momentum direction to confirm your technical analysis
- **Multi-Asset Scanning**: Quickly identify which markets are moving
- **Dollar Correlation**: Compare DXY with USD pairs for correlation trades

---

## Important Notes

### Initial Calibration Period
The indicator requires approximately 20-30 seconds to calibrate the rolling min/max calculations when first loaded onto a chart. Momentum values will stabilize and display accurately after this brief initialization period. This is normal behavior required for accurate adaptive scaling.

### Chart Window Size
For optimal performance when enabling new instruments, ensure your chart window is at a reasonable size. If some meters don't appear on smaller chart windows, simply enlarge the chart window and reload the indicator. Once loaded, you can resize the chart as desired and all meters will remain visible.

### Symbol Availability
The indicator automatically detects which symbols your broker offers. If you enable an instrument that your broker doesn't provide, it simply won't appear in the display. Use the Custom Symbol slots to add any broker-specific symbols not in the preset list.

---

## Why CurrencyMeter Pro?

**Multi-Asset Coverage** - Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals, Energy all in one indicator

**Professional Accuracy** - Official DXY formula, EMA smoothing, adaptive normalization

**Two Display Modes** - On-chart overlay OR separate subwindow panel

**Universal Compatibility** - Works with any broker's symbol naming convention

**Fully Customizable** - Colors, sizes, positions, and 100+ instruments to choose from

**EA Ready** - GlobalVariable output for automated trading integration

**10 Custom Slots** - Add any symbol your broker offers

---

## What's Included

- CurrencyMeter_Pro.ex4 (On-Chart Version)
- CurrencyMeter_Pro_Subwindow.ex4 (Subwindow Version)
- User Guide (this document)

---

## Support

If you have questions or need assistance, please leave a comment or send a message. I'm committed to ensuring you get the most out of CurrencyMeter Pro.

---

*Trade smarter by knowing which markets are strongest. Download CurrencyMeter Pro today.*

Sound Alert Features Added

New Settings Section



  • Enable Sound Alerts: Master on/off toggle (Default: false)
  • Alert on Zero Crossing: Sound when momentum flips positive↔negative (Default: true)
  • Alert on Threshold: Sound when momentum crosses ±threshold (Default: true)
  • Threshold Level: The level to trigger threshold alerts (Default: 10)
  • Cooldown Between Alerts: Seconds before same instrument can alert again (Default: 5)
  • Bullish Sound File: .wav file for positive crossings (Default: alert.wav)
  • Bearish Sound File: .wav file for negative crossings (Default: alert2.wav)

    •
    Instrument Sound Toggles
    Pre-configured toggles for common instruments:
    * EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
    * XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, ETHUSD
    * U30USD (Dow), SPXUSD (S&P), NASUSD (Nasdaq)
    * DXY (Dollar Index)
    Custom Watch List
    4 slots where you can enter ANY symbol name to monitor with sound alerts.
    How It Works
    Zero Crossing Alerts:
    * Plays bullish sound when momentum goes from negative → positive
    * Plays bearish sound when momentum goes from positive → negative
    Threshold Crossing Alerts:
    * Plays bullish sound when momentum crosses above +10 (or your threshold)
    * Plays bearish sound when momentum crosses below -10 (or your threshold)
    Smart Features:
    * Automatic 30-second calibration period (no alerts during startup)
    * Cooldown prevents sound spam
    * Logs all alerts to Experts tab with details
    Example Setup
    To monitor EURUSD and DXY for trading:
    1. Enable Sound Alerts = true
    2. Sound_EURUSD = true
    3. Sound_DXY = true
    4. Threshold Level = 10
    5. Cooldown = 5 seconds
    You'll hear:
    * Alert when EURUSD momentum crosses ±10
    * Alert when EURUSD flips bullish/bearish
    * Alert when DXY crosses ±10 (inverse confirmation)
    * Different sounds so you know which fired
    Available MT4 Sounds
    These are in your MT4 `Sounds` folder:
    * alert.wav, alert2.wav
    * tick.wav
    * news.wav
    * ok.wav
    * expert.wav
    * connect.wav
    Or add your own .wav files to customize!

