货币 / EURPLN
EURPLN: Euro vs Zloty
4.24893 PLN 0.00220 (0.05%)
版块: 货币 基础: Euro 盈利货币: Zloty
今日EURPLN汇率已更改by -0.05%。当日，该货币每1EUR以低点4.24193 PLN和高点4.25024 PLN进行交易。
关注美元vs波兰兹罗提动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去欧元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EURPLN新闻
- EUR is outperforming on ZEW surprise – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 16/09: Will We See 1.20 Soon? (Chart)
- ECB’s Scicluna: There is no cut already in a box and waiting to be unpacked
- EUR/USD eyes another test of 1.18 – Commerzbank
- EUR/USD: Clear break above 1.1790 might shift the focus to 1.1830 – UOB Group
- EUR: Living with French political instability – ING
- When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?
- EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 16/09: Bulls Threaten (Chart)
- EUR/USD extends gains as Fed easing hopes boost risk appetite
- ECB’s Kazaks: Reduction in rates is already very significant
- EUR/USD Forecast 16/09: Reaching Ceiling of Range (Video)
- ECB’s Villeroy: We "seriously" have to tackle France’s debt problem
- EUR/USD rises toward 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone, Germany data
- EUR/USD climbs as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar
- EUR/USD extends gains as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar
- EUR/USD steady above 1.1700 despite France downgrade – BBH
- EUR extending post-ECB gains – Scotiabank
- ECB’s Schnabel: Interest rates are in good place
- Opinion: This ‘digital cash’ pays you enough interest to worry your bank
- EUR/USD Analysis 15/09: Performance Remain Cautious (Chart)
- EUR/USD: Likely to trade in a range of 1.1650/1.1790 – UOB Group
- EUR: French downgrade had been expected – ING
- ECB’s Kazimir: We must not change policy due to small deviations from inflation target
- EUR/USD Forecast 15/09: Drops Amid Fed Uncertainty (Chart)
日范围
4.24193 4.25024
年范围
4.12657 4.37505
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.2511 3
- 开盘价
- 4.2475 6
- 卖价
- 4.2489 3
- 买价
- 4.2492 3
- 最低价
- 4.2419 3
- 最高价
- 4.2502 4
- 交易量
- 947
- 日变化
- -0.05%
- 月变化
- -0.02%
- 6个月变化
- 1.44%
- 年变化
- -0.85%
17 九月, 星期三
07:30
EUR
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 0.1%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 2.3%
- 预测值
- 2.3%
- 前值
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 2.0%
- 预测值
- 2.1%
- 前值
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 122.82
- 预测值
- 前值
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
17:00
EUR
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值