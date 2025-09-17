CotaçõesSeções
EURPLN: Euro vs Zloty

4.25693 PLN 0.00100 (0.02%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Euro Moeda de lucro: Zloty

A taxa do EURPLN para hoje mudou para -0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 4.24453 PLN para 1 EUR e o máximo foi 4.25836 PLN.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euro vs zloty polonês. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Euro mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

EURPLN Notícias

Faixa diária
4.24453 4.25836
Faixa anual
4.12657 4.37505
Fechamento anterior
4.2579 3
Open
4.2549 5
Bid
4.2569 3
Ask
4.2572 3
Low
4.2445 3
High
4.2583 6
Volume
172
Mudança diária
-0.02%
Mudança mensal
0.17%
Mudança de 6 meses
1.63%
Mudança anual
-0.66%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
07:10
EUR
Discurso de Lagarde, Presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Luis de Guindos, Vice-presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
09:45
EUR
Discurso de Schnabel , Membro da Comissão Executiva do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
EUR
Discurso de Nagel, Vice-presidente do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
16:30
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.