    おすすめのプロダクト
    Force Directional
    Jan Carlos Pagano
    インディケータ
    フォースディレクショナルインジケーター フォースディレクショナルテクニカルインジケーターは、価格の動きの相対的な強さを測定するのに役立つ要素のセットを組み合わせるアイデアに基づいています。同時に、トレンドの方向性を特定および追跡するのに使用できます。 このインジケーターは、遅いオシレーター（黒線）、速いオシレーター（灰色線）、および信号線として機能する指数の中央線から構成されています（青線）。これは動きの逆転を識別し、方向ガイドとしても機能します。インジケーターのオシレーターは、価格の最後のクローズと前のクローズを異なる期間と時間枠で比較し、100の値の上または下を移動します。 このインジケーターは特にトレンドの逆転を識別するのに効果的であり、任意の時間枠で成功裡に使用できます。ただし、より正確に動きやトレンドの強さを評価するために、より長い時間枠で使用することをお勧めします。 使用方法： 推奨される戦略は、遅いオシレーターが値が100未満の状態で上向きに信号線をクロスした場合はロングに入り、値が100を超える場合はダウンにクロスした場合はショートに入ることです。値の拡張が大きいほど、
    Ticks Size
    Viktor Kolmakov
    インディケータ
    This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
    Gold Titan King Scalper
    Dodong Christian Arnon
    インディケータ
    Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
    Blahtech Market Profile
    Blahtech Limited
    4.53 (15)
    インディケータ
    Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
    REX complete 3in1
    Christophe Godart
    インディケータ
    This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
    Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
    Farhad Kia
    インディケータ
    Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
    ReboltDelta
    David Theodore Caro-greene
    インディケータ
    Rebalance Overlay Technology (Rebolt) enables the trader to visualize the flow of money from one chart to another chart. Rebolt Delta (ReboltDelta) indicates the probable price change that will occur in the target chart based on changes in the source chart. ReboltDelta is designed for use in cooperation with Rebolt Probability. La tecnología de superposición de reequilibrio (Rebolt) permite al operador visualizar el flujo de dinero de un gráfico a otro gráfico. Rebolt Delta (ReboltDelta) indica
    Delta Pairs
    Anatolii Zainchkovskii
    インディケータ
    Delta Pairs is an indicator for pair trading, it displays the divergence of two currency pairs. Does not redraw. A useful tool for the analysis of the behavior of two currency pairs relative to each other. Purpose The Delta Pairs indicator is designed for determining the divergences in the movements of two currency pairs. This indicator is displayed as two line charts and the difference (delta) between these charts in the form of a histogram. The Delta Pairs indicator will be useful for those w
    Binary Option Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    インディケータ
    Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
    Night ghost
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    インディケータ
    ナイト ゴースト - バイナリ オプションの矢印インジケーター。 これからのあなたの頼もしいアシスタントです！ 11 - チャートの再描画なし - すべての通貨ペアで大活躍！ -インジケータの精度は最大 90% (特に夜間) ・長時間の設定不要（バイナリーオプションに最適な設定） - 信号が遅れない - 現在のローソク足でのシグナルの出現 ・M1期にピッタリ(No More!) ・目に優しいキャンドルカラー（赤・青） -インストールされたアラート それを扱う： - 青い矢印は信号アップを示します -赤い下向き矢印 M1 以上のインジケーターをチャートに配置しないでください. シグナルの精度が低下します! インジケーターのスクリーンショットとビデオを見る
