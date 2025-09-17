Moedas / EURPLN
EURPLN: Euro vs Zloty
4.25693 PLN 0.00100 (0.02%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Euro Moeda de lucro: Zloty
A taxa do EURPLN para hoje mudou para -0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 4.24453 PLN para 1 EUR e o máximo foi 4.25836 PLN.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euro vs zloty polonês. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Euro mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EURPLN Notícias
- Forex Today: No changes expected from the BoJ
- Euro dips for second day as US Dollar gains on Fed and strong data
- EUR/USD Analysis 18/09: Technical Corrections (Chart)
- EUR/USD Hoje Previsão 18/9: Correção ou impulso? (Gráfico)
- EUR up modestly vs. USD on mixed second-tier data – Scotiabank
- EUR/GBP ticks up to 0.8680 after BoE’s decision, remains in range
- When are the US Initial Jobless Claims and how could they affect EUR/USD?
- EUR/USD: Likely to consolidate between 1.1785 and 1.1865 – UOB Group
- EUR: Cheap below 1.180 – ING
- EUR/USD Forecast 18/09: Pulls Back Before FOMC (Video)
- EUR/USD bounces up as the US Dollar's recovery loses steam
- Euro holds steady above 1.1800 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
- Forex Today: The BoE is seen holding its policy rate
- EUR/USD briefly surges after Fed cuts rates
- EUR/USD holds near 1.1850 as traders await Fed decision, Powell press conference
- EUR/USD steady near four-year highs as Fed decision looms
- Forex Hoje 17/09: Mercados se estabilizam diante Fed
- EUR pulls back from Tuesday’s multiyear high – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 17/09: Euro Rises to 4-Year High (Chart)
- ECB wage tracker signals softer pressures ahead – BBH
- EUR/USD: Level to watch is 1.1955 – UOB Group
- EUR/USD breaks out of range – Société Générale
- EUR/USD Forecast Today 17/09: Attempts a Breakout (Video)
- EUR: Range break-out – ING
Faixa diária
4.24453 4.25836
Faixa anual
4.12657 4.37505
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.2579 3
- Open
- 4.2549 5
- Bid
- 4.2569 3
- Ask
- 4.2572 3
- Low
- 4.2445 3
- High
- 4.2583 6
- Volume
- 172
- Mudança diária
- -0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.63%
- Mudança anual
- -0.66%
