EURPLN: Euro vs Zloty
4.26171 PLN 0.00378 (0.09%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Euro 利益通貨: Zloty
EURPLNの今日の為替レートは、0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1EURあたり4.24453PLNの安値と4.26187PLNの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvsポーランドズウォティダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ユーロ価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EURPLN News
- EUR/USD extends its reversal as US data beats expectations
- EUR/USD Forecast 19/09: Struggles After Fed Cut (Video)
- EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1800 ahead of German PPI data
- EUR/USD falls to 1.1780 as Powell’s hawkish tone lifts US Dollar
- Forex Today: No changes expected from the BoJ
- Euro dips for second day as US Dollar gains on Fed and strong data
- EUR/USD Analysis 18/09: Technical Corrections (Chart)
- EUR up modestly vs. USD on mixed second-tier data – Scotiabank
- EUR/GBP ticks up to 0.8680 after BoE’s decision, remains in range
- When are the US Initial Jobless Claims and how could they affect EUR/USD?
- EUR/USD: Likely to consolidate between 1.1785 and 1.1865 – UOB Group
- EUR: Cheap below 1.180 – ING
- EUR/USD Forecast 18/09: Pulls Back Before FOMC (Video)
- EUR/USD bounces up as the US Dollar's recovery loses steam
- Euro holds steady above 1.1800 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
- Forex Today: The BoE is seen holding its policy rate
- EUR/USD briefly surges after Fed cuts rates
- EUR/USD holds near 1.1850 as traders await Fed decision, Powell press conference
- EUR/USD steady near four-year highs as Fed decision looms
- EUR pulls back from Tuesday’s multiyear high – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 17/09: Euro Rises to 4-Year High (Chart)
- ECB wage tracker signals softer pressures ahead – BBH
- EUR/USD: Level to watch is 1.1955 – UOB Group
- EUR/USD breaks out of range – Société Générale
1日のレンジ
4.24453 4.26187
1年のレンジ
4.12657 4.37505
- 以前の終値
- 4.2579 3
- 始値
- 4.2549 5
- 買値
- 4.2617 1
- 買値
- 4.2620 1
- 安値
- 4.2445 3
- 高値
- 4.2618 7
- 出来高
- 7.527 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.74%
- 1年の変化
- -0.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
09:00
EUR
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
09:30
EUR
19:30
EUR
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 125.7 K