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    インディケータ
    SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視
    Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
    Guang Jun Huang
    インディケータ
    Alpha Trend signは私たちの取引システムを検証し、取引信号を明確に提示し、信号がドリフトすることはありません。 主な機能： •市場が活況を示している地域に応じて、指標に基づいて現在の相場がトレンド相場に属しているか、それとも揺れ相場に属しているかを直感的に判断することができる。 そして、指標の指示矢印に基づいて市場に切り込み、緑の矢印は購入を提示し、赤の矢印は販売を提示する。 •小周期変動による頻繁な取引信号の発生を回避するために、5分以上の時間周期で取引を行うことを推奨します。 •最適な取引タイミングを逃さないために、シグナルプロンプトをオンにすることもできます。 •本指標はトレンド相場をよく予測するだけでなく、幅広振動相場でも利益を得ることができる。 •本指標は大道至簡の原則に基づいており、異なる段階のトレーダーが使用するのに適している。 注意事項： •Alpha Trend signには明確な入退場信号があり、損失を与えないように逆位相操作を提案しない。 •Alpha Trend signは特に成熟した指標であり、デルのチー
    SupplyDemandZoneLines
    Ning Liu
    インディケータ
    需給ゾーンの主要価格指標 背景 システムはKライン上の需要と供給の領域を自動的に検索し、リアルタイムの主要価格ラインを描画します。トレーダーは価格取引ラインに基づいて取引を行うことができます。 主な特徴 システムはKライン内の供給エリアと需要エリアを自動的に検索します。このシステムはリアルタイムの主要価格ラインも描画し、トレーダーは価格取引ラインに基づいて取引を行うことができます。したがって、需要と供給ゾーン戦略を使用するトレーダーは、需要と供給エリアの兆候を探すのに時間を費やす必要がなくなります。代わりに、需要と供給の領域と主要な価格に対する価格の反応に焦点を当て、自分に合った取引戦略を立てることができます。 ただし、需給ゾーン戦略自体はボラティリティが高い時期に効果を発揮する戦略であるため、市場が強いトレンドを示している場合には注意して使用するか、インジケーターが提供する示唆をトレンドの方向に活用する必要があります。 範囲 ShowZones: 供給ゾーンと需要ゾーンを表示するかどうか DrawLines: 主要価格を表示するかどうか SupplyZoneLineColor:
    Nirvana prop controler MT4
    Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
    インディケータ
    プロトレーダーおよび評価型アカウント（Prop）向けリスク管理・制限監視インジケーター 本ツールは、リスク管理と各種リミットに関する情報をチャート上に表示するのみで、より集中した意思決定をサポートします。インジケーターはポジションの新規/決済/変更を行わず、エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）と干渉しません. 機能 日次および累計ドローダウンの監視 残高（Balance）または有効証拠金（Equity）を基準に日次/累計DDを計算・表示（設定可能）。 設定したリミットまでの残り割合を表示。 チャート上のクリーンでプロフェッショナルなパネル サマリー表：Balance、Equity、現在のP/L、日次/累計DD、アラート閾値。 判断に集中できる読みやすいUI。 リスクに基づくポジションサイズ パーセンテージ/固定金額のリスクと設定したストップロスに基づき概算ロットを算出。 R:R（リスクリワード）比とエントリー、SL、TPをチャートに表示。 アラートと通知 日次/累計DDの閾値に近づいた際にアラート（閾値は設定可能）。 価格がSL/TPに到達、またはその他の定義済みイベント発生時に通知。
    Pro Trend Lucem
    Lucas Kamau
    インディケータ
    Trend Indicator This Indicator detects the essential momentum in the market and lets you know when the market has a potential trend Green means we are going higher and Red Means we are going Lower,  You can customise the Line to Any Color.  The alerts come in immediately there is a potential signal Defaults Length : 55 This is the Depth of your averaging calculation. The bigger it is the more noise is filtered.  55 Is the Best Optimum Setting For This Indicator
    History Pattern Search
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    インディケータ
    インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
    PipFinite Exit EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.83 (115)
    インディケータ
    Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
    GeoWprPro
    Georgij Komarov
    インディケータ
    WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
    Gold Venamax MT4
    Sergei Linskii
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    Gold Venamax   - これは最高の株式テクニカル指標です。 指標アルゴリズムは資産の価格変動を分析し、ボラティリティと潜在的なエントリーゾーンを反映します。 インジケーターの機能: これは、快適で収益性の高い取引のためのマジックとトレンド矢印の 2 つのブロックを備えたスーパー インジケーターです。 チャート上にブロックを切り替えるための赤いボタンが表示されます。 マジックはインジケーター設定で設定されているため、異なるブロックを表示する 2 つのチャートにインジケーターをインストールできます。 Gold Venamax は、異なる矢印バッファー (GV と SD) を備えた 2 つのチャートに配置できます。 これを行うには、設定で異なる Magic を選択する必要があります。たとえば、あるマジック = 999、別のマジック = 666 を選択します。次に、チャート上の赤いボタンで矢印バッファを選択できます。 インジケーター設定の各矢印バッファー (GV および SD) には、快適で収益性の高い取引のための個別の矢印フィルターがあります (UseFiltrGV = tru
    Deal Trading SPT
    Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
    インディケータ
    Deal Trading SPT (Super Trend) is an indicator, shows the market trend direction, entry position, take profit level, stop loss level and trend strength. Utility Help to further filter and develop strategy to trade Market overview on the chart Stop loss and take profit calculation with market volatility Resistance and support for trialing stop No repaint after the finished bar Works in any timeframe and financial instrument, including forex, CFD and crypto etc. Message pop-up, notification with
    Smart Gread Ultimate Edition
    Serhii Bernatskyi
    インディケータ
    Smart Gread Ultimate Edition (SGUL) indicator - based on smart order grid strategy. Maximum customization and flexibility of strategies are the main features of this indicator. In the right corner there is a table with the number and volume of orders. List of adjustable parameters: K: 2.0 - Factor of the next order increase (if the price moves in the other direction). TP: 50 - The number of points at which the order is closed with a profit (minimum profit per 1 lot). Step: 80 - The numb
    Trend Strength Pro
    Andri Maulana
    インディケータ
    Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
    FREE
    ReboltP
    David Theodore Caro-greene
    インディケータ
    リバランスオーバーレイテクノロジー（Rebolt）を使用すると、トレーダーは、あるチャートから別のチャートへのお金の流れを視覚化できます。 Rebolt Probabilityは、ユーザーが指定した間隔で、指定された期間、あるチャートから別のチャートにお金が流れた確率を示します。 ReboltがCyanまたはBlueを読み取る場合、これらはユーザーが指定した時間の間、または競合する信号が発生するまでの間、適切なサインを購入しています。 ReboltがVioletまたはRedを読み取ると、ユーザーが指定した時間の間、または競合する信号が発生するまでの間、売りの兆候が見られます。 Reboltは、価格変化の推定値（Rebolt Delta）、予想価格変化あたりの推定ドル値（Rebolt Delta $）、および予想される変化がチャートに追加または減算されて、将来の予想価格を表すオーバーレイとしても公開されます（ Rebolt Overlay）。
    Gold Trend 4
    Sergei Linskii
    インディケータ
    Gold Trend   - これは優れた株価テクニカル指標です。指標のアルゴリズムは、資産の値動きを分析し、ボラティリティと潜在的なエントリーゾーンを反映しています。 最高の指標シグナル： - 売りの場合 = 赤のヒストグラム + 赤のショートポインター + 同じ方向に黄色のシグナル矢印 + 赤色のトレンド方向矢印。 - 買いの場合 = 青のヒストグラム + 青のロングポインター + 同じ方向の水色のシグナル矢印 + 青色のトレンド方向矢印。 インジケータの利点 1. このインディケータは、高い精度でシグナルを発信します。 2. 確定した矢印シグナルは、トレンドが変化したときにのみ再描画されます。 3. どのブローカーのMetaTrader 4取引プラットフォームでも取引できます。 4. あらゆる資産（通貨、金属、暗号通貨、株式、指数など）を取引できます。 5. M15-H1タイムフレーム（中期取引）で取引するのがよい。 6. 各トレーダーがインディケータを自分用に簡単にカスタマイズできるよう、インディケータ設定で個々のパラメータ（TF、色など）を変更できます。 7.
    Gold Impulse Split
    Keisuke Kimura
    エキスパート
    リアル口座での実際の運用成績はこちら： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 この口座は 2025年12月2日に開設しました 。 ここからどのように成長していくのか、ぜひ楽しみに見守ってください。 商品説明文 本EAは 過剰なバックテストのフィッティングを行っていません。 長期的に安定して動くこと、そして「現実的な運用」を最優先に設計しています。 また、 預金をただ眠らせたままにしておくのはもったいない という考えから開発を始めました。 ロットを無理に上げる必要はありません。 むしろ ロットを上げすぎないことが最も大切 です。 このEAを導入してから、 毎日MT4を見てドキドキしながら過ごす時間がなくなりました。 必要以上にチャートに張り付かず、 淡々とした運用ができるようになったことを実感しています。   Gold Impulse Split — 製品説明 トレーダーの皆さま、こんにちは。私は Gold Impulse Split です。 リリース特別キャンペーン — 1か月お試しレンタル：$30 期間限定で、 Gold
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    インディケータ
    「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
    Forex Gump
    Andrey Kozak
    2.4 (5)
    インディケータ
    Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
    Blahtech Supply Demand
    Blahtech Limited
    4.58 (36)
    インディケータ
    Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    インディケータ
    VR Cub は、質の高いエントリーポイントを獲得するためのインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、数学的計算を容易にし、ポジションへのエントリーポイントの検索を簡素化するために開発されました。このインジケーターが作成されたトレーディング戦略は、長年にわたってその有効性が証明されてきました。取引戦略のシンプルさはその大きな利点であり、初心者のトレーダーでもうまく取引することができます。 VR Cub はポジション開始ポイントとテイクプロフィットとストップロスのターゲットレベルを計算し、効率と使いやすさを大幅に向上させます。取引の簡単なルールを理解するには、以下の戦略を使用した取引のスクリーンショットを見てください。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 5] エントリーポイントの計算ルール ポジションをオープンする エントリーポイントを計算するには、VR Cub ツールを最後の高値から最後の安値までストレッチする必要があります。 最初
    Pound sterling M5 scalping
    Andrey Kozak
    エキスパート
    M5 タイムフレームのロボット スカルパー。 GBPUSD 通貨ペアでの取引。このロボットは、英ポンドの取引のためにプロのトレーダーの会社によって特別に開発されました。ロボットは、毎日約 5 ～ 15 の取引を開始します。 GBPUSD のスプレッドが最大 10 ピップスまでの低いブローカーと取引するのが最善です。開始するための推奨最低入金額は $500 以上です。 利点: マーチンゲールは使いません。 ネットではありません。 すべての取引にはストップロスがあります。 GBPUSDペア専用のプロボット。 ロボットスキャルパー、M5 期間の日中取引。 このロボットはどのように取引しますか? 市場を分析するために、ロボットは 2 つの指標の価格モデルと戦略的な市場パターンを使用します: パラボリック ストップとリバース システムとボリンジャー バンド。ロボットは最初に、価格エントラポレーション統計を使用して価格の動きについて市場を分析します。次に、ロボットはこれらの指標を読み取り、現在と過去の動きの傾向を比較します。市場の反転またはロールバックを示すパターンが一致した場合、ロボットは取
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (101)
    インディケータ
    現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    インディケータ
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    インディケータ
    現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
    WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (3)
    インディケータ
    このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
    Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    インディケータ
    Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
    Shogun Trade
    Yuki Miyake
    インディケータ
    新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：戦場を俯瞰する将軍の視座】 目の前の敵と戦うだけの「歩兵」でいる限り、トレードで勝ち続けることはできません。 SHOGUN Tradeは、あなたの視点を局地戦から、戦局全体を見渡す「将軍（Commander）」の視座へと引き上げます。7つの時間軸を同時に掌握し、相場の成熟度を見極め、勝てる公算が高い時だけ静かに軍を動かす。そんな王者のトレード環境を提供します。 SHOGUN Trade を導入する5つの戦略的メリット SHOGUN Trade は、感情に振り回される「歩兵」の視点ではなく、戦局全体を支配する**「将軍」の視点**をトレーダーに提供します。曖昧な裁量判断を排除し、規律あるトレードを実現するためのメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「なんとなく」のトレードからの完全な卒業 値動きに翻弄され、感覚でエントリーして後悔していませんか？ メリット: 高度な**「市場構造解析エンジン」**が、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」を自動判定し、現在のトレンド構造を明確にします。 結果: 今が「攻めるべきトレン
    Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
    TRADERWE FOREX SL
    インディケータ
    The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    「 Dynamic Scalper System 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレンド方向
    WeSpread
    Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
    インディケータ
    The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
    RelicusRoad Pro
    Relicus LLC
    4.63 (106)
    インディケータ
    素晴らしいバックテスト 、驚異的な数字を伴う ライブ口座実績の証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計結果 を備えたトレーディングインジケーターを購入したにもかかわらず、使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった 経験は何度ありますか？ シグナルを単独で信用すべきではありません。なぜそのシグナルが最初に現れたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それがRelicusRoad Proが最も得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場を見る新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、暗号通貨、株式、指数向けの「 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター 」であり、トレーダーが 口座を成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。「 テクニカル分析 」と「 取引計画 」を提供し、「 初心者 」から「 上級者 」まで、「 すべてのトレーダーの成功 」を支援します。 これは、将来の市場を「 予測 」するのに十分な情報を提供する「 主要な取引インジケーター 」です。意味をなさない複数の異な
    NAM Order Blocks
    NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
    3.67 (3)
    インディケータ
    MT4マルチタイムフレームオーダーブロック検出インジケーター。 特徴 -チャートコントロールパネルで完全にカスタマイズ可能で、完全な相互作用を提供します。 -必要な場所でコントロールパネルを表示および非表示にします。 -複数の時間枠でOBを検出します。 -表示するOBの数量を選択します。 -さまざまなOBユーザーインターフェイス。 -OBのさまざまなフィルター。 -OB近接アラート。 -ADRの高線と低線。 -通知サービス（画面アラート|プッシュ通知）。 概要 注文ブロックは、金融機関や銀行からの注文収集を示す市場行動です。著名な金融機関と中央銀行が外国為替市場を牽引しています。したがって、トレーダーは市場で何をしているのかを知る必要があります。市場が注文ブロックを構築するとき、それは投資決定のほとんどが行われる範囲のように動きます。 注文の構築が完了すると、市場は上向きと下向きの両方に向かって急激に動きます。注文ブロック取引戦略の重要な用語は、機関投資家が行っていることを含むことです。それらは主要な価格ドライバーであるため、機関投資家の取引を含むあらゆる戦
    ZhiBiJuJi MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    4 (2)
    インディケータ
    ZhiBiJuJi指標分析システムは、強力な内部ループを使用して独自の外部指標を呼び出してから、サイクルの前後に分析を呼び出します。 この指標分析システムのデータ計算は非常に複雑であり（サイクルの前後に呼び出す）、そのため信号のヒステリシスが減少し、そして事前予測の精度が達成される。 このインディケータはMT4の全サイクルで使用でき、15分、30分、1時間、4時間に最適です。 購入する        マゼンタラインが表示され、マゼンタラインが0軸の上にあるとき、あなたはBuyの注文を出すことができます。 売る：       ライムラインが表示され、ライムラインが0軸を下回ると、売りを出すことができます（Sell）。 注：       注文後に反対の信号が表示された場合、最善の方法は直ちにストップロスを閉じてから注文を取り消すことです。       注文後に反シグナルがあるので、この時点でのポジション注文の損失は小さいので、ストップロスに大きな損失はありません！       私たちは利益のために大きなバンドをつかむ必要があります、そしてこの指標は大きなバンドを捉える強い能力を持っています
    OrderFlow Absorption
    Chi Sum Poon
    インディケータ
    OrderFlow Absorption – MT4用プロフェッショナル・デルタ＆アブソープションシグナルインジケーター OrderFlow Absorptionで本物のオーダーフロー分析の力を解き放ちましょう。MetaTrader 4向けの究極のデルタヒストグラム＆アブソープションシグナルインジケーターです。あらゆる価格変動の裏側で何が起きているのかを知りたいトレーダーのために設計されており、市場を動かす隠れた買い／売り圧力や吸収イベントを明らかにします。 特徴 デルタヒストグラムの可視化：   買い圧力・売り圧力を色分けされたヒストグラムで即座に表示。 アブソープションシグナル検出：   高度なロジックで強気・弱気の吸収イベントを特定し、反転の兆しを早期に通知。 チャートマーカー：   吸収シグナルをチャート上に直接マークし、視覚的に分かりやすく表示。 ポップアップアラート：   新しい吸収シグナルが出現した際にリアルタイムで通知。 カスタマイズ可能な閾値：   弱いシグナルを除外し、高確率のセットアップに集中。 リソース管理：   大きなチャートでも高速に動作する効率的な計算。
    Smart Price Action Concepts
    Issam Kassas
    4.75 (12)
    インディケータ
    まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーターは
    Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    インディケータ
    Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
    BB Reversal Arrows
    Vitalyi Belyh
    インディケータ
    The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
    ECM Channel MT4
    Paulo Rocha
    インディケータ
    ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
    GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
    Kirk Lee Holloway
    5 (2)
    インディケータ
    ゴールドラッシュ・トレンド・アロー・シグナル ゴールドラッシュ・トレンド・アロー・シグナル 指標は、XAU/USDにおける高速・短期スキャルパー向けに最適化された、正確でリアルタイムのトレンド分析を提供します。 1分足専用に設計されたこのツールは、明確なエントリーポイントを示す方向矢印を表示し、スキャルパーが変動の激しい市場状況でも自信を持って取引できるよう支援します。 この指標は、PRIMARY（主要）とSECONDARY（補助）のアラート矢印で構成されています。PRIMARYシグナルは、トレンドの方向転換を示す白と黒の方向矢印であり、SECONDARYシグナルは、PRIMARY矢印が示す方向を確認し、潜在的なエントリーポイントを示す青と赤の矢印です。 注意：トレンド方向の変化後にPRIMARYアラート矢印が1つだけ表示される場合、複数のSECONDARY青/赤矢印が表示される点に注意が必要です。SECONDARYシグナルは、シグナル基準を満たす任意のローソク足後に表示されます。したがって、長期的なトレンド移動の場合、画面に多くのSECONDARY矢印が表示されます（添付の
    Delta Volume Indicator
    Azeez Abdul Jimoh
    インディケータ
    Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
    Elliott Wave Trend MT4
    Young Ho Seo
    4 (7)
    インディケータ
    Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
    Super Arrow Indicators MT4
    Yan Zhen Du
    インディケータ
    The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
    ATC AlgoZone Indicator
    Ameur Boudenne
    5 (2)
    インディケータ
    Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
    Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
    Young Ho Seo
    5 (2)
    インディケータ
    Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
    DragonsTail Indicator MT4
    Maria Strudov
    インディケータ
    "Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
    Supreme Commander
    Ramon Sobrevals Arce
    4.13 (8)
    インディケータ
    The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
    IQ Star Lines
    INTRAQUOTES
    インディケータ
    First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
    Gold Channel XAUUSD
    Paulo Rocha
    5 (4)
    インディケータ
    Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
    Key level wedge pro
    Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
    BinaryUniversal
    Andrey Spiridonov
    インディケータ
    BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信